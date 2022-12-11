Netflix Added 34 New Movies and Series This Week

Welcome to your rundown of everything new on Netflix over the past 7 days. We’ll be recapping all 34 new releases on Netflix and looking at what movies and series have been dominating the top 10s.

Before we dive into the full list of everything new on Netflix this week, let’s take a look at some of the new releases this weekend:

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for December 11th, 2022

Prisoners (2013)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Viola Davis

Writer: Aaron Guzikowski

Runtime: 153 min / 2h 33m

Legendary filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has been in the business for quite some time but only in recent years has his career taken a new level following the release of Bladerunner 2049 and Dune.

However, one of his best movies ever produced is Prisoners starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, which dropped on Netflix yesterday for the first time.

The Oscar-nominated movie is about carpenter Keller Dover tracking down the culprit of the man suspected to have kidnapped his 6-year-old daughter.

Certified fresh on RottenTomatoes, critics concluded:

“Prisoners has an emotional complexity and a sense of dread that makes for absorbing (and disturbing) viewing.”

The movie is also currently streaming in 14 other countries, including Netflix in the UK, Canada, and Australia.

Alchemy of Souls (Part 2)

Rating: TV-14

Language: Korean

Genre: Action, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Jae-Wook Lee, Jung So-Min, Min-Hyun Hwang

Runtime: 70 mins / 1h 10m

Returning for its second batch of episodes is the Korean drama series, Alchemy of Souls, which has been one of the best K-drama releases of 2022 and one of the most popular on Netflix too.

For those unfamiliar with the romantic fantasy series, here’s what you can expect:

“A powerful sorceress in a blind woman’s body encounters a man from a prestigious family, who wants her help to change his destiny.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix US

21 New Movies Added This Week

Broken Wings (2022)

Bullet Train (2022)

Burning Patience (2022) Netflix Original

Delivery by Christmas (2022) Netflix Original

Doctor G (2022)

Emily the Criminal (2022)

God’s Crooked Lines (2022) Netflix Original

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (2022) Netflix Original

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio: Handcarved Cinema (2022) Netflix Original

In Broad Daylight: The Narvarte Case (2022) Netflix Original

Kantara (2022)

Mighty Express: Mighty Trains Race (2022) Netflix Original

Prisoners (2013)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Is It Me? (2022) Netflix Original

Storks (2016)

The Blue Whale (2020)

The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (2022) Netflix Original

The Elephant Whisperers (2022) Netflix Original

The Marriage App (2022) Netflix Original

The Master Plan (2020)

Urvasivo Rakshasivo (2022)

13 New TV Series Added This Week

Alchemy of Souls (Part 2) Netflix Original

CAT (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1) Netflix Original

Dream Home Makeover (Season 4) Netflix Original

Harry & Meghan (Limited Series – Episodes 1-3) Netflix Original

How to Ruin Christmas (Season 3) Netflix Original

I Hate Christmas (Season 1) Netflix Original

Lookism (Season 1) Netflix Original

Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (Part 2) Netflix Original

Smiley (Season 1) Netflix Original

Tales of Africa (Season 1)

The Most Beautiful Flower (Season 1) Netflix Original

Too Hot to Handle (Season 4) Netflix Original

Most Popular Movies on Netflix US This Week

Most Popular Movies in Netflix Top 10s in US for Week 49

Bullet Train (60 points) Troll (51 points) Lady Chatterley’s Lover (41 points) My Name Is Vendetta (27 points) Emily the Criminal (26 points) Storks (25 points) The Noel Diary (21 points) 21 Jump Street (21 points) Sniper: Rogue Mission (17 points) Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (14 points) The Boss Baby: Christmas Bonus (9 points) Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio (8 points) Warriors of Future (5 points) Slumberland (4 points) Where the Crawdads Sing (1 point)

Most Popular Series on Netflix US This Week

Wednesday (59 points) Firefly Lane (52 points) Snack vs Chef (39 points) Arelys Henao: Canto para no llorar (39 points) Crime Scene: The Texas Killing Fields (25 points) Love Island (24 points) Dead to Me (22 points) Too Hot to Handle (22 points) Harry & Meghan (19 points) 1899 (14 points) My Unorthodox Life (10 points) The Crown (5 points)

