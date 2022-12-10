‘L.A.’s Finest’ Leaving Netflix in January 2023

After being on Netflix for nearly two years, L.A.’s Finest is now due to leave Netflix in multiple regions.
L.A.’s Finest is the television series released in 2019 and 2020 as part of the now-defunct Spectrum Originals program.
It is a spin-off of the Bad Boys film franchise and stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as two LAPD detectives who team up to take on the city’s toughest criminals. The show is set in Los Angeles and ran for two seasons over 26 episodes. It was unceremoniously canceled alongside the majority of other Spectrum Originals.
Netflix managed to pick up the rights to L.A.’s Finest seasons 1 and 2 with the first season arriving in January 2021 and then season 2 a few months later in June 2021.
Its addition to Netflix gave hope that it may go on to revive the show in some form, given its swift cancelation. Sadly, that hasn’t ‘come to fruition despite a close relationship between Netflix and Sony Pictures Television, meaning that season 3 will continue to elude us.
It was also added to Netflix in Canada and the United Kingdom however, in the case of the UK, the show has slowly departed throughout 2022.
Now, it’s the turn of the United States of America and Canada to see both seasons of L.A.’s Finest depart the service, with the show departing in early January 2023.
The removal date can be found displayed on the Netflix page for L.A.’s Finest with a notice stating that your last day to watch is January 8th.
That means that both seasons will depart in full on January 9th, 2023, so if you’re midway through a binge, we suggest you pick up the pace over the Christmas holiday period.
Why is L.A.’s Finest leaving Netflix?
It comes down to licensing.
Its removal means that the licensing agreement between Netflix and the content owner has expired, and the content owner (or Netflix) has chosen not to renew it.
For more on what’s leaving Netflix in January, check out our full list of removals for January 2023 here. We’re also tracking Canadian removals for January 2023 too.
Will you miss L.A.’s Finest when it leaves Netflix in January? Let us know in the comments down below.