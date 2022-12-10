‘L.A.’s Finest’ Leaving Netflix in January 2023

L.A.’s Finest is the television series released in 2019 and 2020 as part of the now-defunct Spectrum Originals program.

It is a spin-off of the Bad Boys film franchise and stars Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba as two LAPD detectives who team up to take on the city’s toughest criminals. The show is set in Los Angeles and ran for two seasons over 26 episodes. It was unceremoniously canceled alongside the majority of other Spectrum Originals.

Netflix managed to pick up the rights to L.A.’s Finest seasons 1 and 2 with the first season arriving in January 2021 and then season 2 a few months later in June 2021.

Its addition to Netflix gave hope that it may go on to revive the show in some form, given its swift cancelation. Sadly, that hasn’t ‘come to fruition despite a close relationship between Netflix and Sony Pictures Television, meaning that season 3 will continue to elude us.

It was also added to Netflix in Canada and the United Kingdom however, in the case of the UK, the show has slowly departed throughout 2022.