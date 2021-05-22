Movies & Shows Like ‘Twin Peaks’ and ‘The Twilight Zone’ on Netflix

As Netflix says goodbye to another batch of titles, among the victims are two of America’s most endearing supernatural TV series: Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone. With this news, you may be looking for some alternatives to fill the hole left by these two titles leaving. Here’s a look at our must-watch movies and shows that we think live up to the pair’s high standard.

Premiering 30 years apart, these two US television series have become pop culture staples for mystery lovers all over the world. First airing in 1959, The Twilight Zone is an anthology series that combines horror, suspense, and black comedy to create a range of twisty and unexpected tales. The original series ran on CBS until 1964, with reboots in 1985, 2002, and 2019, as well as several TV and movie specials.

Twin Peaks, on the other hand, ran for just 2 seasons in the early ’90s. However, the show quickly became a cult classic, with a follow-up movie (Twin Peaks: Fire Walk With Me) and a revival series in 2017. The show is created, directed, and produced by iconic filmographer, David Lynch.

We know that many What’s On Netflix fans will be disappointed by the removal of these two cult-classic mysteries from Netflix. So, we’re here to provide you with some inspiration for what to watch next…

What Did Jack Do? (2017) N

Runtime: 17 minutes

Why? Bizarre crime short, directed by and starring Twin Peak‘s David Lynch

It’s not often you get to fill a spare 20 minutes with a movie, but this strange and unusual movie would make the perfect bite-sized treat for Twin Peaks fans. Shot in moody black and white, Lynch stars as a homicide detective, interrogating a tormented capuchin monkey who’s accused of murder. That’s literally it.

As one of the top comments on the trailer says, “David Lynch is the only filmmaker whose actual filmography is weirder than the parodies of it.”

I’m Thinking of Ending Things (2020) N

Runtime: 134 minutes

Why? Dreamy and surreal psychological thriller.

Although Charlie Kaufman’s work is no way near as dark as David Lynch’s, both filmmakers like to see just how far they can push surrealism. At its most basic, I’m Thinking of Ending Things is an intimate domestic drama set in a small rural town. On top of that, comes the layers of weirdness that don’t always make total sense: not too dissimilar to Twin Peaks…

Unresolved Mysteries (2 Seasons) N

Episodes: 14

Why? Retro reboot with a mysterious twist.

Originally airing on NBC from 1986, Unresolved Mysteries was a long-running TV show that explored various mysteries, such as cold cases and missing people, supernatural occurrences, and urban legends. With each episode focusing on a different topic, it also has an anthology feel, like The Twilight Zone. The show was revived by Netflix in 2020, created by Stranger Things executive producer, Shawn Levy.

Once you’ve binged your way through, check out our case update to find out which (if any) Unresolved Mysteries have since been solved…

Stranger Things (3 Seasons) N

Episodes: 25

Why? Small town supernatural thriller with a retro feel.

Like Twin Peaks, Stranger Things puts a small-town cop out of his depth in a truly mind-blowing supernatural mystery. If you haven’t caught Stranger Things yet, we have to ask: have you been living under a rock? Either way, there’s still time to binge your way through before season 4 lands sometime in 2022.

Goosebumps (3 Seasons)

Episodes: 74

Why? Creepy ’90s anthology series.

Although originally intended for younger audiences, there’s nothing to stop viewers of all ages from plugging the Twilight Zone-shaped hole in their viewing schedules with a bit of Goosebumps: especially if you find horror anthologies such as American Horror Story or The Hauntings of Hill House & Bly Manor just too terrifying. Based on the popular novels by R. L. Stine, each episode of Goosebumps sees a teen protagonist end up in a creepy or paranormal situation.

Fans of R. L. Stine will be pleased to hear that more of his works, the Fear Street novels, are coming to Netflix as a movie trilogy in July.

Black Mirror (5 Seasons) N

Episodes: 21

Why? Dark (and sometimes creepy) sci-fi anthology series.

Black Mirror is probably the show most similar to The Twilight Zone available on Netflix. Each episode of this fascinating and unusual anthology series looks at human’s relationships with technology, and how it will probably be our downfall. Most of the episodes are dark (some darker the others), and some are downright chilling. Created by British producer, Charlie Brooker.

Dark (3 Seasons) N

Episodes: 26

Why? Sci-Fi thriller with plenty of twists.

We think fans of both Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone will enjoy this German sci-fi thriller. The show begins with a missing child and covers much of the same ground as our two pop culture classics: the supernatural, time travel, police investigations, and a host of unusual characters (though none quite so iconic as the Log Lady).

What will you be watching now that Twin Peaks and The Twilight Zone have left Netflix? Let us know in the comments below…