New Anime on Netflix in January 2021

In 2021 we’ll be hoping to see lots of new anime on Netflix, and as always we’ll be keeping track of all of the newest, and latest, anime on Netflix in January 2021.

The year will begin with a slow start, as there is only two new anime scheduled to arrive in January. We’re hoping to see more arrive before the end of the month, but fans can look forward to some great anime later this year.

In case you missed it, we also kept track of all of the latest anime added to Netflix in December 2020.

The Idhun Chronicles (Part 2) N

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Fantasy | Runtime: 26 Minutes

Cast: Itzan Escamilla, Michelle Jenner, Nico Romero, Sergio Mur, Carlos Cuevas

Netflix Release Date: January 8th, 2021

Netflix’s first Spanish language anime series hasn’t set the world alight yet. But with another five episodes to go, hopefully, The Idhun Chronicles will earn itself another season.

When the three Suns and three Moons aligned over Idhun, Ashran, the Necromancer took his chance to seize power, and the reign of the Winged Snakes began over the earth. A snake phobic, fire wielding teenager by the name of Jack and his friend, Victoria, are part of an intertwined destiny that will change the future of Idhun forever.

Kuroko’s Basketball (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 25

Genre: Animation, Comedy, Sport | Runtime: 24 Minutes

Cast: Kenshô Ono, Yoshimasa Hosoya, Yuki Ono, Hirofumi Nojima, Chiwa Saitô

Netflix Release Date: January 15th, 2021

Kuroko’s Basketball became one of the most popular sports anime of the 2010s, and it took a series like Haikyuu!! to unseat it. The series is everything you’d want from a sports anime, over the top moves and sweet animation, last-minute winners, and an underdog story that everyone can enjoy.

Prior to joining Seirin High School, Tetsuya Kuroko was a part of the Teiko Middle School Basketball team, and with their five players, known as “The Generation of Miracles,” won three perfect seasons in a row. Kuroko was the unknown 6th miracle, and despite being terrible at basketball, his lack of presence on the court allows him to be a secret weapon for his team. With Kuroko and the skilled newcomer Taiga Kagami joining Seirin High’s basketball team, their winning formula is exactly what they need if they are to beat the other members of “The Generation of Miracles,” who have each joined new schools and their respective basketball teams.

What anime have you been watching on Netflix? Which anime are you looking forward to watching in January 2021? Let us know in the comments below.