What’s New on Netflix & Top 10s: November 23rd, 2022

It’s the middle of the week and, for most, the last day of the week ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Here’s your rundown of the 10 new movies and series that have touched down on Netflix for November 23rd, 2022.

Still to come to Netflix this week includes Southpaw, The Noel Diary, and Season 3 of Blood & Water.

Leaving Netflix over the next few days are the girl from the song (2016), Ne Zha (2019), and The Body Remembers When the World Broke Open (2019).

Missed any of the new releases so far this week? You can find our daily roundup for November 22nd here.

Best New Movies and Shows Added to Netflix for November 23rd

Wednesday (Season 1)

Rating: TV-14

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Crime, Family

Cast: Jenna Ortega, Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Christina Ricci, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan

Writer: Alfred Gough, Miles Millar

Runtime: 45 mins

Here’s the full synopsis for the new series:

“The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday’s attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.”

The Boxtrolls (2014)

Rating: PG

Language: English

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy

Director: Graham Annable, Anthony Stacchi

Cast: Ben Kingsley, Jared Harris, Nick Frost

Writer: Irena Brignull, Adam Pava, Alan Snow

Runtime: 96 min / 1h 36m

Netflix has been killing it with stop-motion content of its own so far this year with Pinocchio and Wendell & Wild and now joining that collection is the 2014 Focus Features movie, The Boxtrolls.

Described as a “felt, funny, bracingly sincere kids’ movie” by The Globe and Mail the movie is about a young orphan boy raised by the Boxtrolls, a lovable group of underground cave-dwelling trash collectors.

The Unbroken Voice (Season 1 – 61 Episodes)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Spanish

Genre: Romantic, Drama

Cast: Gustavo Arellano, Mauricio Pimentel, Francia Castañeda

Runtime: 61 mins / 1h 1m

Looking for a big binge? Netflix has released 61 episodes of Spanish-language series The Unbroken Voice that’ll take you over 2.5 days to watch from start to finish.

Here’s what you can expect if you dive in.

“Against all odds, a young Arelys Henao pursues her dream of a singing career in this music-packed drama inspired by the Colombian icon’s early life.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix for November 23rd, 2022

5 New Movies Added Today

Christmas on Mistletoe Farm (2022) Netflix Original – TV-G – English – After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever.

– TV-G – English – After inheriting a farm at Christmastime, a widowed father makes a bumpy adjustment to village life — while his kids hatch a plan to stay there forever. Lesson Plan (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Polish – After a teacher dies, his best friend — a former cop — takes a job at the school where he worked to confront the gang he thinks was responsible.

– TV-MA – Polish – After a teacher dies, his best friend — a former cop — takes a job at the school where he worked to confront the gang he thinks was responsible. The Boxtrolls (2014) – PG – English – A brave young boy steps in to save the trash-collecting trolls who raised him when an evil exterminator who sees them as pests plots to get rid of them.

– PG – English – A brave young boy steps in to save the trash-collecting trolls who raised him when an evil exterminator who sees them as pests plots to get rid of them. The Swimmers (2022) Netflix Original – PG-13 – English – From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use.

– PG-13 – English – From war-torn Syria to the 2016 Rio Olympics, two young sisters embark on a risky voyage, putting their hearts and their swimming skills to heroic use. Who’s a Good Boy? (2022) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Chema has a mission: to date Claudia, the attractive new girl at his school, and lose his virginity. Can he fulfill his dream before graduating?

5 New TV Series Added Today

Blood, Sex & Royalty (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English – A modern take on the British royal drama, this steamy series offers a window into the lives of history’s deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs.

– TV-MA – English – A modern take on the British royal drama, this steamy series offers a window into the lives of history’s deadliest, sexiest and most iconic monarchs. Love Island USA (Season 1 – 22 Episodes) – TV-MA – English – The hit British dating show lands in America with a new group of singles who pair up, break up and do more for a chance to win cash — and love.

– TV-MA – English – The hit British dating show lands in America with a new group of singles who pair up, break up and do more for a chance to win cash — and love. Taco Chronicles (Volume 3) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish – Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure.

– TV-MA – Spanish – Many of the most popular taco styles have long, rich, little-known histories. Explore some of them in this eye-opening, mouth-watering food adventure. The Unbroken Voice (Season 1 – 61 Episodes) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Wednesday (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English – Smart, sarcastic and a little dead inside, Wednesday Addams investigates a murder spree while making new friends — and foes — at Nevermore Academy.

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix for November 23rd, 2022

For a further breakdown of what’s trending on Netflix, visit our top 10 hub.

# TV Shows Movies 1 1899 Slumberland 2 Dead to Me Where the Crawdads Sing 3 The Crown Christmas With You 4 Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? I Am Vanessa Guillen 5 Manifest The Bad Guys 6 Love is Blind The Wonder 7 Inside Job Falling for Christmas 8 Ancient Apocalypse R.I.P.D. 2: Rise of the Damned 9 Elite Sing 2 10 From Scratch Goosebumps

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.