Are Seasons 1-5 of ‘Yellowstone’ on Netflix?

Yellowstone has grown to be one of the biggest shows on the planet, spawning an entire universe and arguably bringing back a genre of television, but the series is nowhere to be found on Netflix; here’s why.

Starring Kevin Costner, Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, and Luke Grimes, the drama series airs on Paramount Network in the United States, with most of the spin-offs exclusive to Paramount+.

Created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson, the neo-Western drama is about a family ranch in Montana under threat in multiple directions, primarily from those wanting to take away their land. Sheridan (who now works with Paramount on an overall deal) is known for his work on Hell or High Water and Sons of Anarchy (no longer on Netflix).

The series’ fifth season began airing on Paramount Network on November 13th, 2022 with currently airing spin-offs including 1883, 1923, and 6666.

Is Yellowstone on Netflix US?

No, Yellowstone isn’t available to stream on Netflix.

Yellowstone is exclusive to the Paramount Network in the US for broadcast and its streaming rights were sold early on to NBC Universal’s Peacock in 2020.

The only hope for Netflix getting Yellowstone streaming is that at some point in the future, Paramount (or ViacomCBS) decides to license to Netflix and Peacock. Given how big the show has become, it would demand a big price and Paramount is more likely to retain the rights to bolster its own streamer.

That was echoed by Bob Bakish, Paramount CEO, who expressed regret about selling the streaming rights to the show.

Is Yellowstone on Netflix in other regions?

While Yellowstone was one of the most-watched TV series in the US, the western is relatively unknown outside of the States.

In most international regions, the show is exclusively available on Paramount+ (which is slowly rolling out around the world) with the exception of Australia.

In Canada, the show used to reside with Prime Video but the rights were taken back for exclusive release on Paramount+.

In Australia, Yellowstone is exclusively available on Stan.

