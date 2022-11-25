8 Best New Movies Coming to Netflix in December 2022

The final month of 2022 will be bringing some huge new movies to the service and that includes big blockbuster movies you’ve only been able to see in theaters up until this point. Here are our eight top picks of what movies you should check out in December 2022.

This preview will be split into two halves. We’ll first cover our most anticipated global Netflix Originals coming in December 2022 and then move on to four licensed titles that will specifically hit Netflix in the United States. Other regions availability for these licensed titles will vary.

For a full list of what’s coming to Netflix in December 2022 – check out our full schedule for the month.

Most Anticipated Netflix Original Movies Coming in December 2022

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Coming to Netflix: December 23rd

Netflix’s splashy sequel to Knives Out is out in theaters over the Thanksgiving weekend, but if you’re planning on watching on Netflix itself, you’ll have to wait until December 23rd.

Receiving glowing reviews (including one from us), the sequel will undoubtedly be one of Netflix’s biggest movies of all time and sees the return of Rian Johnson in the director’s chair and Daniel Craig.

In the second entry, you’ll follow world-famous detective Benoit Blanc heading off to Greece to peel the layers of a mystery surrounding a tech billionaire and his eclectic crew of friends.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Coming to Netflix: December 9th

You’re probably super familiar with the tale of Pinocchio. Still, we advise you to drop any preconceived notions heading into this reimagined, stop-motion animated movie from the Oscar-winning filmmaker Guillermo del Toro.

In the movie, you’ll see a father’s wish come true and brings a wooden boy magically to life in Italy, giving him a chance to care for the child.

Among the voices you’ll hear throughout the nearly 2 hour epic includes Gregory Mann, Ewan McGregor, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, Tim Blake Nelson, and Tilda Swinton

White Noise

Coming to Netflix: December 30th

Can Noah Baumbach do the impossible in writing and directing source material previously referred to as unadaptable? We’ll get to find out at the tail end of December.

It’s based on the book by Don DeLillo and sees a seemingly ordinary family grappling with an uncertain reality.

Some behind-the-scenes controversy and mixed reviews will mean this movie likely won’t hit the spot for everyone but with the talent in front and behind the camera, it’s certainly one to watch.

Scrooge: A Christmas Carol

Coming to Netflix: December 2nd

Netflix’s animated Christmas movies have been spectacular in prior years, with Klaus being one of the best movies Netflix has ever released. The new animated title that adapts the familiar Charles Dickens tale hopes to continue that trend early in the month.

From director Stephen Donnelly, the movie is set on Christmas Eve and sees Ebenezer Scrooge facing down a potentially gloomy future by going back in the past and, hopefully, righting his wrongs.

Luke Evans and Olivia Colman voices.

Best Licensed Movies Coming to Netflix in December 2022

Bullet Train (2022)

Coming to Netflix: December 3rd

Coming to Netflix US as part of the Sony deal is Brad Pitt’s summer epic, Bullet Train.

The action comedy is about an unlucky assassin who commits to one last job but gets involved in a plot that sees him facing off against multiple other assassins on a speeding train.

The movie is based on the novel by Kōtarō Isaka, who Netflix has teamed up with by adapting Seesaw Monster, that’ll star Selma Hayek Pinault and Anne Hathaway.

Emily the Criminal (2022)

Coming to Netflix: December 7th

Making its SVOD debut in December exclusively on Netflix is Emily the Criminal, the well-reviewed crime drama movie starring Aubrey Plaza.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie directed by John Patton Ford:

“Emily, who is saddled with student debt and locked out of the job market due to a minor criminal record, gets involved in a credit card scam that pulls her into the criminal underworld of Los Angeles, ultimately leading to deadly consequences.”

After Ever Happy (2022)

Coming to Netflix: December 25th

The third and final SVOD debut in this list is After Ever Happy, the fourth entry in the incredibly popular teen romantic comedy movie franchise.

Whether this movie will appeal to you entirely will come down to your experience with the first few. If you didn’t like any of those before, you certainly won’t like this one.

Sadly, Netflix isn’t the best place to watch all the After movies anymore, given the first one recently departed the service but numbers 2 and 3 remain available.

Prisoners (2013)

Coming to Netflix: December 10th

The only non-SVOD debut we’ve featured in this list is Prisoners, the 2013 mystery thriller by the director of Dune and Bladerunner 2049, Denis Villeneuve.

Starring Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, the movie is about the abduction of two young girls in Pennsylvania and the search for the suspected abductor by the police and a desperate father.

The movie wasn’t a smash hit at the box office but was a critical darling, even featuring in IndieWire’s best of the year.

What movies will you be checking out on Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments down below.