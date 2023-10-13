Netflix New Releases & Top 10 Movies and Series: Oct 13, 2023

Happy Friday! It’s time to recap all of the new releases over the past couple of days to have dropped on Netflix, including picking out our three favorites. We’ll also see what’s trending on Netflix’s two top 10 lists.

If you missed our other roundup of new titles that have hit Netflix so far this week, you can find those 11 releases rounded up here. Don’t forget, too, another episode of The Great British Baking Show is now streaming on Netflix US today, too. This week, it’s all about Bread.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Over the weekend, a number of movies and documentaries are planning to be released on the service. Melissa McCarthy’s Tammy arrives tomorrow, and the highly anticipated Netflix Original doc Camp Courage hits Sunday.

Best New Movies and Series on Netflix for October 13th, 2023

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1)

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Drama, Horror

Cast: Carla Gugino, Willa Fitzgerald, Mary McDonnell

Writer: Mike Flanagan

Runtime: 57 mins

With Halloween just around the corner, Netflix unloaded two of its biggest titles for the holiday season this week, with the best being The Fall of the House of Usher. The title is the last from the output deal Netflix has had with creator Mike Flanagan over the past few years.

You’ve no doubt seen a lot of press and reviews for the series, which has been labeled as Flanagan’s best work so far, so here’s the synopsis:

“To secure their fortune — and future — two ruthless siblings build a family dynasty that begins to crumble when their heirs mysteriously die, one by one.”

Blanquita (2022)

Rating: TV-MA

Language: Spanish

Genre: Drama

Director: Fernando Guzzoni

Cast: Laura López, Alejandro Goic, Amparo Noguera

Writer: Fernando Guzzoni

Runtime: 94 min / 1h 34m

Inspired by real events, this international movie first premiered last year at the 79th annual Venice Film Festival. The movie sees a young woman in a foster home who breaks from silence and accuses multiple powerful men of sexual abuse. Following her coming out with the truth, she’s met with lots of criticism.

The movie sports a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, which is lauded as powerful and shocking.

To our knowledge, this is the first time the movie has been seen on a streaming service in the US.

Deliver Us from Evil (2014)

Rating: R

Language: English

Genre: Action, Adventure, Crime

Director: Scott Derrickson

Cast: Eric Bana, Edgar Ramírez, Olivia Munn

Writer: Scott Derrickson, Paul Harris Boardman, Ralph Sarchie

Runtime: 118 min / 1h 58m

And finally, another pick that fits in the horror genre (but definitely more on the crime side) is the 2014 Eric Bana Sony Picture movie Deliver Us From Evil.

Bana plays a police officer who has been tasked to investigate a string of demonic possessions around New York City with the help of a priest.

Sadly, critics didn’t think much of this when it was released in theaters nearly a decade ago, leading to its mediocre 28% on Rotten Tomatoes. Kevin Jagernauth for IndieWire in 2014 perhaps summarized the thoughts of most best saying, “Underneath the bland cop drama, blander domestic strife, and the pretty rote plot machinations this kind of genre movie requires, there is a pretty interesting subtext and conversation about the weight of guilt, faith and good versus evil.”

Full List of New Releases on Netflix (October 12-13)

9 New Movies Added

Blanquita (2022) – TV-MA – Spanish – When a young woman in a foster home accuses powerful men of sexual abuse, she becomes the focus of the scandal — and skepticism. Inspired by real events.

– TV-MA – Spanish – When a young woman in a foster home accuses powerful men of sexual abuse, she becomes the focus of the scandal — and skepticism. Inspired by real events. Deliver Us from Evil (2014) – R – English

– R – English Ijogbon (2023) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Yoruba – Four teenagers from a rural village in South West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty.

– TV-14 – Yoruba – Four teenagers from a rural village in South West Nigeria stumble upon a pouch of uncut diamonds — but before long, others come looking for the bounty. Kasargold (2023) – TV-MA – Malayalam – A car crash leaves two gold smugglers without their valuable cargo. But getting it back means chasing the thief deep into Kerala’s chaotic underworld.

– TV-MA – Malayalam – A car crash leaves two gold smugglers without their valuable cargo. But getting it back means chasing the thief deep into Kerala’s chaotic underworld. Spy Kids (2001) – PG – English – The mission: Save their parents and stop an evil mastermind. To pull it off, these siblings must gear up with gadgets, hop the globe — and get along.

– PG – English – The mission: Save their parents and stop an evil mastermind. To pull it off, these siblings must gear up with gadgets, hop the globe — and get along. Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) – PG – English – The Cortez siblings travel to a mysterious island with a rival set of kid agents to save the world from a scientist and his tinkered-with creations.

– PG – English – The Cortez siblings travel to a mysterious island with a rival set of kid agents to save the world from a scientist and his tinkered-with creations. Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003) – PG – English – When Carmen’s trapped inside a new villain’s virtual reality game, spy sibling Juni must level up through the treacherous schemes to save his sister.

– PG – English – When Carmen’s trapped inside a new villain’s virtual reality game, spy sibling Juni must level up through the treacherous schemes to save his sister. Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World (2011) – PG – English – Twins Rebecca and Cecil spring into action with their retired secret agent stepmother to stop a time-manipulating mastermind and his nefarious plans.

– PG – English – Twins Rebecca and Cecil spring into action with their retired secret agent stepmother to stop a time-manipulating mastermind and his nefarious plans. The Conference (2023) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish – A ragtag group of public sector employees battle not only their own discord but also a bloodthirsty killer during a seemingly innocuous retreat.

2 New TV Series Added

GOOD NIGHT WORLD (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese – Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they’ve formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game — with each other.

– TV-MA – Japanese – Four miserable members of a dysfunctional household have no idea that they’ve formed a happy family unit in an immersive VR game — with each other. The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Top 10 Movies and Series on Netflix US for October 13th, 2023

Now let’s check in with the Netflix top 10s where The Fall of the House of Usher has rocketed to the number 1 spot on the TV list, and Tom Cruise’s American Made retains its spot on the movie’s list.

# TV Shows Movies 1 The Fall of the House of Usher American Made 2 Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul Reptile 3 Beckham Ma 4 Lupin Casper 5 Love Is Blind Deliver Us from Evil 6 The Great British Bake Off Get Out 7 Pacto de silencio Fair Play 8 Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal Us 9 Shane Gillis: Beautiful Dogs Nowhere 10 Virgin River Colombiana

You can find the full global top 50 here, plus further country breakdowns of what’s trending on Netflix for Oct 13 in our most popular hub.

What are you watching on Netflix today? Let us know in the comments down below.