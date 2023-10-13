13 Best Movies Leaving Netflix At The End Of October 2023

We’ve almost hit the halfway point of October, which means we’re already learning about some of the incredible movies that will be leaving the library soon. Ensure you aren’t missing out on any of the 13 great movies on Netflix at the end of October.

If you’re looking for a full list of movies and TV shows, we’re keeping track of what’s leaving Netflix in November 2023. Rather see some of the new movies you can watch right now? Check out our picks of the best new movies added in October 2023.

Featured Videos - Article Continues Below...



Please Note: All of the movies below have been selected from the Netflix US library and may not be available to stream in your country.

Black Hawk Down (2001)

Director: Ridley Scott

Genre: Action, Drama, History | Runtime: 144 Minutes

Cast: Josh Hartnett, Ewan McGregor, Tom Sizemore, Eric Bana, William Fichtner

Leaving Netflix: November 2nd, 2023

Off the back of the incredible success of Gladiator, Ridley Scott tried his hand at the war film Black Hawk Down. Led by a team of incredibly popular male actors, who otherwise would normally be the leading men in their own movies, but did an incredible job of portraying what it takes for troops to work under the most extreme pressure in one of the most dangerous scenarios soldiers can find themselves in.

The movie is an annual rewatch for my colleague Kasey, and it’s no doubt as to why. One of the best war movies ever created.

The Cable Guy (1996)

Director: Ben Stiller

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Thriller | Runtime: 96 Minutes

Cast: Jim Carrey, Matthew Broderick, Leslie Mann, Jack Black, George Segal

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2023

One of the most eccentric and funniest performances from Jim Carrey; it’s always double the fun to watch him as the primary antagonist.

The synopsis for The Cable Guy has been sourced from Letterboxd:

“When recently single Steven moves into his new apartment, cable guy Chip comes to hook him up—and doesn’t let go. Initially, Chip is just overzealous in his desire to be Steven’s pal, but when Steven tries to end the ‘friendship’, Chip shows his dark side. He begins stalking Steven, who’s left to fend for himself because no one else can believe Chip’s capable of such behaviour.”

Liar Liar (1997)

Director: Tom Shadyac

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy | Runtime: 86 Minutes

Cast:

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2023

The 90s was Jim Carrey’s decade, and he had us all in a chokehold with his comedic quips and full-body eccentricities.

The Losers (2010)

Director: Sylvain White

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Cast: Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Zoe Saldana, Chris Evans, Idris Elba, Columbus Short

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2023

Based on the comic book of the same name by Jock, The Losers is one of the most under-appreciated action comedies of the 2010s.

The synopsis for The Losers has been sourced from Letterboxd:

“A tale of double cross and revenge, centered upon the members of an elite U.S. Special Forces unit sent into the Bolivian jungle on a search and destroy mission. The team-Clay, Jensen, Roque, Pooch and Cougar -find themselves the target of a lethal betrayal instigated from inside by a powerful enemy known only as Max. Presumed dead, the group makes plans to even the score when they’re joined by the mysterious Aisha, a beautiful operative with her own agenda. Working together, they must remain deep undercover while tracking the heavily-guarded Max, a ruthless man bent on embroiling the world in a new high-tech global war.”

The Negotiator (1998)

Director: F. Gary Gray

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Runtime: 140 Minutes

Cast: Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey, David Monroe, Ron Rifkin, John Spencer

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2023

Samuel L. Jackson and Kevin Spacey are at their acting best in this tense crime drama.

The synopsis for The Negotiator has been sourced from Letterboxd:

“The police try to arrest expert hostage negotiator Danny Roman, who insists he’s being framed for his partner’s murder in what he believes is an elaborate conspiracy. Thinking there’s evidence in the Internal Affairs offices that might clear him, he takes everyone in the office hostage and demands that another well-known negotiator be brought in to handle the situation and secretly investigate the conspiracy.”

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Director: Joe Wright

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 129 Minutes

Cast: Keira Knightley, Talulah Riley, Rosamund Pike, Jena Malone, Carey Mulligan

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2023

ADVERTISING

One of the most beloved and famous stories from British author Jane Austen, we’ve seen numerous adaptations over the years, and while this adaptation is often compared to the BBC’s 1995 miniseries, the film resulted in four Oscar nominations, including a Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role nomination for Keira Knightley.

The synopsis for Pride & Prejudice has been sourced from Letterboxd:

“A story of love and life among the landed English gentry during the Georgian era. Mr. Bennet is a gentleman living in Hertfordshire with his overbearing wife and five daughters, but if he dies their house will be inherited by a distant cousin whom they have never met, so the family’s future happiness and security is dependent on the daughters making good marriages.”

Steel Magnolias (1989)

Director: Herbert Ross

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Runtime: 117 Minutes

Cast: Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Julia Roberts

Leaving Netflix: November 2nd, 2023

A late 80s classic, Steel Magnolias features a powerhouse of a cast such as Forest Gump’s Sally Field, country star Dolly Parton, and a fledgling Julia Roberts, who was only one year away from becoming one of the most popular actresses in the USA.

The movie is a regular on Netflix so we expect it to see it again in the near future.

One more quick thing: if you do plan on swatching Steel Magnolias on Netflix – you’ll need to do so on Netflix’s premium tier, as it’s not available on the ad tier.

Uncle Buck (1989)

Director: John Hughes

Genre: Comedy| Runtime: 100 Minutes

Cast: John Candy, Jean Louisa Kelly, Gaby Hoffman, Macaulay C

Leaving Netflix: November 1st, 2023

The late John Candy and John Hughes pairing made for a true late 80s classic, grossing almost $80 million worldwide on a $15 million budget. Uncle Buck was also the third film for child actor Macaulay Culkin, who went on to become one of the most popular child actors of the 90s.

ADVERTISING

The synopsis for Uncle Buck has been sourced from Letterboxd:

“Buck Russell, a lovable but slovenly bachelor, suddenly becomes the temporary caretaker of his nephew and nieces after a family emergency. His freewheeling attitude soon causes tension with his older niece Tia, loyal girlfriend Chanice, and just about everyone else who crosses his path.”

The Dark Knight Trilogy (2005-2012)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Genre: Action, Crime | Runtime: 456 Minutes

Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heathe Ledger, Cillian Murphy, Tom Hardy

Leaving Netflix: November 2nd, 2023

Despite the overwhelming financial success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the title of best superhero movie of all time is still credited to Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight. One of the best movie trilogies of the 21st century and one of the most watched on Netflix, we’re sure we’ll see the return of The Dark Knight trilogy on the streaming service in the near future.

The synopsis for Batman Begins has been sourced from Letterboxd:

“Driven by tragedy, billionaire Bruce Wayne dedicates his life to uncovering and defeating the corruption that plagues his home, Gotham City. Unable to work within the system, he instead creates a new identity, a symbol of fear for the criminal underworld – The Batman.”

The Big Short (2015)

Director: Adam McKay

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Brad Pitt, Steve Carell, Christian Bale, Jeremy Strong, Rafe Spall

Leaving Netflix: November 2nd, 2023

A movie centered around a bucket load of information about mortgages and the financial crash of 07-08 should not be an incredibly entertaining and riveting watch. However, The Big Short subverts all expectations and is arguably one of the best and informative comedies of the past ten years.

Also, given Adam McKay has his more recent movie Don’t Look Up streaming and is working on his new one as we speak, there’s no better time for a rewatch.

Reservoir Dogs (1992)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Crime, Thriller | Runtime: 99 Minutes

Cast: Harvey Keitel, Tim Roth, Michael Madsen, Steve Buscemi, Chriss Penn

Leaving Netflix: November 2nd, 2023

Quentin Tarantino’s first feature-length movie, Reservoir Dogs is a true 90s cult classic. Its lack of financial success cemented its place as a cult classic and as Tarantino’s springboard for future films such as Pulp Fiction, Jackie Brown, Kill Bill, and more.

The synopsis for Reservoir Dogs has been sourced from Letterboxd;

“A botched robbery indicates a police informant and the pressure mounts in the aftermath at a warehouse. Crime begets violence as the survivors – veteran Mr. White, newcomer Mr. Orange, psychopathic parolee Mr. Blonde, bickering weasel Mr. Pink and Nice Guy Eddie – unravel.”

Which movies will you be sad to see leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!