What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: October 9-15, 2023

Welcome to a horror-skewed look at what’s coming up on Netflix over the next seven days as Netflix drops some of its biggest hitters for Halloween and some licensed titles, too. Here are our top 3 picks of what’s new on Netflix this week and the full preliminary list of everything set to drop.

There’s lots still to look forward to throughout the rest of October 2023, with big titles like Pain Hustlers, Sister Death, and Life on our Planet still set to arrive throughout the month.

If you want to look even further ahead, we’ve begun collecting all the November 2023 releases here.

Now let’s dig into what’s coming up this week:

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

The Fall of the House of Usher (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Having worked with Netflix for well over half a decade, we’re sad to report that Mike Flanagan, who has bought us Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House, and others, will be hanging up his Netflix cap with the release of this final horror entry before moving to Prime Video.

Based on the works of Edgar Allan Poe, this series follows two rival siblings battling for the future of a huge pharmaceutical company and while succession is being sorted, someone from their childhood re-emerges in their lives and begins causing chaos.

Most critic’s reviews have already been released for this new series, with many calling it Flanagan’s best work to date. Olly Richards for Empire Magazine states, “Mike Flanagan builds a towering, dark-hearted horror story that’s horribly good fun.”

The Conference (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Fair Play was originally going to be this week’s big new movie release, but as you may know, it got moved up to release on October 6th. That leaves Netflix without a major new English-language movie for the week, but it hopes that The Conference, a new slasher from Sweden, can pull in the big numbers.

Directed by Patrik Eklund and written by Thomas Moldestad, the movie follows a teambuilding conference begins being picked off one by one by a mysterious figure with a big grinning mask.

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: Wednesday

Netflix has released documentaries on a slew of companies over the years, whether that’s through stunning exposes on Dirty Money or company-specific docuseries on the likes of Boeing or Pepsi.

This week, we’ll see the vape company Juul told in full how they became a fledgling Silicon Valley start-up into a multi-billion dollar empire.

Full List of New Releases Coming to Netflix This Week

Coming to Netflix on October 9th

After (2019)

Blippi’s Big Dino Adventure (2023)

Stranded with My Mother-in-Law (Season 1 – New Episodes Weekly) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on October 10th

DI4RIES (Season 2 – Part 1) Netflix Original

Last One Standing (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on October 11th

Big Vape: The Rise and Fall of Juul (Season 1) Netflix Original

It Follows (2014)

Once Upon a Star (2023) Netflix Original

Pact of Silence (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on October 12th

Deliver Us From Evil (2014)

Good Night World (Season 1) Netflix Original

LEGO: Ninjago Dragons Rising (Season 1 – New Episodes) Netflix Original

The Fall of the House of Usher (Season 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on October 13th

Ijogbon (2023) Netflix Original

Spy Kids Movie Collection: Spy Kids (2001) Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) Spy Kids 3: Game Over (2003)

The Conference (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on October 14th

Tammy (2014)

The Misfits (2021)

Coming to Netflix on October 15th

Camp Courage (2023) Netflix Original

Look Away (2018)

The Black Beauty Effect (Season 1)

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.