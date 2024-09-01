Netflix Added 65 New Movies and Series This Week for Labour Day Weekend 2024

Happy long Labour Day weekend to all those in the United States. As we’ve just entered a new month, Netflix added a bunch of new titles (49 to be exact), so let’s take a look at all those new movies and series, plus the other titles that have dropped throughout the week.

As we’re in a new month, we’d recommend familiarizing yourself with all the new arrivals scheduled throughout September 2024, which we’ll continue to track throughout the month. Today, we also saw the removal of over 50 movies and series, including all the Spider-Man movies.

We’ll have a look forward to what’s to come in the next few hours, but until then, here’s your belated recap of everything new on Netflix added over the past week.

What to Watch on Netflix This Labour Day Weekend

Going Varsity in Mariachi (2023)

Rating: TV-PG

Language: English

Genre: Documentary

Director: Sam Osborn, Alejandra Vasquez

Cast: Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro

Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m

As we first reported, Netflix is the new streaming home for this small yet excellently crafted documentary following teenagers competing in the highly competitive statewide mariachi band competitions in Texas.

Told through a fly-on-the-wall style, this documentary received universally excellent reviews when it first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and has received a few more this week following its Netflix debut too. Not to be missed.

KAOS (Season 1) Netflix Original

Number of episodes: 8

Rating: TV-MA

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Cast: Aurora Perrineau, Debi Mazar, Fady Elsayed

Writer: Charlie Covell

According to the Netflix top 10s, it looks like KAOS is off to a slow start, which may be because of its high-concept nature and the fact that the marketing hasn’t been particularly strong at communicating what exactly this show is. That said, those who have embarked on the journey thus far have been enjoying it on balance when looking through the reviews.

Featuring a star-studded lineup including Jeff Goldblum at the helm, this modern-day set multi-genre show follows Greek gods and an ongoing power imbalance as Zeus spirals into paranoia.

Aloha (2015)

Rating: PG-13

Language: English

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance

Director: Cameron Crowe

Writer: Cameron Crowe

Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m

As for the few new movies that dropped on Netflix, we’re giving a rewatch to Aloha, a romantic comedy that has three heavyweights headlining the cast: Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams, and Emma Stone. It tells the story of a defense contractor being forced to choose between two women as he spends time in Hawaii for a satellite launch. It’s cheesy and wasn’t well-reviewed, but the star power is more than enough to hold your attention throughout.

As this is a Sony Pictures movie, you’ll need to be on Netflix’s premium tier to watch as all their movies are still blocked on Netflix’s cheaper ad tier.

Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week

Reminder: You can see an expanded version of this list, complete with posters, trailers, and info on the plot, cast, and directors, via our New on Netflix hub page.

54 New Movies Added This Week

(Un)lucky Sisters (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish

– TV-14 – Spanish 300 (2006) – R – English

– R – English 300: Rise of an Empire (2014) – R – English

– R – English 3:10 to Yuma (2007) – R – English

– R – English 5 Centimeters Per Second (2007) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Adam Sandler: Love You (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Aloha (2015) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Along Came Polly (2004) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English BLUE GIANT (2023) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Buddy (2024) – TV-14 – Telugu

– TV-14 – Telugu Chicken Run (2000) – G – English

– G – English Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Dragnet (1987) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) – R – English

– R – English Field of Dreams (1989) – PG – English

– PG – English Funny People (2009) – R – English

– R – English Going Varsity in Mariachi (2023) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English How High 2 (2019) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Jaws (1975) – PG – English

– PG – English Jaws 2 (1978) – PG – English

– PG – English Jaws 3 (1983) – PG – English

– PG – English Legends of the Fall (1994) – R – English

– R – English Life (1999) – R – English

– R – English Magic Mike (2012) – R – English

– R – English Midnight Run (1988) – R – English

– R – English Midway (1976) – PG – English

– PG – English Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Non-Stop (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) – PG – English

– PG – English Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) – PG – English

– PG – English Safe House (2012) – R – English

– R – English Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Shark Tale (2004) – PG – English

– PG – English Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – PG – English

– PG – English Stand by Me (1986) – R – English

– R – English Still Alice (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Student of the Year (2019) – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi The Deer Hunter (1978) – R – English

– R – English The Deliverance (2024) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English The Expendables (2010) – R – English

– R – English The Expendables 2 (2012) – R – English

– R – English The Expendables 3 (2014) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) – PG – English

– PG – English The Money Pit (1986) – PG – English

– PG – English The Other Guys (2010) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Prince of Egypt (1998) – PG – English

– PG – English The Rundown (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Take (2016) – R – English

– R – English The Tale of Despereaux (2008) – G – English

– G – English Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English U-571 (2000) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Untamed Royals (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Untold: Sign Stealer (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) – G – English

11 New TV Series Added This Week

A-List to Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Breathless (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Chastity High (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi KAOS (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English La Grande Maison Tokyo (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese

– TV-14 – Japanese Represent (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French

– TV-MA – French Terminator Zero (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Worst Ex Ever (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week

Incoming beats out The Union this week after it got off to a relatively good start in the top 10s in its first week. Elsewhere, the Illumination movie Migration is a consistent performer with it rounding out the top 3.

Incoming (73 points) The Union (68 points) Migration (67 points) Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (42 points) The Emoji Movie (41 points) Logan Lucky (34 points) Trolls Band Together (32 points) Untold: Sign Stealer (26 points) The Super Mario Bros. Movie (23 points) The Deliverance (20 points) Minions (8 points) 23 Blast (3 points) The Lorax (3 points)

Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week

The only way is up for The Accident, which continues to go viral on Twitter and TikTok alike, making it a global sensation. Can it keep up the hype for another week? We’ll find out on Friday.

The Accident (70 points) American Murder: Laci Peterson (63 points) Dark Winds (48 points) Emily in Paris (46 points) Worst Ex Ever (40 points) A Discovery of Witches (29 points) Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War (28 points) Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (20 points) KAOS (19 points) That ’90s Show (11 points) Terminator Zero (4 points) The Umbrella Academy (4 points) Breathless (2 points) Love Is Blind: UK (2 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this past week? Let us know in the comments down below.