Netflix Added 65 New Movies and Series This Week for Labour Day Weekend 2024

Happy long Labour Day weekend to all those in the United States. As we’ve just entered a new month, Netflix added a bunch of new titles (49 to be exact), so let’s take a look at all those new movies and series, plus the other titles that have dropped throughout the week.
As we’re in a new month, we’d recommend familiarizing yourself with all the new arrivals scheduled throughout September 2024, which we’ll continue to track throughout the month. Today, we also saw the removal of over 50 movies and series, including all the Spider-Man movies.
We’ll have a look forward to what’s to come in the next few hours, but until then, here’s your belated recap of everything new on Netflix added over the past week.
What to Watch on Netflix This Labour Day Weekend
Going Varsity in Mariachi (2023)
Rating: TV-PG
Language: English
Genre: Documentary
Director: Sam Osborn, Alejandra Vasquez
Cast: Edinburg North High School’s Mariachi Oro
Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m
As we first reported, Netflix is the new streaming home for this small yet excellently crafted documentary following teenagers competing in the highly competitive statewide mariachi band competitions in Texas.
Told through a fly-on-the-wall style, this documentary received universally excellent reviews when it first debuted at the Sundance Film Festival and has received a few more this week following its Netflix debut too. Not to be missed.
KAOS (Season 1) Netflix Original
Number of episodes: 8
Rating: TV-MA
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy
Cast: Aurora Perrineau, Debi Mazar, Fady Elsayed
Writer: Charlie Covell
According to the Netflix top 10s, it looks like KAOS is off to a slow start, which may be because of its high-concept nature and the fact that the marketing hasn’t been particularly strong at communicating what exactly this show is. That said, those who have embarked on the journey thus far have been enjoying it on balance when looking through the reviews.
Featuring a star-studded lineup including Jeff Goldblum at the helm, this modern-day set multi-genre show follows Greek gods and an ongoing power imbalance as Zeus spirals into paranoia.
Aloha (2015)
Rating: PG-13
Language: English
Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance
Director: Cameron Crowe
Writer: Cameron Crowe
Runtime: 105 min / 1h 45m
As for the few new movies that dropped on Netflix, we’re giving a rewatch to Aloha, a romantic comedy that has three heavyweights headlining the cast: Bradley Cooper, Rachel McAdams, and Emma Stone. It tells the story of a defense contractor being forced to choose between two women as he spends time in Hawaii for a satellite launch. It’s cheesy and wasn’t well-reviewed, but the star power is more than enough to hold your attention throughout.
As this is a Sony Pictures movie, you’ll need to be on Netflix’s premium tier to watch as all their movies are still blocked on Netflix’s cheaper ad tier.
Full List of New Releases on Netflix This Week
Reminder: You can see an expanded version of this list, complete with posters, trailers, and info on the plot, cast, and directors, via our New on Netflix hub page.
54 New Movies Added This Week
- (Un)lucky Sisters (2024) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Spanish
- 300 (2006) – R – English
- 300: Rise of an Empire (2014) – R – English
- 3:10 to Yuma (2007) – R – English
- 5 Centimeters Per Second (2007) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Adam Sandler: Love You (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Aloha (2015) – PG-13 – English
- Along Came Polly (2004) – PG-13 – English
- BLUE GIANT (2023) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Buddy (2024) – TV-14 – Telugu
- Chicken Run (2000) – G – English
- Diary of a Mad Black Woman (2005) – PG-13 – English
- Dragnet (1987) – PG-13 – English
- Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1982) – R – English
- Field of Dreams (1989) – PG – English
- Funny People (2009) – R – English
- Going Varsity in Mariachi (2023) – TV-PG – English
- How High 2 (2019) – TV-MA – English
- Jaws (1975) – PG – English
- Jaws 2 (1978) – PG – English
- Jaws 3 (1983) – PG – English
- Legends of the Fall (1994) – R – English
- Life (1999) – R – English
- Magic Mike (2012) – R – English
- Midnight Run (1988) – R – English
- Midway (1976) – PG – English
- Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Non-Stop (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009) – PG – English
- Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015) – PG – English
- Safe House (2012) – R – English
- Seven Years in Tibet (1997) – PG-13 – English
- Shark Tale (2004) – PG – English
- Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – PG – English
- Stand by Me (1986) – R – English
- Still Alice (2014) – PG-13 – English
- Student of the Year (2019) – TV-MA – Hindi
- The Deer Hunter (1978) – R – English
- The Deliverance (2024) Netflix Original – R – English
- The Expendables (2010) – R – English
- The Expendables 2 (2012) – R – English
- The Expendables 3 (2014) – PG-13 – English
- The Great Waldo Pepper (1975) – PG – English
- The Money Pit (1986) – PG – English
- The Other Guys (2010) – PG-13 – English
- The Prince of Egypt (1998) – PG – English
- The Rundown (2003) – PG-13 – English
- The Take (2016) – R – English
- The Tale of Despereaux (2008) – G – English
- Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) – PG-13 – English
- U-571 (2000) – PG-13 – English
- Untamed Royals (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Untold: Sign Stealer (2024) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) – G – English
11 New TV Series Added This Week
- A-List to Playlist (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean
- Breathless (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Chastity High (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
- KAOS (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- La Grande Maison Tokyo (Season 1) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Destiny (Season 1) – TV-14 – Japanese
- Represent (Season 2) Netflix Original – TV-MA – French
- Terminator Zero (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Japanese
- Worst Ex Ever (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Movies on Netflix This Week
Incoming beats out The Union this week after it got off to a relatively good start in the top 10s in its first week. Elsewhere, the Illumination movie Migration is a consistent performer with it rounding out the top 3.
- Incoming (73 points)
- The Union (68 points)
- Migration (67 points)
- Untold: The Murder of Air McNair (42 points)
- The Emoji Movie (41 points)
- Logan Lucky (34 points)
- Trolls Band Together (32 points)
- Untold: Sign Stealer (26 points)
- The Super Mario Bros. Movie (23 points)
- The Deliverance (20 points)
- Minions (8 points)
- 23 Blast (3 points)
- The Lorax (3 points)
Most Popular Series on Netflix This Week
The only way is up for The Accident, which continues to go viral on Twitter and TikTok alike, making it a global sensation. Can it keep up the hype for another week? We’ll find out on Friday.
- The Accident (70 points)
- American Murder: Laci Peterson (63 points)
- Dark Winds (48 points)
- Emily in Paris (46 points)
- Worst Ex Ever (40 points)
- A Discovery of Witches (29 points)
- Wyatt Earp and the Cowboy War (28 points)
- Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches (20 points)
- KAOS (19 points)
- That ’90s Show (11 points)
- Terminator Zero (4 points)
- The Umbrella Academy (4 points)
- Breathless (2 points)
- Love Is Blind: UK (2 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix this past week? Let us know in the comments down below.