A Bizzare Ted Rip-off Is Among Netflix’s New Indian Arrivals for September 2024

August was a busy month for Netflix Indian Originals, with the debuts of a new documentary, a new limited series, and Netflix’s first Indian Original movie sequel. As if that wasn’t enough, a blockbuster sci-fi theatrical release from earlier this summer is now streaming as well. Here are all of the new Indian movies and series that were added to Netflix in August.

If you missed our roundup for last month – you missed eight new movies and one series. We also published our HUGE Indian slate preview for the next year, too.

N = Netflix Original

New Indian Movies on Netflix: August 2024

Modern Masters: S. S. Rajamouli (2024) N

Languages: English, Hindi, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 74 Minutes

Directors: Raghav Khanna & Tanvi Ajinkya

Cast: S. S. Rajamouli

Genre: Documentary | Added to Netflix: August 2

For many folks outside of India, their first introduction to filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli came when his bombastic historical fantasy RRR (streaming on Netflix in Hindi) took home an Oscar for Best Original Song for the catchy tune “Naatu Naatu.” But Rajamouli has been lighting up Indian screens for two decades with his innovative, visually arresting movies. This Netflix Original documentary takes a look at the director’s life and filmography, featuring interviews with actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR and Avatar director James Cameron. Additional dialogue options — including English and Hindi audio description tracks — can be selected in the film’s audio menu.

Indian 2 (2024)

Languages: Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, & Telugu

Runtime: 165 Minutes

Director: S. Shankar

Cast: Kamal Haasan, Siddharth, S. J. Surya

Genre: Action, Social Issue Drama | Added to Netflix: August 8

Indian 2 (also known as Hindustani 2 and Bharateeyudu 2) is a sequel to 1996’s Indian, which was added to Netflix in July. Kamal Haasan returns as a freedom fighter turned vigilante who comes out of retirement when a new group of young people need his help to combat corruption. Indian 2 was actually filmed at the same time as Indian 3, which is expected to release theatrically in early 2025. Additional dialogue options are available in the film’s audio menu.

Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba (2024) N

Languages: Hindi, English, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Runtime: 132 Minutes

Director: Jayprad Desai

Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal

Genre: Romantic Drama, Thriller | Added to Netflix: August 9

Netflix’s first Indian Original movie sequel picks up a few years after the events of the twisted romance Haseen Dillruba. Rani (Taapsee Pannu) works in Agra as a hairdresser while her husband Rishu (Vikrant Massey) — who is supposed to be dead — tries to secure their passage to Thailand, where they can live in the open as a married couple. When an old police nemesis gets suspicious, Rani enters a marriage of convenience with love-struck pharmacist Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal) to cover her tracks. But Rani isn’t the only one hiding a secret. Additional dialogue options — including Hindi, Portuguese, and Spanish audio description tracks — are available in the film’s audio menu.

Kalki 2898 AD (2024)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 175 Minutes

Director: Nag Ashwin

Cast: Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi | Added to Netflix: August 21

Kalki 2898 AD is presently the most expensive Indian film ever made, with a budget of over $70 million. It was also a huge hit at the box office. This science fiction epic — the first part of a planned cinematic universe — draws inspiration from Hindu scriptures. In a post-apocalyptic future, a group of heroes fight to protect a lab subject’s unborn child, who is prophesied to be the final avatar of Lord Vishnu. The version of Kalki 2898 AD streaming on Netflix is dubbed in Hindi from the original Telugu (though some pivotal scenes were re-shot in Hindi). Other language versions of the film are available on a rival streaming service.

Student of the Year 2 (2019)

Language: Hindi

Runtime: 145 Minutes

Director: Punit Malhotra

Cast: Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday, Tara Sutaria

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama | Added to Netflix: August 26

Student of the Year 2 — notable for a random cameo by Will Smith — is a spiritual sequel to 2012’s Student of the Year (also streaming on Netflix). The second film stars Tiger Shroff as Rohan, a poor public college student who gets a sports scholarship to his girlfriend’s posh private university — only she’s not happy to have him mingling with her ritzy new friends. Rohan finds an unexpected ally in the bratty sister of Big Man on Campus Manav (Aditya Seal), who’s happy to see her brother taken down a peg. Ananya Panday (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan) is the cast standout, playing the bratty sister in her film debut.

Buddy (2024)

Languages: Telugu, Kannada, Malaylam, & Tamil

Runtime: 134 Minutes

Director: Sam Anton

Cast: Allu Sirish, Gayatri Bhardwaj, Prisha Singh

Genre: Action, Adventure, Fantasy | Added to Netflix: August 29

A pilot joins forces with a walking, talking teddy bear to save the comatose air traffic controller he’s in love with from organ traffickers. Buddy is the Telugu reboot of the 2021 Tamil film Teddy, which itself makes no claims to be based on the 2012 Hollywood film Ted (which also features a walking, talking teddy bear).

New Indian Series on Netflix: August 2024

Languages: Hindi, English, Polish, Portuguese, Spanish, Tamil, & Telugu

Seasons: Limited Series

Episodes: 6

Cast: Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur

Genre: Based on a True Story, Drama | Added to Netflix: August 29

On Christmas Eve 1999, Indian Airlines Flight 814 out of Nepal was hijacked en route to Delhi. The deadly ordeal lasted seven days and was finally resolved on the ground in Kandahar, Afghanistan. The new Original series chronicles those harrowing days from the perspectives of those on board the plane, the politicians trying to find a diplomatic solution, and the journalists investigating the international incident. Veteran thriller director Anubhav Sinha assembled an immensely talented cast for this, his first web series. Additional dialogue options — including a Hindi audio description track — can be found in the show’s audio menu.

