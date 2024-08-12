What’s Coming to Netflix in September 2024

Fall is upon us! After a big summer full of releases, it’s time to take an early look ahead at the new movies and series scheduled to be released on Netflix in the US throughout September 2024.

Anyone attending TIFF in September 2024 will get to see many of Netflix’s upcoming movies slated for release this Fall. As always, remember that while Netflix adds new movies, series, and games every month, plenty of titles will also depart. Keep up with all those through our post about what’s leaving soon!

This article is a work-in-progress. Keep checking back for further updates.

Now, let’s dive into the new releases scheduled for September 2024:

Coming to Netflix in September 2024, TBD

Culinary Class Wars (Season 1) Netflix Original – Korean competition reality series.

– Korean competition reality series. Jack Whitehall: Fatherhood with my Father (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Comedy series featuring British comedian going through the complexities of fatherhood with his father.

– Comedy series featuring British comedian going through the complexities of fatherhood with his father. The Garfield Movie (2024) – The recent animated box office sensation featuring the voices of Chris Pratt and Samuel L. Jackson.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 1st

3:10 to Yuma (2007) – Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Ben Foster are among the cast for this big-budget Western.

Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, and Ben Foster are among the cast for this big-budget Western. 5 Centimeters Per Second (2007) – Anime movie from writer/director Makoto Shinkai.

– Anime movie from writer/director Makoto Shinkai. Aloha (2015) – Comedy starring Bradley Cooper about a military contractor developing feelings for both an old flame and a military escort.

– Comedy starring Bradley Cooper about a military contractor developing feelings for both an old flame and a military escort. Blue Giant (2023) – Anime adaptation of the manga about a saxophonist who moves to Tokyo in the hopes of being a famous jazz musician.

– Anime adaptation of the manga about a saxophonist who moves to Tokyo in the hopes of being a famous jazz musician. Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM (2024) – The streaming debut of the anime movie following up on two series from the early 200s.

Sonic the Hedgehog (2020) – The first live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie about a small-town police officer who finds a well-known video game character.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 2nd

Chestnut vs. Kobayashi: Unfinished Beef (LIVE) Netflix Original – Two all-time greats come together to scoff down hot dogs.

– Two all-time greats come together to scoff down hot dogs. The Hughleys (Seasons 1-4) – The classic ABC sitcom from the late 1990s starring D. L. Hughley will be making its Netflix debut in September.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 3rd

Call the Midwife (Season 13) – Latest season of the BBC/PBS period drama series.

– Latest season of the BBC/PBS period drama series. Phil Wang: Wang In There Baby! (2024) Netflix Original – Stand-up comedy special.

– Stand-up comedy special. Untold: Hope Solo vs. U.S. Soccer (2024) Netflix Original – Another entry in volume 4 of Untold, a sports documentary series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 4th

CTRL (2024) Netflix Original – Indian drama about an influencer couple with one turning to AI for help after the man cheats.

– Indian drama about an influencer couple with one turning to AI for help after the man cheats. Outlast (Season 2) Netflix Original – New survivalists compete in this competition survival series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 5th

Apollo 13: Survival (2024) Netflix Original – Peter Middleton is directing this new documentary documenting one of NASA’s issues with bringing back its astronauts from the moon.

– Peter Middleton is directing this new documentary documenting one of NASA’s issues with bringing back its astronauts from the moon. i used to be funny (2024) – The streaming debut of the comedy from director Ally Pankiw about a stand-up comedian with PTSD.

– The streaming debut of the comedy from director Ally Pankiw about a stand-up comedian with PTSD. The Perfect Couple (Limited Series) Netflix Original – Drama adaptation of the best-selling book starring Nicole Kidman and Liev Schreiber.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 6th

Rebel Ridge (2024) Netflix Original – Aaron Pierre headlines this crime thriller about a former Marine facing corruption in a small town.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 7th

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) – Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt headline this action sci-fi movie from director Doug Liman.

– Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt headline this action sci-fi movie from director Doug Liman. Poong, The Joseon Psychiatrist (Limited Series) – K-drama series about an acupuncturist goes to work in a strange village.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 9th

Hot Wheel’s Let’s Race (Season 2) Netflix Original – A flashy new challenger emerges in this second season of the animated kids series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 11th

Boxer (2024) Netflix Original – Boxing film from Poland about a man leaving the Soviet Union to become one of the all-time greats.

– Boxing film from Poland about a man leaving the Soviet Union to become one of the all-time greats. Technoboys (2024) Netflix Original – Spanish comedy about a boyband looking for their big comeback.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 12th

Ángel Di María: Breaking Down the Wall (Season 1) Netflix Original – Sports documentary series.

– Sports documentary series. Billionaire Island (Season 1) Netflix Original – Norwegian comedy about a fishing company owner planning a hostile takeover of a rival company.

– Norwegian comedy about a fishing company owner planning a hostile takeover of a rival company. Emily in Paris (Season 4 – Part 2) Netflix Original – The second and final batch of episodes making up the fourth season of the comedy drama.

– The second and final batch of episodes making up the fourth season of the comedy drama. Midnight at the Pera Palace (Season 2) Netflix Original – Turkish period drama series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 13th

Sector 36 (2024) Netflix Original – Indian drama movie.

Uglies (2024) Netflix Original – Adapted from the Scott Westerfeld novel, this sci-fi drama stars Joey King, Keith Powers, and Chase Stokes.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 18th

Envidiosa (Season 1) Netflix Original – Argentinian comedy series.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 19th

The Queen of Villains (Season 1) Netflix Original – Japanese drama series on the famous female wrestler.

– Japanese drama series on the famous female wrestler. Twilight of the Gods (Season 1) Netflix Original – Zack Snyder and Jay Oliva are behind this animated series based on Norse mythology.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 20th

His Three Daughters (2024) Netflix Original – Three titans come together for this drama (Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Olsen and Natasha Lyonne) playing three daughters reuniting with their father in terminal decline. Note: This movie will also screen in select theaters starting on September 6.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 25th

Divorce (2024) Netflix Original – Polish comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 26th

Bangkok Breaking: Heaven and Hell (2024) Netflix Original – Thriller movie.

– Thriller movie. Everything Calls for Salvation (Season 2) Netflix Original – The second season of the heart-tugging Italian drama series.

– The second season of the heart-tugging Italian drama series. Nobody Wants This (Season 1) Netflix Original – Kristen Bell stars as Joanne and Adam Brody as Noah in this new comedy-drama series from Erin Foster.

What’s Coming to Netflix on September 27th

Rez Ball (2024) Netflix Original – Sydney Freeland is behind this new sports drama following a high school basketball team rich in Native American heritage aiming for big wins.

