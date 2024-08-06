Netflix News and Previews

Netflix To Stream Documentary ‘Going Varsity in Mariachi’ from August 2024

The documentary will make its streaming debut on Netflix in the US on August 29th.

Kasey Moore What's on Netflix Avatar
·

Copy to clipboard
Comments
Going Varsity In Mariachi Coming To Netflix August 2024

Picture Credit: Osmosis Films and Fifth Season

Netflix has scored the streaming debut of the documentary Going Varsity in Mariachi, directed by  Sam Osborn and Alejandra Vasquez. The doc looks deep into the world of high school mariachi. 

Following its initial Sundance Film Festival 2023 premiere, the documentary was showcased at several film festivals, including the AFI Latin American Film Festival and SXSW. While it’s available on VOD platforms, this marks the first time it’s been available as a streaming subscription service. 

Here’s the official logline for the documentary, giving you some idea of what you can expect:

“In the competitive world of high school mariachi, the musicians from the South Texas borderlands reign supreme. Under the guidance of Coach Abel Acuña, the teenage captains of Edinburg North High School’s acclaimed team must turn a shoestring budget and diverse crew of inexperienced musicians into state champions.”

The documentary received high scores from critics who caught it at various film festivals throughout 2023. Sporting a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, some of the favorable outlets included The Wrap, which said, “The insightful and lively doc tracks the impact on students that comes from the opportunity to belong to a collective creative endeavor.”

IndieWire was equally praising, saying, “It’s handsomely shot by Michael Crommett, who highlights the crisp lines of the trajes and the caked-on makeup the women wear. There are nail-biting moments and heart-wrenching ones as well.”

Going Varsity in Mariachi is a production of Osmosis Films and Fifth Season. James Lawler, Luis A. Miranda, Jr., and Julia Pontecorvo are producers.

This represents the latest in a string of licensed documentary pickups for Netflix US throughout 2024 to stand alongside Netflix’s own lineup of Original docs and docu-series. Some other notable docs Netflix has licensed this year include a Nickelback documentary, Sue Bird: In the Clutch, and Tell Them You Love Me

For everything coming up on Netflix in the United States throughout August 2024, keep checking back to our preview for all the upcoming new movies and series. 

Will you be checking out this documentary when it drops onto Netflix? Let us know in the comments. 

Newest Articles - Netflix News and Previews

'Rebel Moon' Director's Cuts Flop on Netflix Top 10s; Third Movie Seems Unlikely Article Teaser Photo

'Rebel Moon' Director's Cuts Flop on Netflix Top 10s; Third Movie Seems Unlikely
Mason Alexander Park and Donna Preston Wrap Filming on 'The Sandman' Season 2 Article Teaser Photo

Mason Alexander Park and Donna Preston Wrap Filming on 'The Sandman' Season 2
'Virgin River' Season 6 Netflix Release Date Estimate and Everything We Know So Far Article Teaser Photo

'Virgin River' Season 6 Netflix Release Date Estimate and Everything We Know So Far
'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's Indian Sequel Article Teaser Photo

'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba': Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's Indian Sequel

Recommended

Every Netflix Original Movie Series Removed From Netflix 2024

Every Netflix Original Series and Movie Removed from Netflix

Most Watched Movies Netflix 2023 Released Before 2022

Most Watched Netflix Original Films Released Before 2022 and Insights on Film Strategy

Netflix Annecy Film Festival Animation Announcements 2024

‘Twilight of the Gods’, ‘Asterix & Obelix’ and ‘Wallace & Gromit’ Showcased by Netflix at Annecy Film Festival 2024

Canceled Netflix Original Animated Projects Jpg

Canceled Netflix Original Animation Projects (And Ones That Got Saved)

Netflix Annecy Film Festival 2024 Lineup Jpg

Netflix Animation Lineup for Annecy Film Festival 2024

Every Box To Box Films Sports Documentary On Netflix

Every Sports Documentary From Box to Box Films on Netflix

Whats Coming To Netflix August 2024

What’s Coming to Netflix in August 2024

Whats New On Netflix Uk In September 2024 V2

First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September 2024