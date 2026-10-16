‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 Leads 41 New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

This week, Netflix UK adds an impressive 41 new movies and TV shows. The Diplomat makes its highly anticipated return for Season 4, leading a strong TV lineup that includes Hollywood Arts, the German series The Trap, and the Korean period drama 100 Days of Deception. On the film side, it’s a stellar week for licensed content, featuring Wicked, Doctor Sleep, and IT: Chapter Two.
This week marks the return of The Diplomat
First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:
The Diplomat Season 4
The Diplomat has become one of Netflix’s most successful political dramas in recent years, consistently drawing a large audience and earning widespread praise from fans and critics alike. In particular, actress Keri Russel has received many plaudits for her performance as Kate Wyler.
In the fourth season, Kate Wyler must manage the explosive fallout from a dangerous US conspiracy to steal a Russian nuclear weapon. To prevent global war and keep the UK unaware, she forms an uneasy alliance with the First Husband.
Doctor Sleep
For a time, Mike Flanagan was one of Netflix’s best collaborators thanks to titles such as Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House (and Blyth Manor), and The House of Usher. No stranger to Stephen King’s work, Flanagan still had time during his busy Netflix schedule to direct and produce the adaptation of Doctor Sleep, the sequel to King’s beloved novel The Shining.
Still deeply scarred by childhood trauma, adult Dan Torrance must protect a young girl with similar powers from a ruthless, immortal cult that preys on children possessing the shining to unnaturally extend their own lives.
Netflix’s brand-new weekly K-drama takes audiences back to an incredibly difficult period in Korean history: the Japanese occupation of Korea. Kim You Jung stars as Ga Kyung, a genius pickpocket who uses her skills to assist the independence army and infiltrate the heart of the Japanese Government-General of Korea.
What’s New on Netflix UK This Week
24 New Movies Added This Week
- Blackout (2022) – TV-MA – English
- Doctor Sleep (2019) – R – English
- Down with Love (2003) – PG-13 – English
- Enna Vilai: The Price of Dignity (2026) – TV-14 – Tamil
- Free Leonard Peltier (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- Fury (2014) – R – English
- Garuda: Dare To Dream (2026) – TV-Y7 – Indonesian
- Ghost Ship (2002) – R – English
- Instadocs: AI Gone Wild (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
- It: Chapter Two (2019) – R – English
- Lego Friends: Heartlake the Musical (2026) – TY-Y – English
- Life of the Party (2018) – PG-13 – English
- Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Mo’ Money (1992) – R – English
- Nice Dreams (1981) – R – English
- Norm: The Tale of Norm MacDonald (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
- Seriously Single Too (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Sumukhi Suresh Hoemonal (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
- The Disciple (2026) – R – English
- The Meg (2018) – PG-13 – English
- The Storm (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
- Therapy Done Right (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
- Wicked (2024) – PG – English
- Within (2016) – R – English
12 New TV Series Added This Week
- 100 Days of Deception (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean
- Hakone Ekiden: Our Story (Season 1 – New Episodes Regularly) – TV-PG – Japanese
- Hollywood Arts (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
- Love Is Blind (Season 11 – Boston) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- Malory Towers (Season 1) – PG – English
- Money Trap (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish
- Rooster Fighter (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese
- Spike (Season 1) – TV-Y – English
- The Besties (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
- The Diplomat (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
- The Trap (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
- TYSON (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week
Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-08 to 2026-10-15)
- The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (66 points)
- Doing Life (64 points)
- Animals (60 points)
- UNABOMBER (46 points)
- Wicked (45 points)
- Ice Age (38 points)
- Kraven the Hunter (36 points)
- Ice Age: Collision Course (32 points)
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (19 points)
- White Chicks (11 points)
- Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (9 points)
- Ice Age: The Meltdown (6 points)
- The Forever Purge (4 points)
- Brooklyn (3 points)
- Dark Shadows (1 points)
Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-08 to 2026-10-15)
- Below (70 points)
- East of Eden (68 points)
- Love Life (47 points)
- The Gentlemen (47 points)
- Haunted Hotel (26 points)
- Unforgettable (24 points)
- Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (23 points)
- Instadocs: AI Gone Wild (21 points)
- WWE Money in the Bank (17 points)
- TYSON (17 points)
- Outside (16 points)
- Mayor of Kingstown (10 points)
- Raw (10 points)
- Leaving (10 points)
- WWE SmackDown (9 points)
- Is It Cake? Halloween (6 points)
- Percy Jackson and the Olympians (5 points)
- The Trap (5 points)
- Spike (5 points)
- Raw (3 points)
- Wonka’s The Golden Ticket (1 points)
What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!