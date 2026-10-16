‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 Leads 41 New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

This week, Netflix UK adds an impressive 41 new movies and TV shows. The Diplomat makes its highly anticipated return for Season 4, leading a strong TV lineup that includes Hollywood Arts, the German series The Trap, and the Korean period drama 100 Days of Deception. On the film side, it’s a stellar week for licensed content, featuring Wicked, Doctor Sleep, and IT: Chapter Two.

This week marks the return of The Diplomat

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First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

October 15 The Diplomat Season 4

Watch on Netflix

The Diplomat has become one of Netflix’s most successful political dramas in recent years, consistently drawing a large audience and earning widespread praise from fans and critics alike. In particular, actress Keri Russel has received many plaudits for her performance as Kate Wyler.

In the fourth season, Kate Wyler must manage the explosive fallout from a dangerous US conspiracy to steal a Russian nuclear weapon. To prevent global war and keep the UK unaware, she forms an uneasy alliance with the First Husband.

October 15 Doctor Sleep

Watch on Netflix For a time, Mike Flanagan was one of Netflix’s best collaborators thanks to titles such as Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House (and Blyth Manor), and The House of Usher. No stranger to Stephen King’s work, Flanagan still had time during his busy Netflix schedule to direct and produce the adaptation of Doctor Sleep, the sequel to King’s beloved novel The Shining. Still deeply scarred by childhood trauma, adult Dan Torrance must protect a young girl with similar powers from a ruthless, immortal cult that preys on children possessing the shining to unnaturally extend their own lives.

October 10 100 Days of Deception Watch on Netflix

Netflix’s brand-new weekly K-drama takes audiences back to an incredibly difficult period in Korean history: the Japanese occupation of Korea. Kim You Jung stars as Ga Kyung, a genius pickpocket who uses her skills to assist the independence army and infiltrate the heart of the Japanese Government-General of Korea.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week 24 New Movies Added This Week Blackout (2022) – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Doctor Sleep (2019) – R – English

– R – English Down with Love (2003) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Enna Vilai: The Price of Dignity (2026) – TV-14 – Tamil

– TV-14 – Tamil Free Leonard Peltier (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English Fury (2014) – R – English

– R – English Garuda: Dare To Dream (2026) – TV-Y7 – Indonesian

– TV-Y7 – Indonesian Ghost Ship (2002) – R – English

– R – English Instadocs: AI Gone Wild (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English

– TV-14 – English It: Chapter Two (2019) – R – English

– R – English Lego Friends: Heartlake the Musical (2026) – TY-Y – English

– TY-Y – English Life of the Party (2018) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Mo’ Money (1992) – R – English

– R – English Nice Dreams (1981) – R – English

– R – English Norm: The Tale of Norm MacDonald (2026) Netflix Original – R – English

– R – English Seriously Single Too (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Sumukhi Suresh Hoemonal (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi

– TV-MA – Hindi The Disciple (2026) – R – English

– R – English The Meg (2018) – PG-13 – English

– PG-13 – English The Storm (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish

– TV-MA – Swedish Therapy Done Right (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish

– TV-MA – Spanish Wicked (2024) – PG – English

– PG – English Within (2016) – R – English 12 New TV Series Added This Week 100 Days of Deception (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean

– TV-14 – Korean Hakone Ekiden: Our Story (Season 1 – New Episodes Regularly) – TV-PG – Japanese

– TV-PG – Japanese Hollywood Arts (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English Love Is Blind (Season 11 – Boston) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English Malory Towers (Season 1) – PG – English

– PG – English Money Trap (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish

– TV-MA – Turkish Rooster Fighter (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese

– TV-MA – Japanese Spike (Season 1) – TV-Y – English

– TV-Y – English The Besties (Season 1) – TV-PG – English

– TV-PG – English The Diplomat (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

– TV-MA – English The Trap (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German

– TV-MA – German TYSON (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-08 to 2026-10-15) The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (66 points) Doing Life (64 points) Animals (60 points) UNABOMBER (46 points) Wicked (45 points) Ice Age (38 points) Kraven the Hunter (36 points) Ice Age: Collision Course (32 points) Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (19 points) White Chicks (11 points) Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (9 points) Ice Age: The Meltdown (6 points) The Forever Purge (4 points) Brooklyn (3 points) Dark Shadows (1 points) Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-08 to 2026-10-15) Below (70 points) East of Eden (68 points) Love Life (47 points) The Gentlemen (47 points) Haunted Hotel (26 points) Unforgettable (24 points) Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (23 points) Instadocs: AI Gone Wild (21 points) WWE Money in the Bank (17 points) TYSON (17 points) Outside (16 points) Mayor of Kingstown (10 points) Raw (10 points) Leaving (10 points) WWE SmackDown (9 points) Is It Cake? Halloween (6 points) Percy Jackson and the Olympians (5 points) The Trap (5 points) Spike (5 points) Raw (3 points) Wonka’s The Golden Ticket (1 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!