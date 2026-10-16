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‘The Diplomat’ Season 4 Leads 41 New Releases on Netflix UK This Week

Keri Russell is back as Kate Wyler in a massive week for Netflix UK that includes 41 new additions like Doctor Sleep and Wicked.

Jacob Robinson What's on Netflix Avatar

By Jacob Robinson • 

Whats New On Netflix Uk This Week October 16 2026

Picture: The Diplomat (Season 4) is now available to stream on Netflix UK

This week, Netflix UK adds an impressive 41 new movies and TV shows. The Diplomat makes its highly anticipated return for Season 4, leading a strong TV lineup that includes Hollywood Arts, the German series The Trap, and the Korean period drama 100 Days of Deception. On the film side, it’s a stellar week for licensed content, featuring Wicked, Doctor Sleep, and IT: Chapter Two.

This week marks the return of The Diplomat

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

October 15

The Diplomat Season 4

The Diplomat Poster
Synopsis
A sharp, principled US diplomat negotiates her high-stakes role as ambassador to the UK and her strained marriage to an ambitious political strategist.
Genre
Drama, Thriller
Rating
TV-MA
Release Date
October 15, 2026
Cast
Keri Russell, Rufus Sewell, David Gyasi
Language
English
Watch on Netflix

The Diplomat has become one of Netflix’s most successful political dramas in recent years, consistently drawing a large audience and earning widespread praise from fans and critics alike. In particular, actress Keri Russel has received many plaudits for her performance as Kate Wyler. 

In the fourth season, Kate Wyler must manage the explosive fallout from a dangerous US conspiracy to steal a Russian nuclear weapon. To prevent global war and keep the UK unaware, she forms an uneasy alliance with the First Husband.

October 15

Doctor Sleep

Doctor Sleep Poster
Synopsis
In this sequel to "The Shining," Danny, now a traumatized adult, is sought out by a young psychic as evil beings that feed on their powers close in.
Genre
Drama, Fantasy, Horror
Rating
R
Release Date
November 1, 2025
Director
Mike Flanagan
Cast
Ewan McGregor, Rebecca Ferguson, Kyliegh Curran
Language
English
Runtime
152 min
Watch on Netflix

For a time, Mike Flanagan was one of Netflix’s best collaborators thanks to titles such as Midnight Mass, The Haunting of Hill House (and Blyth Manor), and The House of Usher. No stranger to Stephen King’s work, Flanagan still had time during his busy Netflix schedule to direct and produce the adaptation of Doctor Sleep, the sequel to King’s beloved novel The Shining.

Still deeply scarred by childhood trauma, adult Dan Torrance must protect a young girl with similar powers from a ruthless, immortal cult that preys on children possessing the shining to unnaturally extend their own lives.

October 10

100 Days of Deception

100 Days Of Deception Poster
Synopsis
Drama set during the Japanese colonial era, centring on a high-stakes undercover mission and an unexpected love story.
Genre
Action, Crime, Drama
Rating
TV-14
Release Date
October 10, 2026
Cast
Kim Yoo-jung, Park Jin-young, Kim Hyun-joo
Language
Korean
Watch on Netflix

Netflix’s brand-new weekly K-drama takes audiences back to an incredibly difficult period in Korean history: the Japanese occupation of Korea. Kim You Jung stars as Ga Kyung, a genius pickpocket who uses her skills to assist the independence army and infiltrate the heart of the Japanese Government-General of Korea.

What’s New on Netflix UK This Week

24 New Movies Added This Week

  • Blackout (2022) – TV-MA – English
  • Doctor Sleep (2019) – R – English
  • Down with Love (2003) – PG-13 – English
  • Enna Vilai: The Price of Dignity (2026) – TV-14 – Tamil
  • Free Leonard Peltier (2025) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • Fury (2014) – R – English
  • Garuda: Dare To Dream (2026) – TV-Y7 – Indonesian
  • Ghost Ship (2002) – R – English
  • Instadocs: AI Gone Wild (2026) Netflix Original – TV-14 – English
  • It: Chapter Two (2019) – R – English
  • Lego Friends: Heartlake the Musical (2026) – TY-Y – English
  • Life of the Party (2018) – PG-13 – English
  • Michael Che: Shot in Minnesota (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Mo’ Money (1992) – R – English
  • Nice Dreams (1981) – R – English
  • Norm: The Tale of Norm MacDonald (2026) Netflix Original – R – English
  • Seriously Single Too (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Sumukhi Suresh Hoemonal (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Hindi
  • The Disciple (2026) – R – English
  • The Meg (2018) – PG-13 – English
  • The Storm (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Swedish
  • Therapy Done Right (2026) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Spanish
  • Wicked (2024) – PG – English
  • Within (2016) – R – English

12 New TV Series Added This Week

  • 100 Days of Deception (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-14 – Korean
  • Hakone Ekiden: Our Story (Season 1 – New Episodes Regularly) – TV-PG – Japanese
  • Hollywood Arts (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-PG – English
  • Love Is Blind (Season 11 – Boston) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • Malory Towers (Season 1) – PG – English
  • Money Trap (Season 1) Netflix Original – TV-MA – Turkish
  • Rooster Fighter (Season 1) – TV-MA – Japanese
  • Spike (Season 1) – TV-Y – English
  • The Besties (Season 1) – TV-PG – English
  • The Diplomat (Season 4) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English
  • The Trap (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – German
  • TYSON (Limited Series) Netflix Original – TV-MA – English

Most Popular Titles on Netflix UK This Week 

Most Popular Movies This Week (2026-10-08 to 2026-10-15)

The Widower Til Death Do Us Part Netflix Doc September 2026

Picture: The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (2026) is the most-watched movie on Netflix UK this week

  1. The Widower: ‘Til Death Do Us Part (66 points)
  2. Doing Life (64 points)
  3. Animals (60 points)
  4. UNABOMBER (46 points)
  5. Wicked (45 points)
  6. Ice Age (38 points)
  7. Kraven the Hunter (36 points)
  8. Ice Age: Collision Course (32 points)
  9. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (19 points)
  10. White Chicks (11 points)
  11. Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (9 points)
  12. Ice Age: The Meltdown (6 points)
  13. The Forever Purge (4 points)
  14. Brooklyn (3 points)
  15. Dark Shadows (1 points)

Most Popular TV Series This Week (2026-10-08 to 2026-10-15)

Below First Look Series Netflix

Picture: Below (Limited Series) is the most-watched TV series on Netflix UK this week

  1. Below (70 points)
  2. East of Eden (68 points)
  3. Love Life (47 points)
  4. The Gentlemen (47 points)
  5. Haunted Hotel (26 points)
  6. Unforgettable (24 points)
  7. Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story (23 points)
  8. Instadocs: AI Gone Wild (21 points)
  9. WWE Money in the Bank (17 points)
  10. TYSON (17 points)
  11. Outside (16 points)
  12. Mayor of Kingstown (10 points)
  13. Raw (10 points)
  14. Leaving (10 points)
  15. WWE SmackDown (9 points)
  16. Is It Cake? Halloween (6 points)
  17. Percy Jackson and the Olympians (5 points)
  18. The Trap (5 points)
  19. Spike (5 points)
  20. Raw (3 points)
  21. Wonka’s The Golden Ticket (1 points)

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments below!

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