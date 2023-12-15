What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: December 15th, 2023

Christmas is almost here, and December continues to prove to be a stacked month of new arrivals on Netflix UK with 45 new additions this week.

First of all, here are the top highlights of the week:

Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) N

Director: Sam Fell

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy | Runtime: 101 Runtime

Cast: Thandiwe Newton, Zachary Levi, Bella Ramsey, Imelda Staunton, Lynn Ferguson

Twenty-three years is an awfully long time to wait for a sequel. However, it’s one Netflix subscribers have been looking forward to watching for months now.

After they escaped from Tweedy’s Farm, the chicken flock has been living in peace on their island sanctuary. But, when word reached the flock of a new threat facing chicken kind on the mainland, Ginger, and Rocky hatch a plan to break in and save the day.

The Crown (Season 6) N

New Episodes: 6

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Runtime: 58 Minutes

Cast: Imelda Staunton, Olivia Colman, Claire Foy, Dominic West, Matt Smith

The remaining six episodes of The Crown are now available as the series ends. The remaining episodes cover the aftermath of Princess Diana’s devasting death and the impact it had on her sons, William and Harry, and up to the marriage of Charles and Camilla.

Chronicling the life of Queen Elizabeth II from the start of her reign and following the highs and lows of her 70-year reign.

Pulp Fiction (1994)

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Genre: Crime, Drama | Runtime: 154 Minutes

Cast: John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson, Uma Thurman, Bruce Willis, Tim Roth

One of the most iconic movies of the 90s, Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction, is back on Netflix UK!

A burger-loving hitman, his philosophical partner, a drug-addled gangster’s moll, and a washed-up boxer converge in this sprawling, comedic crime caper. Their adventures unfold in three stories that ingeniously trip back and forth in time.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

24 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 15th, 2023

Boyz n the Hood (1991)

Ella Enchanted (2004)

Familia (2023) N

Get Out (2017)

Ghost Rider (2007)

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Good Will Hunting (1997)

Holiday in the Vineyards (2023)

I Love Lizzy (2023)

Japan (2023)

Leo (2023)

Making of Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023) N

Sesham Mike-il Fathima (2023)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Spider-Man: No Way Home Extended Edition (2022)

The Accountant (2016)

The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (2008)

The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi – Chapter 1: The Awakening (2023)

The Origin: Madam Koi-Koi – Chapter 2: The Spirit of Vengeance (2023)

The War Below (2021)

U-571 (2000)

Villains in the Metropolis (2022)

13 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 15th, 2023

1670 (Season 1) N

Archer (Season 13)

As the Crow Flies (Season 2) N

Blippi & Meekah’s Game Show! (Season 1)

Carol & The End of The World (Limited Series) N

Happiness (Season 1)

Siri (Season 2)

The Hills (4 Seasons)

The Influencer (Season 1)

True Beauty (Season 1)

Yoh! Christmas (Season 1) N

Yu Yu Hakusho (Season 1) N

5 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 15th, 2023

Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives (2017)

Face to Face with ETA: Conversations with a Terrorist (2023) N

If I Were Luísa Sonza (Season 1) N

Kevin Hart & Chris Rock: Headliners Only (2023) N

Under Pressure: The U.S. Women’s World Cup Team (Limited Series) N

3 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: December 15th, 2023