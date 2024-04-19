What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: April 19th, 2024

It’s a reasonably quiet mid-weed in April for Netflix, with the addition of 28 new movies and TV shows to the library. This week, Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon Part Two, an awe-inspiring nature doc narrated by Cata Blanchett, and Jimmy Carr’s latest stand-up special are added.

First of all, here are the week’s top highlights:

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (2024) N

Director: Zack Snyder

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 123 Minutes

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Anthony Hopkins, Michiel Huisman

Netflix has thrown everything and the kitchen sink to ensure Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon is successful. The performance of Part Two will determine the future of the Rebel Moon franchise and Zack Snyder’s future with Netflix.

The rebel forces begin their preparations for war against the ruthless forces of the Motherworld.

Our Living World (Season 1) N

Episodes: 4

Genre: Nature | Runtime: 50 Minutes

Narrator: Cate Blanchett

Narrated by the wonderful Cate Blanchett, Our Living World explores the incredible world of the Animal Kingdom, its resourcefulness, intelligence, and its utmost importance to life on our planet.

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (2024) N

Director: Jimmy Carr, Brian Klein

Genre: Stand-Up | Runtime: 59 Minutes

Jimmy Carr returns to Netflix with his edgiest stand-up yet with the determination to refute the notion that you can’t joke about anything these days. Cancel culture, religion to gun control, and consent are all in the firing line.

Here Are the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

13 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 19th, 2024

All India Rank (2023)

Article 370 (2024)

Assassination Nation (2018)

Dance Queen (2022)

Harold and Kumar Get the Munchies (2004)

I’ll See You in My Dreams (2015)

Kampon (2023)

Lady Bird (2017)

Lost in Translation (2003)

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver (2024) N

Shot Caller (2017)

This Is 40 (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

11 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 19th, 2024

Bros (Season 1) N

Keeping Up with the Kardashians (Season 14)

Man Down (4 Seasons)

Manifest (Season 3) N

Mob Psycho (3 Seasons)

Overlord (Season 1)

Ripe for the Picking (Season 1)

The Grimm Variations (Season 1) N

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Season 9)

The Upshaws (Part 5) N

Yu Yu Hakusho: Ghost Files (4 Seasons)

2 New Reality Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 19th, 2024

Don’t Hate the Player (Season 1) N

The Circle USA (Season 6) N

1 New Documentary Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 19th, 2024

Our Living World (Season 1) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: April 19th, 2024

Jimmy Carr: Natural Born Killer (2024) N

What will you be watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!