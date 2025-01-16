Why ‘Crashlands 2’ Won’t Be Coming to Netflix Games

Over the past few days, we’ve gotten a deluge of new information for the long-awaited sequel to Crashlands. Sadly for those who were looking forward to playing the game on Android or iOS through Netflix will be disappointed as Netflix is no longer distributing the game on mobile, and it’s been that way since October 2024.

News of Crashlands 2 coming to Netflix first popped up alongside the first official announcement trailer for the game in June 2023. Back then, the game was scheduled to be released sometime in 2024 with the Netflix logo at the end. 2024 passed and although the game had plenty of updates, it wasn’t until January 15th that we got an official release date: April 10th, 2025.

In October 2024, an update was provided by one of the game developers in the Discord group for the upcoming sequel from Adam. It states:

“Platform Update: Crashlands 2 will not be a Netflix exclusive on mobile! Why? We’ve been working with Netflix for over a year now, and stuff changes fast in this industry. We’ve had a wonderful working relationship with Netflix, but our needs and goals have diverged since we started working together. So we’ve amicably gone our separate ways. Is Crashlands 2 still coming to mobile? Yep! Just not via Netflix. We’re still working out the details, though.”

The news comes as Netflix’s mobile gaming efforts have been going through somewhat of a shift. In December, we saw many games shut down and pulled from the Netflix Games library. Among those yanked included Vikings: Valhalla, Dragon Prince: Xadia, Shovel Knight Pocket Dungeon, and two of the three Grand Theft Auto games. We’ve also seen a couple of games that were previously destined for Netflix are no longer scheduled to be released. Most recently, we learned that was the case with Placid Plastic Duck, but that’s also been the case for Minion Masters, which at one point was due out on Netflix last year. Towards the end of last year, we also saw Netflix’s “AAA” studio shut down and the former head of Netflix Games take up a new role that involves artificial intelligence.

It’s not all bad news, though; there’s definitely been a focus on tie-in games for Netflix IP, whether that be with the mega launch of Squid Game: Unleashed, which has millions of downloads, or Netflix Stories, which continues expanding with new stories based on hit shows. There are also plenty of other mobile games on the horizon.

Hat tip to Sidlon from the Netflix Gamers Discord for first spotting the news.