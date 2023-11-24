What’s New on Netflix UK This Week: November 24th, 2023

This week sees the long-awaited Squid Game reality series added to Netflix for the first time as hundreds of competitors worldwide compete for millions of dollars. Next week, we’ll see the arrival of December, when we expect plenty of exciting additions to the library.

First of all, here are some of the week’s top highlights:

Squid Game: The Challange (Season 1) N

Since Squid Game became a global phenomenon, the series has been emulated in many ways, from content creators on YouTube to Roblox. It only took two years, but Netflix has finally released its own Squid Game competition, pitting 456 contestants worldwide as they compete for the $4.56 cash grand prize.

Batman: The Animated Series (1 Season)

Episodes: 65

Genre: Animation, Action, Adventure | Runtime: 23 Minutes

Cast: Kevin Conroy, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Bob Hastings, Loren Lester, Mark Hamill

If there’s one area of DC that has always performed exceptionally well, it’s been its animation titles. Starting in 1992, the Batman animated series set the bar for all future superhero animated shows and paved the way for more DC shows such as Justice League and Teen Titans.

Look Away (2018)

Director: Assaf Bernstein

Cast: Drama, Fantasy, Horror | Runtime: 103 Minutes

Cast: India Eisley, Jason Isaacs, Mira Sorvino, Penelope Mitchell, John C. MacDonald

Netflix has recently seen many horror films added to the library; an intriguing new addition is Assaf Bernstein’s teen horror film Look Away, starring India Eisley, the daughter of the classic movie adaptation Romeo and Juliet star Olivia Hussey.

Lonely high school student Maria swaps places with her mirrored reflection, but her evil twin-self unleashes all of her suppressed feelings towards those who have wronged her.

Here Are All of the Latest Additions to Netflix UK This Week

14 New Movies Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 24th, 2023

21 Bridges (2019)

An Instand Dad (2023)

Crime Diaries: The Celebrity Stylist (2023)

Doi Boy (2023) N

Elena Knows (2023) N

Endless (2020)

Frybread Face and Me (2023)

I Don’t Expect Anyone to Believe Me (2023) N

Last Call for Istanbul (2023) N

Leo (2023) N

Look Away (2018)

Pulimada (2023)

The Dive (2023)

Wedding Games (2023) N

12 New TV Shows Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 24th, 2023

A Nearly Normal Family (Limited Series) N

Batman: The Animated Series (1 Season)

High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America (Season 2) N

Masha’s Spooky Stories (Season 1)

My Daemon (Season 1) N

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 6) N

Olóládé (Limited Series) N

Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series (3 Seasons)

Pokémon: To Be a Pokémon Master: Ultimate Journeys: The Series (Season 1)

Replacing Chef Chico (Season 1) N

Steven Universe (2 Seasons)

The Railway Men – The Untold Story Of Bhopal 1984 (Limited Series) N

6 New Documentaries Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 24th, 2023

Hatton Garden: The Inside Story (2019)

Ilary Blasi: The One and Only (2023) N

My Grandparents’ War (Season 2)

Stamped from the Beginning (2023) N

The Ladies with Style (2022)

The Psychopath Life Coach (2023)

1 New Reality Show Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 24th, 2023

Squid Game: The Challenge (1 Season) N

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix UK This Week: November 24th, 2023

Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man and The Pool (2023) N

What have you been watching on Netflix UK this week? Let us know in the comments below!