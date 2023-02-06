Netflix Codes to Find Hidden Valentine’s Day Movie/Series Library

Valentine’s Day is here and if you’re looking to spend this year’s day of love indoors and in front of Netflix, you probably want to watch a romantic comedy, a K-drama romance series, or something else to get you in the mood. Here’s how to search Netflix’s library for its Valentine’s Day content.
If you want to see the new Valentine’s Day options for 2023, keep an eye on our what’s new on Netflix section, where we’ll be covering any and all new titles arriving for the holiday.
How to Use Netflix’s Hidden Category Codes
Here’s a quick overview for those unfamiliar with Netflix’s category code system.
Netflix’s library in most regions consists of well over 6,000 titles and by and large, when you’re browsing Netflix, it’s serving you titles it thinks you’d like. One of the ways Netflix links these titles together is with categories.
There are thousands of category codes to choose from, and we’ve put together a bible list here. We’ve also put together separate guides to finding hidden Halloween, Christmas, and even Korean titles on Netflix.
There are several ways of using these codes.
The easiest way is via the Netflix website by using the address: “https://netflix.com/browse/genre/CODEHERE.”
You can also type the codes in your search bar on smart devices like your TV or mobile.
List of Category Codes to Search Netflix’s Valentine’s Day Library
So without further ado, here are the most active category codes (Netflix has a lot of empty category codes no longer in use):
|Category Name
|Category Code
|Classic Romantic Dramas
|30267
|Date Night
|81398312
|Emotional Films
|4136
|First-Love Dramas
|18988
|Human Connections
|81271205
|LGBTQ Stories
|100010
|Love is in the Air
|81576602
|Romantic Bollywood Movies
|11310
|Romantic Christmas Movies
|1394527
|Romantic Comedies
|5475
|Romantic Dramas
|1255
|Romantic Favorites
|502675
|Romantic Films
|8883
|Romantic Korean TV Comedies
|1461331
|Romantic TV Programmes
|26156
|Steamy Movies
|11781
|Steamy Romantic Movies
|35800
|Swipe Right
|81582488
|Valentine’s Day Movies
|50117
Will you be checking out any of the romance offerings on Netflix for Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments down below.