Netflix Codes to Find Hidden Valentine’s Day Movie/Series Library

How to find all of Netflix's romance options for Valentine's Day.

netflix valentines day category codes

Saint Valentine’s day background with a gift box and various red hearts – Picture: Adobe Stock

Valentine’s Day is here and if you’re looking to spend this year’s day of love indoors and in front of Netflix, you probably want to watch a romantic comedy, a K-drama romance series, or something else to get you in the mood. Here’s how to search Netflix’s library for its Valentine’s Day content.

If you want to see the new Valentine’s Day options for 2023, keep an eye on our what’s new on Netflix section, where we’ll be covering any and all new titles arriving for the holiday.

How to Use Netflix’s Hidden Category Codes

Here’s a quick overview for those unfamiliar with Netflix’s category code system.

Netflix’s library in most regions consists of well over 6,000 titles and by and large, when you’re browsing Netflix, it’s serving you titles it thinks you’d like. One of the ways Netflix links these titles together is with categories.

There are thousands of category codes to choose from, and we’ve put together a bible list here. We’ve also put together separate guides to finding hidden Halloween, Christmas, and even Korean titles on Netflix.

There are several ways of using these codes.

The easiest way is via the Netflix website by using the address: “https://netflix.com/browse/genre/CODEHERE.”

You can also type the codes in your search bar on smart devices like your TV or mobile.

first love dramas netflix category code

First-Love Dramas category code in action on Netflix’s website

List of Category Codes to Search Netflix’s Valentine’s Day Library

So without further ado, here are the most active category codes (Netflix has a lot of empty category codes no longer in use):

Category Name Category Code
Classic Romantic Dramas 30267
Date Night 81398312
Emotional Films 4136
First-Love Dramas 18988
Human Connections 81271205
LGBTQ Stories 100010
Love is in the Air 81576602
Romantic Bollywood Movies 11310
Romantic Christmas Movies 1394527
Romantic Comedies 5475
Romantic Dramas 1255
Romantic Favorites 502675
Romantic Films 8883
Romantic Korean TV Comedies 1461331
Romantic TV Programmes 26156
Steamy Movies 11781
Steamy Romantic Movies 35800
Swipe Right 81582488
Valentine’s Day Movies 50117

Will you be checking out any of the romance offerings on Netflix for Valentine’s Day? Let us know in the comments down below.

