‘Dhoom Dhaam’: Everything You Need to Know About Netflix’s Indian Valentine’s Day Movie

Netflix just dropped a teaser for the new Hindi Original romantic comedy Dhoom Dhaam, starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, which is Netflix India’s big new movie for Valentine’s Day 2025.

The movie’s origins go back to 2016, when it was called Raat Baaki and set to star Katrina Kaif and Fawad Khan. The film was supposed to be the directorial debut of Aditya Dhar (Uri: The Surgical Strike), but an official ban on Pakistani actors working in India ruled Khan out, scuppering plans to make the movie. In 2021, Dhar revived the project, casting his wife, Gautam, in the lead opposite Gandhi. Dhar also handed over directorial reins to Rishab Seth (Cash), but stayed on as producer.

Dhoom Dhaam is produced by B62 Studios — the production house Dhar runs with his brother Lokesh — and Jio Studios’ Jyoti Deshpande. It is written by Aditya Dhar and Aarsh Vora (Mismatched).

What is the plot of Dhoom Dhaam?

Here’s how Netflix describes the action-packed romantic comedy:

“Meet Koyal, a complete wild child with zero chill, and Veer, a timid momma’s boy and animal-loving veterinarian. Their stars have (somehow) aligned, but on their wedding day, the newlyweds find themselves in far-from-perfect situations. What follows is a madcap adventure, packed with a thrilling chase, quirky characters, and twists at every turn. Combining comedy and action in a story as unpredictable as love itself, Dhoom Dhaam can knot be a more perfect film for date night!”

Who is cast in Dhoom Dhaam?

Koyal is played by Yami Gautam, star of the most-popular Netflix Indian Original movie to date: Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga.

Pratik Gandhi plays Veer in his first-ever project for Netflix. Gandhi made a name for himself in 2020 with the streaming series Scam 1992.

Other cast members include:

Eljaz Khan (Jawan)

(Jawan) Kavin Dave (My Name Is Khan)

(My Name Is Khan) Mukul Chadda (Rana Naidu)

(Rana Naidu) Prateik Babbar (Cobalt Blue)

(Cobalt Blue) Pavitra Sarkar (Ghoul)

(Ghoul) Garima Yajnik (Kho Gaye Hum Kahan)

(Kho Gaye Hum Kahan) Mushtaq Khan (Thar)

Dhoom Dhaam releases globally on February 14, 2025. You can add Dhoom Dhaam to your “Remind Me” Netflix queue here. The movie has a runtime of 1 hour and 48 minutes.

This is just one Indian movie of many Netflix has in the works for 2025 and beyond. You can see more of Netflix’s upcoming TV and movie slate from India here.

Are you excited to watch Dhoom Dhaam? Let us know in the comments below!