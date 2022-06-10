Adam Sandler Movies Coming Soon to Netflix After ‘Hustle’

Adam Sandler and his production company Happy Maddison Productions continue to produce movies for Netflix and below, we’ll take an updated look at everything set to come to Netflix from the group in the future following the release of Hustle.

Of course, Adam Sandler has now been producing movies for Netflix exclusively for years with 7 feature films, a stand-up special, and a handful of movies produced by his banner, Happy Madison. The deal has been in place for years although was renewed in January 2020 for an additional four feature films.

Let’s recap all of the Adam Sandler movies/Happy Madison movies to have been released on Netflix so far:

Hustle – Released on June 8th, 2022

– Released on June 8th, 2022 Home Team – Released on January 28th, 2022

– Released on January 28th, 2022 Hubie Halloween – Released on October 7th, 2020

– Released on October 7th, 2020 The Wrong Missy – Released on May 13th, 2020

– Released on May 13th, 2020 Murder Mystery – Released on June 14th, 2019

– Released on June 14th, 2019 ADAM SANDLER 100% FRESH – Released on October 23rd, 2018

– Released on October 23rd, 2018 Father of the Year – Released on July 20th, 2018

– Released on July 20th, 2018 The Week Of – Released on April 27th, 2018

– Released on April 27th, 2018 Sandy Wexler – Released on April 14th, 2017

– Released on April 14th, 2017 The Do-Over – Released on May 27th, 2016

– Released on May 27th, 2016 The Ridiculous 6 – Released on December 11th, 2015

One notable exception in this list is Uncut Gems which was released under the A24 banner in the United States (where it no longer streams) but Netflix does hold all the international distribution rights to the movie still.

Movies Starring Adam Sandler Coming Soon to Netflix

Spaceman (Originally Spaceman of Bohemia)

Status: Pre-production

Our most-anticipated Netflix Original from Sandler to date is Spaceman of Bohemia (Uncut Gems would’ve counted but it is primarily produced by A24 Pictures).

Directed by Johan Renck, the movie will follow the humble beginnings of a young orphan who eventually grows up in a remote part of the Czech Republic to become an astronaut.

Murder Mystery 2

Status: Post-production

At the time of writing, the first Murder Mystery currently holds the number 5 spot on the most-watched Netflix Originals movie list so far (with statistics announced by Netflix).

Back in October 2019, THR reported that a sequel was in the works but since then all has been quiet, although it’s confirmed James Vanderbilt is returning to pen the sequel.

The film has was shot in early 2022 wrapping in April 2022. Among the locations they shot in the sequel includes Paris.

Happy Madison Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

The Out-Law

Status: Post-production

Tyler Spindel is set to direct this big new action comedy movie that filmed in late 2021.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Owen Browning is a straight-laced bank manager about to marry the love of his life, Parker. When his bank is held up by the infamous Ghost Bandits during his wedding week, he believes his future in-laws who just arrived in town, are the infamous Out-Laws.”

Among the impressive cast that’s been assembled for The Out-Law includes Pierce Brosnan, Michael Rooker, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, Richard Kind, Julie Hagerty, and Poorna Jagannathan.

Rumored Adam Sandler Projects in Development

There are plenty of rumored projects Adam Sandler either wants or is planning to bring back but without official confirmation, we can’t include them above.

Here are a few of the rumored projects in development starring or produced by Sandler:

Sequels to some of Sandler’s classic films are rumored including Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Waterboy.

A fourth film starring Drew Barrymore and Sandler is rumored after the pair teased that because it’s a new decade, they have to team up again.

The Wrong Missy starring David Spade was rumored to get a sequel but was scrapped.

What Sandler movie are you most looking forward to? Let us know in the comments down below.