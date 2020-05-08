Every Shawn Levy (21 Laps Entertainment) Project Coming to Netflix

Shawn Levy and his production company 21 Laps Entertainment are machines when it comes to produces hit content. As you may know, both are under an output deal for Netflix and has plenty of content coming up. Here’s every project coming to Netflix that we know about from Shawn Levy and 21 Laps Entertainment.

As you may know, Netflix works with a myriad of different creators under so-called output deals. That means the creators produce multiple titles for Netflix. Ryan Murphy has a huge lineup of titles on the way to Netflix and we’re just starting to learn more about David Benioff and D.B. Weiss‘s plans for Netflix too.

Here’s a look at all the upcoming projects involving Shawn Levy and/or the production company, 21 Laps Entertainment.

Stranger Things (Season 4)

Let’s start with the show that kickstarted the relationship off. Stranger Things is a giant series on Netflix, it’s in the top 5 most-watched shows on Netflix of all time and is probably why a lot of you joined up to Netflix in the first place.

Season 4 of Stranger Things is set to release in 2021 and there’s a lot of news to be keeping up with regarding the series which you can do right here at What’s on Netflix.

The Duffer Brothers also have an output deal that’s separate to the 21 Laps Entertainment deal.

Dash & Lily

The first series outside the sci-fi genre from 21 Laps Entertainment is Dash & Lily, a holiday-themed romantic series. The plot revolves around two people passing their notebook to each other at various spots around New York City.

As the series is Christmas themed, we’d imagine we’re going to see Dash & Lily season 1 drop between October and December 2020.

Among the cast is Gideon Emery, Austin Abrams, and Midori Francis.

We’ve also got a few more tidbits of information regarding Dash & Lily including the fact that Fred Savage is set to direct a number of episodes.

Shadow and Bone

If you love Stranger Things, then Shadow and Bone will absolutely be up your alley.

The series will be following a young woman who finds she has superpowers. Throughout the course of the 8 episodes, we’ll be following her as she battles with an elusive evil force.

Among the cast is Ben Barnes, Daisy Head, Andy Apollo and Luke Pasqualino.

Season 1 is due out later in 2020.

There’s Someone Inside Your House

Sitting in the horror/thriller genre is the upcoming movie directed by Patrick Brice.

The movie is about a teenage girl who is troubled by a series of murders taking place at her high school.

Currently attached to star is Sarah Dugdale, Sydney Park, Théodore Pellerin and Kayla Heller.

All the Light We Cannot See

Back in March 2019, we got the first word that Netflix would be picking up All the Light We Cannot See as a limited series.

It’s based on the award-winning novel of the same name that’s set during WW2.

Alongside Shawn Levy, Dan Levine and Josh Barry are set to produce.

Dark Days At The Magna Carta

Announced in May 2020, we got word that Shawn Levy and Netflix had picked up the rights to Dark Days At The Magna Carta, a thriller from Michael Paisley.

Sadly, it’s super early in development as of the time of publishing although it’s said that the project would likely become a franchise.

I Am Not Okay With This (Season 2)

Officially, I Am Not Okay With This has yet to get an official season 2 order which is why we’ve put this towards the end of the list.

It certainly sets up an additional season after the, ahem, head exploding ending. Hopefully, we’ll get to see Sid progress her powers in the future.

In addition to all the projects listed above, you can already watch Kodachrome which is the only movie they’ve produced for Netflix thus far. It released back in 2018 and featured Ed Harris, Jason Sudeikis and Elizabeth Olsen.