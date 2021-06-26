Netflix Vampire Thriller ‘Uprising’: What We Know So Far

Netflix and Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps are teaming up once again for the Vampire action thriller Uprising, an adaption of Raymond Villareal’s novel A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising. 21 Laps are responsible for creating such major hits as Stranger Things, Shadow & Bone and more.

Netflix tapped Bumblebee and Kubo and the Two Strings director, Travis Knight, to helm Uprising. Jeremy Slater, better known for his work on Netflix’s The Umbrella Academy, penned the latest draft, with previous drafts by Jay Basu and JD Payne & Patrick McKay, who are now moved on to writing and showrunning Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings.

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are producing for 21 Laps as part of their overall deal with Netflix which was recently expanded. Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s Uprising:

What’s the plot of Uprising?

As described above, Uprising is a live-action adaptation of Raymond Villareal’s 2018 novel A People’s History of the Vampire Uprising. Here is a brief description of the movie from Deadline:

The film is set after a global viral outbreak turns people into vampires and follows CIA agent Lauren Webb, who works against the clock to uncover the truth behind a growing uprising that threatens to wipe out humanity.

Here is the official plot description for the novel itself as found in Production Weekly:

This panoramic fictional oral history begins with one small mystery: the body of a young woman found in an Arizona border town, presumed to be an illegal immigrant, disappears from the town morgue. To the young CDC investigator called in to consult with the local police, it’s an impossibility that threatens her understanding of medicine. Then, more bodies, dead from an inexplicable disease that solidified their blood, are brought to the morgue, only to also vanish. Soon, the US government – and eventually biomedical researchers, disgruntled lawmakers, and even an insurgent faction of the Catholic Church – must come to terms with what they’re too late to stop: an epidemic of vampirism that will sweep first the United States, and then the world. With heightened strength and beauty and a steady diet of fresh blood, these changed people, or “Gloamings”, rapidly rise to prominence in all aspects of modern society. Soon people are beginning to be “re-created”, willingly accepting the risk of death if their bodies can’t handle the transformation. As new communities of Gloamings arise, society is divided, and popular Gloaming sites come under threat from a secret terrorist organization. But when a charismatic and wealthy businessman, recently turned, runs for political office – well, all hell breaks loose. Told from the perspective of key players, including a cynical FBI agent, an audacious campaign manager, and a war veteran turned nurse turned secret operative.

Who is cast in Uprising?

As of June 2021, no cast have been announced for Netflix’s Uprising.

What’s the production status of Uprising?

Netflix’s Uprising is currently in active development at the streamer with cast and production dates to be revealed soon.

What’s the release date of Uprising?

Netflix hasn’t set any release dates for Uprising as of yet.