Every Video Game Adaptation in Development at Netflix

Netflix has hundreds of projects in development and more recently they’ve been leaning into the video game space (as has many other networks and streamers) so let’s take a look at all the video game TV series and movies currently in development/production at Netflix.

Amazon Prime has been busy picking up video game licenses including most recently announcing that it would be the streaming service to create a TV series around Bethesda’s Fallout series.

HBO also made a big stride last year with the announcement that The Last of Us would be getting the TV treatment too.

But Netflix isn’t standing still in the space and has already produced/acquired a number of video game projects thus far including:

Castlevania

Dragon’s Dogma

Minecraft: Story Mode

The Witcher (originally a book but popularized by the video game franchise)

But let’s now take a look into the future and see what video game adaptation projects Netflix currently has in the works:

Resident Evil

Type: TV Series

Created for television by long-time Supernatural producer Andrew Dabb, Resident Evil is an upcoming live-action series based on the Capcom franchise of the same name. Similar to the film series helmed by Paul W. S. Anderson starring Mila Yovovich, Netflix’s Resident Evil doesn’t appear to be based on any one game of Capcom’s long franchise, but will rather have its own story and interpret the world and the characters in its own way.

According to the official synopsis, Resident Evil will take place in two timelines. The first will revolve around Jade and Billie Wesker, the two teenage daughters of the most iconic Resident Evil villain, Albert Wesker. They will find themselves in a manufactured corporate town and will begin questioning their surroundings and their own father. The second timeline will see Jade fifteen years later, when the entire planet is overrun by zombies. Jade, now thirty, struggles to survive in this New World, while the secrets from her past, about her sister, her father, and herself continue to haunt her.

Currently, no production dates for Resident Evil have been revealed, but just before the COVID-19 lockdown, the series was planned to be filmed from June through October 2020. If all goes well, production may begin in early 2021. Read our full summary of everything we know about Resident Evil.

Predicted release date: 2022

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners

Type: TV Series

CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 has been in development since 2012 and will finally release in November 2020 launching a new franchise similar to CDPR’s The Witcher. The Witcher game creator teamed up with Dark Horse Comics for comic-book adaptations of Cyberpunk and with Netflix for an animated series. The newly announced Cyberpunk: Edgerunners is a 10-episode limited animated series and will be developed by Studio Trigger (Live Witch Academia, Promare).

According to the official synopsis Edgerunners will tell the story of “street kid trying to survive in a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he chooses to stay alive by becoming an edgerunner – a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk”. The animated series will have its own original characters and isn’t expected to overlap with Cyberpunk 2077 in any major way except being set in the same Night City.

Predicted release date: 2022

Splinter Cell

Type: TV Series

Tom Clancy’s iconic spy thriller is coming to Netflix in the form of an animated series with John Wick writer Derek Kolstad leading the development. According to Variety, the series has received a two-season 16-episode deal at Netflix.

Sadly, nothing else is known about Netflix’s Splinter Cell at the moment let alone whether Michael Ironside will reprise his role as the series protagonist Sam Fisher.

Predicted release date: 2021/2022

The Division

Type: Movie

Another production based on Tom Clancy’s works, The Division will arrive to Netflix in form of a feature film. Directed by Deadpool 2‘s David Leitch, The Division will star such Hollywood A-Listers as Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.

The Division will follow the same basic storyline as the video game it’s based on: In the near future, a devastating virus is released upon the citizens of New York City on Black Friday. The virus, spread through paper money, kills millions within the city, and what little remains of society has descended into chaos. A highly trained group of operatives are tasked with going into New York City and saving any potential survivors.

Currently, there are no production dates on The Division, but if all goes well, production may begin in the coming months. We’ve got even more on this so read up on everything we know about The Division.

Predicted release date: 2022

Devil May Cry

An animated series based on the popular fantasy franchise of the same name by Capcom has been announced in 2018, but sadly news about Netflix’s Devil May Cry has been scarce ever since. Castlevania series creator Adi Shankar is set to develop Devil May Cry as well. In an interview with IGN, Shankar said that Devil May Cry “will join Castlevania in what we’re now calling the bootleg multiverse”.

Predicted release date: TBA

Final Fantasy

A live-action Final Fantasy series is in the works at Netflix. Produced by Hivemind, the studio behind The Witcher and Amazon’s The Expanse, Final Fantasy will take place in the realm of Final Fantasy XIV. According to a press release the new series will be about “the struggle between magic and technology in a quest to bring peace to a land in conflict”. The press release also indicates that we’ll see some iterations of beasts, airships, and Cid

There has been no news about Final Fantasy’s production start and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it might be months until we hear anything new.

Predicted release date: TBA

The Cuphead Show!

Netflix’s The Cuphead Show! will “follow the misadventures of impulsive Cuphead and his brother Mugman in an animated series based on the popular video game. Cuphead and Mugman will be voiced by Tru Valentino and Frank Todaro respectively.

You can find even more about Cuphead in our comprehensive preview including some of the first footage!

Predicted release date: 2021

Other Rumored Video Game Projects

Never actually confirmed but a Zelda series based on the Nintendo game franchise is also supposedly in development.

That’s all we have right now. Have we missed any upcoming Netflix adaptations? Let us know in the comments down below.