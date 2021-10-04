‘Beyond Good & Evil’ Netflix Movie: What We Know So Far

It’s been a while since it was announced that Netflix would be developing a Beyond Good & Evil movie directed by Rob Letterman. Here’s everything known so far about the upcoming Netflix movie based on the popular video game franchise which is getting a new entry in the near future.

Now we should warn you upfront that news on Beyond Good & Evil is still very light right now and nothing has been announced since the initial announcement in August 2020.

This is a work-in-progress preview and will be updated over time to reflect changing developments.

Beyond Good & Evil is just one of several games Netflix and Ubisoft are currently working on together. Beyond Netflix, Ubisoft currently has projects with Apple TV+ and most recently announced a Driver live-action series for Binge.com.

In addition, Netflix has been aggressively pushing into video game IP over the past few years adapting a slew of high profile games but beyond that, Netflix is also getting into video games itself.

What is Beyond Good & Evil?

Brand new to the franchise? Let’s fill you in!

First released in 2003, the Ubisoft game followed Jade who is a reporter turned resistance fighter after discovering a conspiracy between the alien invaders on her remote mining planet and the military who vowed to protect the local population.

The game has become a cult classic receiving a HD remaster back in 2011 and is still beloved and discussed to this day.

A second entry in the game franchise has been long teased but often referred to as Vapourwave given that beyond a few concept trailers, nothing concrete has been published about the game.

The second game entry was first announced in 2008 but a first look concept teaser wouldn’t come along until E3 2017. The 10 minute cinematic was essentially more of a teaser of what we can expect from any movie than what we could expect from the video game.

In late 2018, some gameplay was revealed for the new game revealing the huge scope of what the team is trying to achieve.

The game is still in development as of 2021 with the game’s directors quitting the project in late 2020 but insisting that the game is still in development saying “teams are autonomous and the projects are going super well. Beautiful things to be seen soon.”

What we know so far about Netflix’s Beyond Good & Evil Movie

Let’s rewind to the Borys Kit Hollywood Reporter post announcing the movie was in development back in July 2020.

The project is described as a hybrid live-action/animated feature film. What this looks like in reality is unclear. The concept trailer above could suggest actors could be “mocapped” into a CG world.

It was very early in development at the initial time of announcement given the report states “a search for writers to adapt the game is underway.”

Netflix’s Beyond Good & Evil movie is being helmed by Rob Letterman who is best known for his recent works on Detective Pikachu, Goosebumps (starring Jack Black), and Gulliver’s Travels.

Rob Letterman notably comes from an animation background with even his live-action projects being heavily reliant on CG to bring characters to life.

Jason Altman produces on the project who serves as an SVP and head of film and television at Ubisoft and Margaret Boykin who serves as head of film development at Ubisoft.