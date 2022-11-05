Minecraft: Story Mode Leaving Netflix in December 2022

The interactive series Minecraft: Story Mode will soon be departing Netflix globally. A new notification on the show’s page states the title will be leaving Netflix in December 2022.

First released as a full video game release, the project was later ported to Netflix. Its release was put in doubt with the news around the time of development that Telltale went bankrupt.

It arrived in all regions in late-November 2018 but will now be leaving Netflix over four years later on December 5th, 2022. That means your last day to play will be on December 4th.

The Netflix version of Season 1 was notably fully pre-rendered compared to the main game that ran in-engine. It used an enhanced version of the Telltale Tool. It notably limited some of the choices, and the second version of male and female models and re-created as an interactive series.

The interactive series featured several high-profile voice actors, including Patton Oswalt, Paul Reubens, Scott Porter, and Sean Astin.

Only the first five episodes of the eight-episode first season touched down on Netflix, with the second season never coming to Netflix either.

Minecraft: Story Mode will no longer be available digitally once its leaves Netflix

This has been your only way to experience the game for a while now. That’s because many of its games were unavailable following the bankruptcy and sale of Telltale Games.

As per a report from The Verge in June 2019, the game departed all gaming storefronts on June 25th, 2019. You can still buy the game physically but digitally is a no-go.

Telltale Games was later bought and resurrected, but many games, including Minecraft, remain in purgatory.

Netflix’s First Removal of an Interactive Special

This will mark Netflix’s first-ever removal of an interactive special from the service.

The experimental storytelling capability only found on Netflix allows you to select options that control what’s on screen. All other interactive specials carry Netflix Original branding and are mostly based on Netflix Original IP (or exclusively licensed IP).

As of the time of publishing, there are 22 interactive specials in total, with the vast majority aimed at younger audiences.

Will you miss Minecraft: Story Mode when it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.