‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date & What We Know So Far

Dota: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix is returning for season 2 (or book 2 as it’s labeled on Netflix) in January 2022 with every episode of the new season set to arrive on January 6th, 2022 around the globe. Here’s what you need to know about the new season of Dota: Dragon’s Blood.

DOTA: Dragon’s Blood is an upcoming Netflix Original fantasy-adventure anime based on Valve’s popular MOBA video-game Dota 2. The series is created by Ashley Miller, who is most well known for his work on the superhero movies Thor and X-Men: First Class. Producing the anime is Kaiju Boulevard and Studio Mir, who is currently working on the animated Witcher prequel, The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

When is the Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2 Netflix release date?

In late October 2021, Netflix announced that book two would be coming in January 2022 although didn’t give a full date.

Then on December 9th, a full trailer was made available that confirms that DOTA: Dragon’s Blood Book Two (Season 2) will arrive on Netflix globally on January 6th, 2022.

When was Dota: Dragons Blood renewed and how well did it perform on Netflix?

It didn’t take long, as the show was renewed for a second season officially as of April 19th, 2021.

Netflix confirmed the news in a Facebook post, showcasing some Filipino fan art. In addition, the official social channels for DOTA also confirmed the news.

Book 2 is coming! The second season of DOTA: Dragon's Blood is in the works. While you wait, revisit the story of the tournament that started it all — FREE TO PLAY is now available on @netflix with an updated end credit sequence. pic.twitter.com/CINeVNlheM — DOTA 2 (@DOTA2) April 19, 2021

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Dota: Dragon’s Blood is renewed for a second season, as the anime made an immediate impact on the top 10 lists of 47 different regions on Netflix:

Australia

Austria

Bangladesh

Bolivia

Brazil

Bulgaria

Croatia

Denmark

Dominican Republic

Estonia

Finland

Germany

Greece

Hong Kong

Hungary

India

Israel

Jamaica

Jordan

Kuwait

Latvia

Lebanon

Lithuania

Malaysia

New Zealand

Nigeria

Norway

Oman

Pakistan

Peru

Phillippines

Qatar

Romania

Russia

Serbia

Singapore

Slovakia

South Africa

Sri Lanka

Sweden

Switzerland

Thailand

Turkey

Ukraine

United Arab Emirates

Vietnam

Thanks to the number of top 10s that Dota: Dragon’s Blood has featured in, it’s hit a worldwide high of 7 on the top TV series.

What we expect to see from Dota: Dragon’s Blood season 2

Invoker’s final revenge

The elf Invoker waited a thousand years to enact his revenge upon the goddess Selemene, and after her defeat at the hands of Terrorblade she is now at the mercy of Invoker.

Invoker is left with a choice, to kill Selemene or simply strip her of her power? For the goddess, the idea of losing her powers is arguably a fate worse than death, especially if she had to witness another take her power and become a god themselves.

Mene to return?

The elves still believe the lotuses are key to returning the former goddess Mene to power, but Invoker revealed to Mirana that simply isn’t true and that he planted the fake prophecy so the two groups would wage war on each other. Invoker has a history of lying, so we may yet see the former goddess return.

Terrorblade to acquire more Eldwurm souls

Terrorblade is on a mission to acquire all eight Eldwurm souls, and if he succeeds he can rework the entire world in his own image. And for Terrorblade, that would look like hell on Earth.

So far he has Uldorak, the earth should, and Invoker has the water soul for him as per their deal for Terrorblade to defeat Selemene.

There are still plenty of souls remaining, and we can guarantee that Terrorblade will acquire the majority before we see a showdown between him and the heroes of the series.

The fate of Davion

With the soul of Slyark inside him, Davion can transform into the Eldwurm but consequently loses all self-control. The dragon knights were successful in restoring Davion’s human form, but now they seek to take Slyark’s soul out of his body.

Meanwhile, Fymryn who has abandoned her religion and faith in Mene has chased over Davion and other dragon knights. She has the charm to stop Davion from transforming, but she is also working with Invoker, who has tasked her with bringing Davion to him so he can claim Slyark’s soul for Terrorblade.

What will happen to the elves?

The Dark Moon Order has lost all of its power thanks to the fall of Selemene, and they’ve never been more vulnerable. With Luna injured, it is up to Mirana to lead her people.

Are you excited to watch the second season of Dota: Dragon’s Blood on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!