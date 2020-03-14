First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2020

Welcome to your very first (and very early) look at what’s currently scheduled to hit Netflix in the United Kingdom and Ireland throughout the month of April 2020.
If you want to see an expanded list of the Netflix Originals that are coming to Netflix globally, you can check that out in our special preview. Also, don’t forget that Netflix UK will also be the recipient of the final batch of Studio Ghibli titles.
As the month of April looks a little daunting given the worldwide spread of coronavirus, hopefully, Netflix can help you through these difficult times.
Please note: this list does not represent the full list of titles coming to Netflix UK in April and as always, release dates are subject to change.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 1st
- Community (Seasons 1-5) – Every (current) season of the NBC sitcom starring Donald Glover hits Netflix on April 1st.
- El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (2019) N –
- From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) – Studio Ghibli release
- How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Season 1) N – Docuseries
- Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) – Studio Ghibli release
- Pom Poko (1994) – Studio Ghibli release
- Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008) – Studio Ghibli release
- Sunderland ‘Til I Die (Season 2) N – More ups and a lot of downs for the football club, Sunderland through their latest season.
- The Wind Rises (2013) – Studio Ghibli release
- When Marnie Was There (2014) – Studio Ghibli release
- Whisper of the Heart (1995) – Studio Ghibli release
Coming to Netflix UK on April 3rd
- Coffee & Kareem (2020) N – Comedy starring Ed Helms.
- Money Heist / La Casa de Papel (Part 4) N – The next part of the Spanish series which will see The Professor face his toughest circumstances yet.
- Money Heist Documentary (2020) N – A special documentary looking at the global impact of Netflix’s Money Heist.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 7th
- Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Part 3) N – Latest 12 episodes of the excellent Japanese reality series.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 9th
- The Circle France (Season 1) N – The first season of the French spin-off of The Circle.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 10th
- Brews Brother (Season 1) N – Comedy series
- Tigertail (2020) N – Drama movie directed by Alan Yang.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 15th
- The Innocence Files (Season 1) N – Docuseries
Coming to Netflix UK on April 17th
- Sergio (2020) N – Movie on the life of a UN worker.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 22nd
- Circus of Books (2020) N – Documentary on a gay porn shop.
- Peaky Blinders (Season 5) – The BBC period drama starring Cillian Murphy is finally on Netflix and continues the story of Tommy Shelby.
- The Willoughbys (2020) N – Big budget animated movie.
Coming to Netflix UK on April 24th
- After Life (Season 2) N – Return of Ricky Gervais’s comedy series.
- Extraction (2020) N – Action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth
Coming to Netflix UK on April 29th
- A Secret Love (2020) N – Documentary on the couple that inspired A League of Their Own.
- Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020) N – Murder mystery documentary
- Summertime (Season 1) N – Italian teen drama series
Coming to Netflix UK on April 30th
- Biohackers (Season 1) N – German thriller series
- The Victims Game (Season 1) N – Mandarin Thriller
April 2020 Netflix UK Releases Dates TBD
The only Netflix Original announced for April without a firm release date currently is Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.
There’s also a few currently confirmed titles to be coming in April but no date as of yet. We suspect these will be April 1st additions but it’s not confirmed. These include Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles.
