First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in April 2020

Coming to Netflix UK on April 1st

Community (Seasons 1-5) – Every (current) season of the NBC sitcom starring Donald Glover hits Netflix on April 1st.

El Dragón: Return of a Warrior (2019) N

– From Up on Poppy Hill (2011) – Studio Ghibli release

How to Fix a Drug Scandal (Season 1) N – Docuseries

– Docuseries Howl’s Moving Castle (2004) – Studio Ghibli release

– Studio Ghibli release Pom Poko (1994) – Studio Ghibli release

– Studio Ghibli release Ponyo on the Cliff by the Sea (2008) – Studio Ghibli release

Sunderland 'Til I Die (Season 2) N – More ups and a lot of downs for the football club, Sunderland through their latest season.

– More ups and a lot of downs for the football club, Sunderland through their latest season. The Wind Rises (2013) – Studio Ghibli release

– Studio Ghibli release When Marnie Was There (2014) – Studio Ghibli release

– Studio Ghibli release Whisper of the Heart (1995) – Studio Ghibli release

Coming to Netflix UK on April 3rd

Coffee & Kareem (2020) N – Comedy starring Ed Helms.

Money Heist / La Casa de Papel (Part 4) N – The next part of the Spanish series which will see The Professor face his toughest circumstances yet.

– The next part of the Spanish series which will see The Professor face his toughest circumstances yet. Money Heist Documentary (2020) N – A special documentary looking at the global impact of Netflix’s Money Heist.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 7th

Terrace House: Tokyo 2019-2020 (Part 3) N – Latest 12 episodes of the excellent Japanese reality series.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 9th

The Circle France (Season 1) N – The first season of the French spin-off of The Circle.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 10th

Brews Brother (Season 1) N – Comedy series

– Comedy series Tigertail (2020) N – Drama movie directed by Alan Yang.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 15th

The Innocence Files (Season 1) N – Docuseries

Coming to Netflix UK on April 17th

Sergio (2020) N – Movie on the life of a UN worker.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 22nd

Circus of Books (2020) N – Documentary on a gay porn shop.

Peaky Blinders (Season 5) – The BBC period drama starring Cillian Murphy is finally on Netflix and continues the story of Tommy Shelby.

– The BBC period drama starring Cillian Murphy is finally on Netflix and continues the story of Tommy Shelby. The Willoughbys (2020) N – Big budget animated movie.

Coming to Netflix UK on April 24th

After Life (Season 2) N – Return of Ricky Gervais's comedy series.

– Return of Ricky Gervais’s comedy series. Extraction (2020) N – Action thriller starring Chris Hemsworth

Coming to Netflix UK on April 29th

A Secret Love (2020) N – Documentary on the couple that inspired A League of Their Own.

A Secret Love (April 29)

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story (2020) N – Murder mystery documentary

– Murder mystery documentary Summertime (Season 1) N – Italian teen drama series

Coming to Netflix UK on April 30th

Biohackers (Season 1) N – German thriller series

– German thriller series The Victims Game (Season 1) N – Mandarin Thriller

April 2020 Netflix UK Releases Dates TBD

The only Netflix Original announced for April without a firm release date currently is Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045.

There’s also a few currently confirmed titles to be coming in April but no date as of yet. We suspect these will be April 1st additions but it’s not confirmed. These include Ferris Beuller’s Day Off, The Breakfast Club, and Sixteen Candles.