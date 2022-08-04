First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix UK in September 2022

We have your first look at all of the exciting new movies, tv shows, comedy specials, and reality shows coming to Netflix UK in September 2022.

TBA September 2022 UK Release Date

Broad Peak (2022) – Polish Thriller – Years after failing to reach the peak of a mountain top, Maciej is convinced by his friend Kryzystof to try to climb the peak once more.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 1st, 2022;

Love in the Villa (2022) N – Romantic Comedy – A young woman takes a trip to romantic Verona, Italy, after a breakup, only to find that the villa she reserved was double-booked, and she’ll have to share her vacation with a cynical British man.

Off the Hook (Season 1) N – French Comedy.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 2nd, 2022;

Ivy & Bean (2022) N – Family Comedy – Two young and completely different girls, the loud and fearless Bean, and the thoughtful and quiet Ivy discover that despite their differences, can become best friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 6th, 2022;

Untold: The Race of the Century (2022) N – Sports Documentary – A scrappy group of Australians pull off the ultimate underdog story when they banded together to end the 132-year winning streak of the New York Yacht Club.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 9th, 2022;

Cobra Kai (Season 5) N – Action Comedy – Decades after the All Valley Karate Tournament Final, the rivalry of Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence is reignited when Johnny reopens the Cobra Kai Dojo.

End of the Road (2022) N – Action Thriller – A cross-country road trip becomes a highway to hell for Brenda and her family. Alone in the New Mexico desert, they have to fight for their lives when they become the targets of a mysterious killer.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 13th, 2022;

Jo Koy: Live from the Los Angeles Forum (2022) N – Stand Up Comedy Special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 14th, 2022;

Heartbreak High (Season 2) N – Romantic Drama – A fresh look at Hartley High over 20 years on. With her new friends – outsiders Quinni and Darren – Amerie must repair her reputation while navigating love, sex, and heartbreak.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 15th, 2022;

Bastard!! -Heavy Metal, Dark Fantasy- (Part 2) N – Japanese Anime – When evil forces threaten to resurrect Anthrasax, the God of Destruction, the Kingdom of Meta-llicana calls on a volatile dark wizard for help.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 16th, 2022;

The Brave Ones (Season 1) N – Zulu Fantasy Drama.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 20th, 2022;

Patton Oswalt: We All Scream (2022) N – Stand Up Comedy Special.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 21st, 2022;

Designing Miami (Season 1) N – Reality Series – Married couple from Miami Eilyn and Ray Jimenez. T are also competitors in the designer world.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 22nd, 2022;

Thai Cave Rescue (Limited Series) N – Thai Drama – The rescue of the 12 boys and their soccer coach, who were trapped for two weeks in flooded caves in Thailand during the summer of 2018.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 23rd, 2022;

Athena (2022) N – French Drama – Hours after the tragic death of their youngest brother in unexplained circumstances, three siblings have their lives thrown into chaos.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 26th, 2022;

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark (Chapter 2) N – Animation – The adventures of Sunny Starscourt and her friends.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 28th, 2022;

Blonde (2022) N – Biopic Drama – A fictionalized biopic on the life and career of one of the world’s most famous actresses, Marilyn Monroe.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 29th, 2022;

The Empress (Season 1) N – German Romantic Drama – Love at first sight, Emperor Franz Joseph of the Austrian-Hungarian empire falls in love with Elisabeth von Wittelsbach, Princess of Bavaria and the sister of his betrothed.

What’s Coming to Netflix UK on September 30th, 2022;

Anikalupo (2022) N – Nigerian Fantasy Drama – Saro, a man seeking for greener pasture, but unfolding events and his affair with the king’s wife, he encounters his untimely death and with Akala, a mystical bird believed to give and take life.

Rainbow (2022) N – Spanish Drama – Inspired by the Wizard of Oz, a modern-day Dorothy faces the challenges of being a teenager in today’s world.

