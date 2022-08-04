‘Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in September 2022

Based on the Stan Sakai comic book series called Usagi Yojimbo, Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles made its big debut on Netflix in late April 2022. Now, we’ve learned that the series will be returning for a second season and better yet, the next batch is coming in September 2022.

First ordered in 2020, the animated series comes from Netflix Animation, Atomic Monster Productions, Dark Horse Entertainment, Gaumont Animation, and 88 Pictures. The 10-episode first season focused on a rabbit teenager by the name of Yuichi who had to team up with his faithful companions to defend the city of Neo Edo.

According to top 10 data, the series featured in the kids’ top 10s in most regions around the world. In the United States, it featured in the kid’s top 10s for a total of 19 days before dropping out. In the UK, it featured for 16 days. Top performing countries for the title include Jamaica, the Bahamas, Portugal, the Czech Republic, and Denmark.

Reviews from audiences were ultimately mixed with it currently holding a 57% on RottenTomatoes and a 6.6 on IMDb.

Many were keen to point out that the series isn’t as closely tied to the comics as some would’ve hoped but others thought that held its own with one reviewer notably saying, “as an imaginative exploration of Sakai’s world, it is stunning”. For those who don’t know, the comics take place in the past, whereas the series is set in the future and has a different protagonist.

Has Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles Been Renewed for Season 2?

Official renewal status: Renewed (Last updated: June 30th, 2022)

Now a few months following its release, we’ve got confirmation that the show will, in fact, be returning, but details are thin right now on what a second season looks like.

Given the nature of animation on Netflix and renewals in the past, it’s likely these second batch of episodes aren’t far away and were part of an initial upfront order (confirmation of this below).

Doug Langdale and Candie Kelty Langdale continue to serve as co-creators on the project, with Darren Barnet, Aleks Le, Shelby Rabara, and Mallory Low returning to voice.

Season 2 of Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles is set to release on Netflix on September 1st, 2022

The news came alongside Netflix’s summer kids 2022 slate which also included the renewal announcement of Team Zenko Go which will return for a second season, Mighty Express returning for a season 7 and a new spin-off special, and the renewal of The Creature Cases.

Are you looking forward to more episodes of Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.