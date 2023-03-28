Most Anticipated Upcoming Netflix Shows: March 28th, 2023

Netflix has hundreds of TV shows in development at any one time, and sifting through the full list is a chore. So we’re going to list what you’re most looking forward to in the coming months and years with the help of IMDb. Here’s the Netflix Original series you’re most looking

To compile the list below, we used IMDb’s Movie Meter data as one of the world’s largest movie and TV show databases. Every Monday, their list of the hottest titles is updated. These updates are based on the site’s traffic, which continues to draw in over half a billion monthly visits.

If you want to see what movies are hotly anticipated for Netflix, we’re running a separate top 10 for those movies here.

One quick note is that this list is only for the upcoming debut series. That means big returning series like Stranger Things aren’t going to be listed below.

Note: MovieMeter scores are correct as of March 28th, 2023.

Created by: Steve Knight, Shawn Levy

Genre: Drama, History, War | Cast: Lars Edinger, Louis Hofmann, Aria Mia Loberti, Hugh Laurie, Mark Ruffalo

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 10660

Shawn Levy has been one of the busiest producers for Netflix, from Stranger Things to the Adam Project, and for the first time will explore a story set in WW2.

The story of Marie-Laure, a blind French teenager, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths collide in occupied France as both try to survive the devastation of World War II.

14. Berlin

Created By: Esther Martinez Lobato, Álex Pina

Genre: Action, Crime, Drama | Cast: Pedro Alonso, Michelle Jenner, Begoña Vargas, Tristán Ulloa, Julien Paschal

Netflix Release Date: December 2023

Moviemeter: 9983

As a fan favorite, there was some regret from the writers that they had decided to kill off Berlin in the second season. Throughout the remainder of the show, Berlin was brought back through flashbacks, having one of the most interesting backstories of all of the characters.

Fans of Money Heist should definitely check out Berlin when it’s released on Netflix in 2023.

Created By: Donald Todd

Genre: Crime, Drama, Mystery | Cast: Abbey Lee, Edgar Ramirez, Anthony LaPaglia, Clark Gregg

Netflix Release Date: April 13th, 2023

Moviemeter: 7991

Diving feet first into the meme, Florida Man could be one of the wildest shows on Netflix in 2023.

When an ex-cop returns to his home state of Florida to find a mobster’s runaway girlfriend, what should’ve been a quick gig turns into a wild odyssey.

12. FUBAR Created By: Nick Santora

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller | Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Monica Barbaro, Adam Pally, Fabiana Udenio, Fortune Feimster

Netflix Release Date: May 25th, 2023

Moviemeter: 6144 Inspired by films such as True Lies, Arnold Schwarzenegger is back in action for his very first lead role in a television series. A CIA operative on the edge of retirement discovers a family secret and is called back into the field for one last job.

Created By: Guy Ritchie

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Daniel Ings, Joely Richardson, Peter Serafinowicz

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 5940

Moving into television for the first time is director Guy Ritchie, who will be expanding upon the world of The Gentlemen with an exclusive new Netflix series.

The series follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?

Created By: Zack Snyder, Shay Hatten

Genre: Action, Adventure, Animation | Cast: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 5783

Originally, we thought that the animated prequel of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead would be released in 2022, however, it has since been pushed back to 2023.

Scott Ward and his rescue crew’s efforts to protect all they love during the first phases of the mysterious zombie outbreak in Vegas.

Created By: Jenny Han

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Romance | Cast: Anna Cathcart, Anthony Keyvan, Minyeong Choi, Théo Augier Bonaventure, Ivan Melgares

Netflix Release Date: May 18th, 2023

Moviemeter: 5656

In the spin-off from Jenny Han’s To All the Boys film trilogy, the focus of XO, Kitty shifts from Lara Jean to her little sister Kitty.

In XO, Kitty, teen matchmaker Kitty Song Covey thinks she knows everything there is to know about love. But when she moves halfway across the world to reunite with her long-distance boyfriend, she’ll soon realize that relationships are a lot more complicated when it’s your own heart on the line.

Created By: Debora Cahn

Genre: Drama, Thriller | Cast: Keri Russell, David Gyasi, Rufus Sewell, Rory Kinnear, Ato Essandoh

Netflix Release Date: April 20th, 2023

Moviemeter: 5365

In the midst of an international crisis, Kate Wyler a career diplomat lands in a high-profile job for which she was not suited for, with tectonic implications for her marriage and her political future.

Created By: Mike Flanagan

Genre: Drama, Horror | Cast: Carla Gugino, Ruth Codd, Willa Fitzgerald, T’Nia Miller, Michael Trucco

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 4012 While The Midnight Club wasn’t the best of what we’ve seen from Mike Flanagan. his upcoming series, The Fall of the House of Usher, has the potential to be one of his best Netflix projects yet. As expected, the cast will feature many familiar faces from Flanagan’s previous projects, including the likes of Kate Siegel, Rahul Kohli, Henry Thomas, and Zach Gilford. A man who has been invited to visit his childhood friend Roderick Usher. Usher gradually makes clear that his twin sister Madeline has been placed in the family vault not quite dead. When she reappears in her blood-stained shroud, the visitor rushes to leave as the entire house splits and sinks into a lake.

Created By: David Benioff, D.B. Weis, Alexander Woo

Genre: Adventure, Drama, Fantasy | Cast: Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Alex Sharp

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 3246

The reputation of David Benioff and D.B. Weiss was left in disarray after the disappointing ending to the final season of Game of Thrones. Seeking their fortunes outside of Warner, the pair are now working on the adaptation of The Three Body Problem, from popular Chinese author Liu Cixin.

Set against the backdrop of China’s Cultural Revolution, a secret military project sends signals into space to establish contact with aliens. An alien civilization on the brink of destruction captures the signal and plans to invade Earth. Meanwhile, on Earth, different camps start forming, planning to either welcome the superior beings and help them take over a world seen as corrupt, or to fight against the invasion. The result is a science fiction masterpiece of enormous scope and vision.

Created By: Steven Maeda, Matt Owens

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Iñaki Godoy, Emily Rudd, Mackenyu, Stevel Marc, Taz Skylar

Netflix Release Date: August 2023

Moviemeter: 3129

With a 25-year publication history and over 1060 chapters of the manga, One Piece is one the longest-running and most beloved fictional franchises from Japan. This is why a live-action adaptation of the series is one of Netflix’s most ambitious yet, but if it pays off, then Netflix has a brand new series that could span well over ten years.

An alternate version of Earth, and one that is currently in the midst of the ‘Golden Age of Pirates’. Ruthless cut-throat pirates rule the seas, and only the strongest have the chance to lay claim to the mythical treasure known as ‘One Piece’ that was left behind by the greatest pirate of them all Gol D. Roger. Years after the death of Gold Roger, a young boy by the name of Monkey D. Luffy has dreams of raising his own crew, finding One Piece, and declaring himself as Pirate King. After eating a devil fruit that grants Luffy the power to make his body like rubber, it gives him enormous strength and agility. When Luffy finally comes of age, he sets sail from Foosha Village in East Blue and sets upon his grand adventure to become the next Pirate King.

Created By: Albert Kim

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy | Cast: Gordon Cormier, Tamlyn Tomita, Ken Leung, Daniel Dae Kim, Yvonne Chapman

Netflix Release Date: 2023

Moviemeter: 1412

When you take into consideration how beloved Avatar: The Last Airbender is by its fans, there’s a huge amount of pressure on Netflix to get the live-action adaptation correct. Easily one of the most anticipated Netflix titles of 2023, if done correctly, Netflix will claw back some of its lost reputations from recent adaptations.

Set in an Asiatic, war-torn world where certain people can “bend” one of the four classical elements: water, earth, fire, or air. Aang is the “Avatar”, the only one capable of bending all the elements, and is destined to bring peace to the world from the Fire Nation. With his new companions Katara and Sokka, Aang sets out to master the elements while being pursued by the exiled Fire Nation prince Zuko, who seeks to regain his honor by capturing the Avatar.

Created by: Shonda Rhimes

Genre: Biography, Drama, History | Cast: Michelle Fairley, Ruth Gemmell, Adjoa Andoh, Golda Rosheuvel, Corey Mylchreest

Netflix Release Date: May 9th, 2023

Moviemeter: 745

Over the past couple of years, Bridgeton has grown to become one of the most popular series on Netflix. So it shouldn’t come as any surprise that the streaming service is expanding the franchise by exploring the back story of one of the show’s most polarising characters, Queen Charlotte.

Centered on Queen Charlotte’s rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen’s marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.

Created By: Lee Sung Jin

Genre: Comedy, Drama| Cast: Iona Skye, Joseph Lee, Patti Yasutake, Young Mazino, Remy Holt

Netflix Release Date: April 6th, 2023

Moviemeter: 76

A24 Pictures has had some astounding movies over the past several years, and it’s only over the past few that A24 has dipped its toes into television. Ali Wong and Steven Yuen will lead the series, which will be extremely exciting and funny to watch.

Two people who let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

Created By: Becca Barnes, Alwyn Dale

Genre: Action, Adventure, Family | Cast: David Yost, Catherine Sutherland, Johnny Yong Bosch, Walter Jones, Richard Steven Horvitz

Netflix Release Date: April 19th, 2023

Moviemeter: 39

To celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Power Rangers franchise, Netflix is giving us a blast from the past with some of the original members of the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers returning to reprise their iconic roles.

The Rangers come face-to-face with a familiar threat from the past. In the midst of a global crisis, they are called on once again to be the heroes the world needs.

What upcoming Netflix TV show are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!