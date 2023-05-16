Netflix Original Movies and Series Coming in September 2023

Welcome along to a (very, very) early preview looking ahead at the new Netflix Originals planned to release globally (unless stated otherwise) in September 2023.

Please note that this list will evolve and change over time. In addition, we’ll include some dates that may be temporary dates told to us via sources that are subject to change.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in September 2023

Top Boy (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix: September 2023, TBD

It’s one last outing for Top Boy, which will return for its third (technically fifth) and final season exclusively on Netflix.

Season 5 is set to see the returns of Little Simz, Jasmine Jobson, Saffron Hocking, and Araloyin Oshunremi, plus the addition of Brian Gleeson and Barry Keoghan to the cast.

Love at First Sight

Coming to Netflix: September 2023, TBD

Read our preview for Love at First Sight here.

Adapting the Jennifer E. Smith novel The Statistical Probability of Love at First Sight, this new romance movie comes from director Vanessa Caswill and stars Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, and Rob Delaney.

Here’s what you can expect:

“After missing her flight from New York to London, Hadley meets Oliver in a chance encounter at the airport that sparks an instant connection. A long night on the plane together passes in the blink of an eye but upon landing at Heathrow, the pair are separated and finding each other in the chaos seems impossible. Will fate intervene to transform these seat mates into soul mates?”

Non-English Langauge Netflix Originals Coming in September 2023

GAMERA -Rebirth-

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: September 7th (date subject to change)

Gamera, the giant monster which has been beloved by Kaiju fans across the globe since the 1960s, faces off against five enemy creatures across six episodes in this new animated series.

Hisako Kanemoto, Mamoru Miyano, Yoshitsugu Matsuoka, Saori Hayami, and Subaru Kimura headline the voice cast.

Once Upon a Crime

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: September 14th

Starring Kanna Hashimoto, this new Japanese live-action series is adapted from the book by Aito Aoyagi featuring many familiar characters from classic fairytales.

Here’s what you can expect:

“Follows Little Red Riding Hood as she hunts criminals who commit crimes in famous fairy tales such as Cinderella and Hänsel and Gretel, and it gained popularity for its sophisticated mystery-solving turns and twists.”

Di4ries (Season 2 – Part 1)

Language: Italian

Coming to Netflix: September 2023, TBD

This Italian teen drama was given a season 2 renewal which will be split into two halves. The first half will launch in September 2023, with the second coming in early 2024.

For those who are unaware, this is the Italian equivalent of Degrassi, where you follow multiple kids at a middle school experiencing their first crushes and kisses while navigating school and relationships.

Kengan Ashura (Season 2)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: September 2023, TBD

The anime martial arts series Kengan Ashura will return for a full second season in September 2023.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in September 2023? Let us know in the comments and if you know of anything coming to Netflix in September that we haven’t included here, reach out to us on Twitter.