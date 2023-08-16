Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in November 2023

Welcome along to a very early preview ahead at all the Netflix Originals currently scheduled to release throughout the month of November 2023.

This is part of our monthly rundowns for the remaining months of 2023. You can see all the Netflix Originals planned for September 2023 here and December 2023 Originals here.

One quick note about a title that was previously tied to November in the form of A Family Affair starring Zac Efron and Nicole Kidman. That movie has now been pushed out of the month and is now due to arrive in 2024.

Please note: This list is subject to change and is a work in progress. We’ll include new titles as and when they get announced for November 2023, and this list by no means represents everything coming throughout the month.

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in November 2023

All The Light We Cannot See (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: November 2nd

Steven Knight is behind this new drama limited series based on the best-selling book of the same name and from producer Shawn Levy.

The series follows young Marie-Laure is notably blind with her path during the war colliding with a German soldier in occupied France.

Aria Mia Loberti leads the series with Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie co-stars.

The Killer (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 10th

Based on the hit graphic novel series The Killer by Alexis Nolent, this new highly anticipated movie comes from Oscar-winning director David Fincher perhaps best known in recent years for his Netflix series Mindhunter.

Per Netflix, here’s what you can expect:

“After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn’t personal.”

Among the cast for the new movie includes Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte, and Tilda Swinton.

Best. Christmas. Ever!

Coming to Netflix: November 16th

Netflix’s first big Christmas movie of 2023 will be the live-action romantic comedy Best. Christmas. Ever!

Here’s what you can expect:

“Every Christmas Jackie sends a boastful holiday newsletter that makes her old college friend Charlotte feel like a lump of coal. When a twist of fate lands Charlotte and her family on Jackie’s snowy doorstep just days before Christmas, she seizes the opportunity to prove her old friend’s life can’t possibly be that perfect. Starring Heather Graham, Brandy, Jason Biggs and Matt Cedeño.”

Rustin

Coming to Netflix: November 17th (also getting a limited theatrical release)

One of Netflix’s potential Oscar hopefuls for 2023 is Rustin, a biopic that outlines the life and career of the gay and civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, who organized the 1963 March on Washington.

Colman Domingo leads the cast with Chris Rock, Glynn Turman, Audra McDonald, Aml Ameen, Gus Halper, Johnny Ramey, CCH Pounder, Michael Potts, Carra Patterson, Adrienne Warren, Bill Irwin, Da’Vine Joy Randolph rounding it out.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off

Coming to Netflix: November 17th

Picked up from Universal, this brand new anime series from the studio behind Devilman Crybaby is based on the hit Edgar Wright movies and follows Scott Pilgrim, who meets the girl of his dreams but soon learns he must defeat her seven evil exes to date her.

Leo (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 21st (was previously November 22nd)

One of the three movies starring Adam Sandler releasing on Netflix exclusively in 2023 is a new animated movie called Leo, where Sandler plays a class pet lizard.

The other voices you’ll hear in the movie include Bill Burr, Cecily Strong, Jason Alexander, Rob Schneider, and Jackie Sandler.

Squid Game: The Challenge

Coming to Netflix: November 22nd (was previously November 15th – date still subject to change)

The hotly-anticipated and, we think it’s fair to say, rather controversial competition reality series based on the K-drama superhit will finally hit Netflix in mid-November, according to sources. The show pits contestants against each other in a series of tasks that resemble those played out in the main show.

Unicorn Academy

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Announced in June, this new kid’s animated series comes from Spin Master. The series, which kicks off with a 75-minute movie, follows. Sophia and the rest of the students at Unicorn Academy are learning magic to provide protection for the whole world.

Sly (2023)

Coming to Netflix: TBD

Following Netflix’s documentary coverage of Arnold Schwarzenegger, it’s now time for Sylvester Stallone to be in the limelight with this new documentary looking through his varied and long career.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in November 2023

Wingwomen / Voleuses (2023)

Coming to Netflix: November 1st

Language: French

As unveiled by Vanity Fair, this new French movie is directed and starring Mélanie Laurent. Described as an action-comedy, the movie two expert thieves and best friends make a new recruit to assist them with one last job.

Cigarette Girl (Season 1)

Language: Indonesian

Coming to Netflix: November 2nd (subject to change)

“Trying to grant his dying father’s wish, a son discovers an epic love story buried in his family’s distant past.”

Onimusha (Season 1)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: November 2nd (subject to change)

From the same studio as Netflix’s Dragon’s Dogma series and Cider no You ni Kotobo ga Wakiagaru comes a new video game anime adaptation series called Onimusha.

Takashi Miike and Shin’ya Sugai are behind the new series, and here’s a synopsis of what you can expect:

“The beginning of the Edo period, Musashi is no longer a young man. He departs with the legendary Oni Gauntlet to defeat the Genma.”

Ferry: The Series

Language: Dutch (show originates from Belgium)

Coming to Netflix: November 3rd

Rewinding the clock on the 2021 movie, this series prequel sees how Ferry Bouman became a notorious drug lord with him having to rise up the ranks of Brabant’s criminal underbelly.

Akuma Kun (Season 1)

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: November 9th (subject to change)

This new Shounen anime series is about a boy trying to create a society where humanity realizes it’s true potential and lives happily with the help of some unlikely allies.

Yûki Kaji, Fairouz Ai, Yumiri Hanamori, and Toshio Furukawa lend their voices to the series.

Cryptoshlag

Language: French

Coming to Netflix: November 17th

From writer and director Julien Royal, this new French comedy movie is about a pro-scammer who meets his match while at a poker game and becomes entangled in a new relationship.

Starring Nassim Lyes and Zoé Marchal.

My Daemon

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: November 23rd (subject to change)

Coming from Igloo Studio, this new anime follows the events that happen after a nuclear blast opens a rift connecting Earth and Hell, causing severe dust pollution. Amidst this chaos, an elementary student Kento befriends a forest Daemon, Anna, and they unite to rescue Kento’s mother.

Love Like a K-Drama

Language: Japanese

Coming to Netflix: November 28th

New dating reality series – more details TBD.

What are you looking forward to checking out on Netflix in November 2023? Let us know in the comments down below.