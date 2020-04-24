‘Extraction’: Netflix Release Time and Everything You Need To Know

Arriving on Netflix on April 24th, 2020 is Extraction starring the Marvel actor Chris Hemsworth most known for his role as the God of Thunder, Thor. We have everything you need to know about Extraction, including the plot, cast, and Netflix release date.

Extraction is an upcoming Netflix Original action-thriller directed by Sam Hargrave and written by Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo.

When is the Netflix release date and time for Extraction?

USA Today confirmed that Extraction will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, 24th April 2020.

Subscribers will be able to stream Extraction globally, so no matter where you are in the world, Extraction will be available for you.

Looking to stay up or catch it when it first releases in your region? Here’s the release time schedule for Extraction on Netflix.

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Japan Standard Time 16:00 PM (GMT+8) Australian Eastern Time 18:00 PM (GMT+10) New Zealand Day Light Time 20:00 PM (GMT+12)

What is the plot of Extraction?

The following synopsis has been provided by Netflix:

In an underworld of weapons dealers and traffickers, a young boy becomes the pawn in a war between notorious drug lords. Trapped by kidnappers inside one of the world’s most impenetrable cities, his rescue beckons the unparalleled skill of a mercenary named Tyler Rake. But Rake is a broken man with nothing to lose, harboring a death wish that makes an already deadly mission near impossible.

Notably, Extraction shares some of the same fight choreographers as the Marvel franchise that Chris Hemsworth is part of.

Who are the cast members of Extraction?

The following cast members have been confirmed to star in Extraction:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Tyler Rake Chris Hemsworth Avengers Assemble | Thor: Ragnarok | Men in Black: International Thiago Chris Jai Alex Thundercats Roar | Darksiders Genesis | Out of the Fire Ovi Mahajan Rudhraksh Jaiswal Out of the Fire | Noor | The Tenant Ruthie Rayna Campbell Lapse of Honour | Maleficent: Mistress of Evil | Out of the Fire TBA David Harbour Stranger Things | Hellboy | A Walk Among the Tombstones TBA Golshifteh Farahani Paterson | About Elly | Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge TBA Derek Luke Antwone Fisher | Glory Road | Captain America: The First Avenger TBA Randeep Hooda Sarbjit | Beeba Boys | Highway TBA Pankaj Tripathi Gangs of Wasseypur | Stree | Newton TBA Marc Donato White Oleander | The Final | The Sweet Hereafter

When and where did production take place for Extraction?

Filming for Extraction began in November 2018 and took place over the course of several countries until concluding in March 2019.

Some of the locations that were used are:

India – Ahmedabad

Thailand – Nakhon Pathom and Ratchaburi

Bangladesh – Dhaka

Will the film be available to stream in 4K?

As is required of new Netflix Original movies, Extraction will be available to stream in 4K. To watch Extraction in 4K you will need a 4K device, a premium Netflix subscription, and an internet connection capable of 25Mbps.

What is the parental rating of Extraction?

While the parental rating hasn’t been confirmed, it’s more than likely that Extraction will have an R rating.

Are you looking forward to the release of Extracted? Let us know in the comments below!