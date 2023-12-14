Netflix Originals Coming to Netflix in March 2024

It’s time for another look ahead at what’s set to arrive in 2024. Below, we’ll look at all the new movies and series set to arrive on Netflix as an Original title in March 2024.

For more on the confirmed titles coming to Netflix in 2024 – check out our release schedule guide for the year.

Note: All dates are subject to change.

Featured Videos

English Language Netflix Originals Coming in March

The Netflix Slam

Coming to Netflix: March 3rd – LIVE

Serving as Netflix’s second-ever live sporting event that’ll see Rafael Nadal facing off against World No. 2 and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at the Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas.

The stream will be a dual broadcast for English and Spanish-speaking markets, with more players and matchups to be announced later.

The Gentlemen (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: March 7th (Not yet confirmed by Netflix)

Guy Ritchie has a strong history in the movie business and will bring one of his best movies, The Gentlemen, to Netflix in the form of a fresh new British-set series in March with The Gentlemen.

The story is about a man who inherits a large business and a country estate after the sudden passing of his father. He quickly finds himself the head of a large drug business and going face-to-face against gangsters.

Among the cast for the series are Theo James, Kaya Scodelario, Vinnie Jones, Daniel Ings, and Joely Richardson.

You can read more about The Gentlemen in our full preview.

Damsel

Coming to Netflix: March 8th

Millie Bobby Brown is leading the cast of this big-budget new fantasy movie that sees the Stranger Things star play the role of a damsel who takes matters into her own hands to escape a place that a fire-breathing dragon guards.

We’ve got more on Damsel in our full preview for the movie.

Girls5eva (Season 3)

Having spent its first two seasons at Peacock, the Tina Fey-produced comedy series Girls5eva will be headed exclusively to Netflix for its third season.

This season, we’ll find the former 90s one-hit wonder pop stars head on tour.

Seasons 1 and 2 of the show have already been made available in international territories, while Netflix US will pick up the first two seasons alongside the third on March 14th.

3 Body Problem (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix: March 21st

From the creators of the HBO juggernaut Game of Thrones comes a brand new sci-fi fantasy series with a considerable budget and lots of potential.

Here’s the logline for the new series:

“A young woman’s fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day. As the laws of nature unravel before their eyes, five former colleagues reunite to confront the greatest threat in humanity’s history.”

Find our full preview for 3 Body Problem here.

Non-English Language Netflix Originals Coming in March

The Signal (Limited Series)

Coming to Netflix: March 7th

Originating out of Germany, The Signal is a brand-new four-part series about a scientist aboard the International Space Station who disappears after discovering something incredible and leaves clues for her family back on Earth to solve.

Florian David Fitz, Peri Baumeister, Yuna Bennett, Nilam Farooq and Hadi Khanjanpour star.

24 Hours with Gaspar (2024)

Coming to Netflix: March 14th

Coming out of Indonesia, Netflix will be the home of the dystopian crime drama beginning in mid-March 2024. Director Yosep Anggi Noen is behind the movie, and it is about a detective who is working on a new case.

What are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in March 2024? Let us know in the comments below.