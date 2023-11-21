‘The Gentlemen’ Netflix Series: Everything We Know So far

Guy Ritchie is on board to produce a series adaptation of his 2019 film The Gentlemen, which starred Matthew McConaughey, Charlie Hunnam, Colin Farrell, and more. The new show is due to be released on Netflix globally in 2024. Here’s everything we know.

As revealed by Deadline, Ritchie will direct the series’ first two episodes and is working on the series under his production company Toff Guy Films. The prolific director also co-wrote the first episode with Matthew Read (Curfew, Peaky Blinders). Ritchie executive produces The Gentlemen alongside Ivan Atkinson, Marn Davies, and Bill Block, his fellow producers on the movie.

Marc Helwig executive produces for Miramax TV; Will Gould and Matthew Read produce for Moonage. Laura Jackson is also listed as a producer and John Jackson is attached as a writer on the project.

With this Netflix deal, The Gentlemen will come full circle as it was originally pitched as a TV series before transforming into a feature film.

Speaking to Time in early 2023, Ritchie spoke about working on the series, saying:

“The attractive thing about The Gentleman is it’s a TV series. I have to say that is a beguiling departure from just making films. When you realize how immersive you can become within certain worlds, TV does become very attractive.”

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Gentlemen.

What’s the plot of The Gentlemen?

The Gentlemen movie follows American ex-pat Mickey Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), who built a highly profitable marijuana empire in London. When word gets out that he’s looking to cash out of the business forever, it triggers plots, schemes, bribery, and blackmail to steal his domain from under him.

Here’s the official synopsis for the forthcoming series:

“The series follows Eddie Halstead, who has inherited his father’s sizeable estate only to discover that it’s sitting on top of a weed empire owned by the legendary Mickey Pearson. Has this straight-up soldier got what it takes to master the dark arts of the British criminal underworld and take control of the entire operation?”

First Look Images for Netflix’s The Gentlemen

On November 11th, 2023, Netflix’s social channels unveiled the first looks at the new series:

Is The Gentlemen movie on Netflix?

Many regions are streaming The Gentlemen at the time of publishing. Regions currently streaming the movie include:

Netflix UK

Netflix Canada

Netflix Australia

Netflix South Korea

& more.

We have good news for those in the United States too. Netflix US is set to receive the movie on May 1st, 2022.

Who is cast in Netflix’s The Gentlemen?

Divergent actor Theo James takes on the role of Eddie Halstead. James has previously starred in multiple Netflix Originals in voice roles for series such as Castlevania as Hector, and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf as the young Vesemir.

Kaya Scodelario recently starred in the rebooted Resident Evil movie as Claire Redfield but is most well known for starring in the Maze Runner trilogy, and in the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Scodelario will play the role of Susie Glass.

Joely Richarson has been cast as Lady Sabrina, meanwhile, former footballer turned actor Vinnie Jones has been cast as Geoff Seacombe. Daniel Ings will play the role of what we presume is Eddie’s brother, Freddy Halstead. Alexis Rodney has been cast in the role of Stevens.

Finally, in unnamed roles, Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul star Giancarlo Esposito has been cast, along with Peter Serafinowicz.

Additional stars we’ve found attached to the series include:

Chanel Cresswell (Vera) as Tammy

(Vera) as Tammy Josh Finan (Hellboy, The Responder) as Jethro

(Hellboy, The Responder) as Jethro Daniel Ings (I Hate Suzie, Lovesick) as Freddy Halstead

(I Hate Suzie, Lovesick) as Freddy Halstead Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck and Event Horizon)

Will the original film cast return to their roles?

The original movie starred Matthew McConaughey, Colin Farrell, Charlie Hunnam, Henry Golding, Jeremy Strong, Michelle Dockery, and Hugh Grant. All of these big stars can return, but none have been confirmed so far.

What’s also possible is a partial return, where we’d see maybe one or two original actors, but not all of them.

How many episodes will be in The Gentlemen?

We can now confirm that the series will have eight episodes at 60 minutes in length each. Guy Ritchie will direct at least two episodes.

Also directing the project are:

Eran Creevy is also attached to direct an episode of the series. Creevy has previously worked on Shifty and Welcome to the Punch.

is also attached to direct an episode of the series. Creevy has previously worked on Shifty and Welcome to the Punch. David Caffrey is also attached to direct. Previous projects include Divorcing Jack and Love/Hate.

is also attached to direct. Previous projects include Divorcing Jack and Love/Hate. Nima Nourizadeh will direct the “second block” of the series. Previous projects include Project X, Gangs of London, and American Ultra.

What’s the production status of The Gentlemen?

We first reported that filming was scheduled to begin in November 2022. Filming officially started on November 7th, 2022. Filming was originally meant to go on through to May 2023 with filming eventually extended to June 9th, 2023.

Filming for the series took place in London, United Kingdom.

In November 2022, the DailyMail reported that the series had been filming in Central London with Kaya Scodelario and Theo James seen filming outside a townhouse with somebody deceased in the door.

Theo James and Kaya Scodelario filming The Gentlemen in London pic.twitter.com/VoUPEDsMn8 — ◾ (@theowjmes) November 22, 2022

In March 2023, the DailyMail reported that the show was then filming at The Badminton Estate in South Gloucestershire with Theo James driving a vintage blue car.

Netflix hasn’t announced dates for The Gentlemen beyond a broad 2024 release.

With that said, we’re hearing that March 2024 is being eyed for the new series, with the current penciled-in date being March 7th, 2024.

Are you looking forward to Netflix’s The Gentlemen series? Let us know in the comments below.