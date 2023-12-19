Netflix Debuts First Trailer And Release Date For Adam Sandler’s ‘Spaceman’

Adam Sandler is back on Netflix in 2024 with a brand new sci-fi project that was originally set for release in 2023. Netflix has debuted a first look trailer alongside some new stills. Here’s what you need to know.

Based on the book Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfař, who is actively involved in the movie adaptation, we’ll see Adam Sandler play the lead role of Jakub with Swedish director Johan Renck directing the movie and Colby Day writing.

The cast for the movie includes Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Kunal Nayyar, Lena Olin, with Isabella Rossellini and Paul Dano.

An updated logline for the new movie, set to debut globally on Netflix on March 1st, 2024, is as follows:

“As an astronaut sent to the edge of the galaxy to collect mysterious ancient dust finds his earthly life falling to pieces, he turns to the only voice who can help him try to put it back together. It just so happens to belong to a creature from the beginning of time lurking in the shadows of his ship.”

Below, you can find a 24 second teaser clip debuting what we can expect from the movie that’s expected to have cost around $40 million to develop.

The new movie was just recently given an R-rating for bad language by the MPA suggesting that a release was imminent.

As mentioned, the movie was originaly included in the 2023 roster for new Netflix Original movies but by the Summer, we exclusively reported that it along with several other movies had been delayed into 2024. Other movies included Shirley, Damsel and Players.

We’ve got more about the development of the movie in our full preview for Spaceman here.

Are you looking forward to watching Spaceman on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.