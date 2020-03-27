The Hollow Season 2 Coming to Netflix in May 2020

Season 2 of the genre-bending Netflix series The Hollow will be returning for season 2 in the summer. Here’s what you need to know about season 2 of The Hollow including what we can expect and more.

The first season of The Hollow first arrived on Netflix globally back in June 2018. By the time season 2 will drop, it’ll have been almost two years since the series first debuted.

The series is aimed at kids and families but truthfully can be enjoyed by all is about three teens who awake in a dangerous world and have to make their way out of it. The ending left many shocked and while we don’t want to dive into spoiler territory, it’s one of the most satisfying and crazy endings of any Netflix Original.

We’ve known for some time that the series would be back on Netflix at some point in 2020 with an official announcement regarding the renewal happening in early 2019.

The announcement of the release date for season 2 of The Hollow came in February 2020 (yes, we’re very late reporting this) and featured a first glimpse of the new series.

Season 2 of The Hollow will be on Netflix worldwide on May 8th, 2020.

In the short two minute teaser, we get two of the main characters talking to each other questioning “where are we” and “what’s going on”.

What else we know about The Hollow season 2 on Netflix

According to IMDb, a few new voice actors have been cast into the second season too. That includes Austin A.J. Abell, Valin Shinyei and Sean Thomas who is set to play the role of Miles. IMDb also confirms that Ashleigh Ball and Franciska Friede will be back to play Mira, Connor Parnall as Kai and Adrian Petriw as Adam.

If you can’t wait for season 2 of The Hollow on Netflix, there is another series produced by the studio. Last year, the team worked on Cartoon Network’s Apple & Onion series.

Are you looking forward to watching season 2 of The Hollow on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.