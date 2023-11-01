new k dramas on netflix in december 2023

The holiday season will see the return of Sweet Home, and brand new period drama Gyeongseong Creature.

N = Netflix Original

New Original K-dramas on Netflix in December 2023

Sweet Home (Season 2) N

New Episodes: TBA (Most likely 10)

Genre: Drama, Horror | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Cast: Song Kang, Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Park Gyu Young, Go Min Si

Netflix Release Date: December 1st, 2023

Fans have waited almost three years for the second season of Sweet Home. Song Kang returns to reprise his role as Cha Hyun Soo as the mysterious virus turning everyone into monsters spreads further than the borders of South Korea, as it wreaks havoc across the world. Meanwhile, Cha Hyun Soo, who could be the savior of humanity, finds himself confined to experimentation.

Gyeongseong Creature (Season 1) N

New Episodes: 10

Genre: Action, Historical, Horror, | Runtime: 60 Minutes

Cast: Park Seo Joon, Han So Hee, Kim Su Hyun, Kim Hae Sook, Jo Han Chul

Netflix Release Date: December 22nd, 2023

A highly anticipated period drama, Gyeongseong Creature will take place during the Japanese occupation of Korea in the 1940s. The series will be centered around Jang Tae Sang (Park Seo Joon) and Yun Chae Ok (Han So Hee), as they seek to solve a series of mysterious missing persons cases only to uncover a terrible and horrifying secret.

Further exciting news, announced ahead of time, K-drama fans on Netflix can look forward to a double dose of Gyeongseong Creature as a second season was already confirmed months ago. Season 2 will arrive sometime in 2024.

New Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in December 2023

Welcome to Samdalri (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Cast: Ji Chang Wook, Shin Hye Sun, Shin Dong Mi, Kang Mi Na, Kim Mi Kyung

Netflix Release Date: December 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

Romantic dramas are the bread and butter of Korean content on Netflix, and we expect Welcome to Samdalri to be another popular addition to the streaming services’ ever-expanding library.

We’re still yet to discover the official release date for Welcome to Samdalri, but we expect an update in the coming weeks.

As a child, thanks to a mistaken weather report, Jo Yong Pil lost his mother. Now an adult, he has grown to be a weather forecaster in order to protect the elderly in his hometown. Meanwhile, Jo Sam Dal, an estranged childhood friend of Je Yong Pil, returns from Seoul after her highly successful career in fashion falls apart. Once joined at the hip, the distant pair reunite in Samdalri, where old feelings come rushing back to the surface.

Returning Weekly K-dramas on Netflix in December 2023

Castaway Diva (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Music, Life, Drama | Runtime: 80 Minutes

Cast: Park Eun Bin, Kim Hyo Jin, Chae Jong Hyeop, Cha Hak Yeon, Kim Joo Heon

Netflix Finale Date: December 3rd, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

At the time of writing, only the first two episodes of Castaway Diva have been broadcast. The second episode reached a nationwide rating of 5.155%, a healthy start for any K-drama. By the time the finale rolls around we suspect the ratings could have doubled, potentially even tripled.

The synopsis for Castaway Diva has been sourced from Allkpop:

“Mok Ha is a girl who has always dreamt of becoming a singer. During middle school, Mok Ha goes missing and ends up on a deserted island, where she manages to survive alone for 15 years. For Mok Ha, being rescued from her solitary life is one thing; adjusting to modern society is another!”

My Demon (Season 1) N

Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Romance | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Kim Yoo Jung, Song Kang, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Yoon Ji, Kim Hae Sook

Netflix Finale Date: January 13th, 2023 | New Episodes: Saturday & Sunday

As My Demon doesn’t arrive on Netflix until the end of November, we won’t know the impact of the series until the start of December. Like many other romantic comedy K-dramas, we expect My Demon to be popular amongst subscribers.

The synopsis for My Demon has been sourced from Soompi;

“About chaebol heiress Do Do Hee who is everyone’s enemy and the demon Jung Koo Won who loses his powers one day as they end up living together. Jung Koo Won is superior to humans in every way, but when he loses his powers, he will have to work with Do Do Hee to recover them, and romance begins to bloom in this process.”

What K-dramas are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in December 2023? Let us know in the comments below!