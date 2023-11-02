Leaving Soon on Netflix

What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2023

All the currently announced movies and series leaving Netflix in December.

by · · Reading Time: 3 minutes
Published: ET

Comments
whats leaving netflix in december 2023

Pictured: Arrival, Effie Gray, Solace and Spider-Man 2 – Illustration by What’s on Netflix

Welcome to an early look ahead at all the removals planned for Netflix US throughout December 2023. This list will be updated over time, so keep checking back for the latest departure announcements.

You’ll note that we list slightly more titles than other outlets on different dates. That’s because we list titles for their removal day, meaning that if you want to watch any of the titles below, you’ll need to do so the day before. We also publish the most comprehensive list of removals compared to many outlets that publish the highlights given to them by Netflix.

We typically learn of removals around 30 days before their scheduled departure date.

We should also note that Miraculous: Tales of the Ladybug and Cat Noir is listed to be removed on December 1st, but given that it’s been documented to be removed for nearly every month this year since February and never came to fruition, we won’t be including it in the list below.

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 1st

  • A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)
  • About Last Night (2014)
  • American Made (2017)
  • Arrival (2016)
  • Baby Dolls (2019)
  • Basketball Wives (Season 1-2)
  • Cut Bank (2014)
  • Dear John (2010)
  • Effie Gray (2014)
  • Fences (2016)
  • Groundhog Day (1993)
  • High End Yaariyan (2019)
  • Hook (1991)
  • Jindua (2017)
  • Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)
  • Lakeeran (2016)
lego friends leaving netflix

Picture: LEGO

  • LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4
  • Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)
  • Mahi NRI (2017)
  • Matilda (1996)
  • New in Town (2009)
  • Peppermint (2018)

  • Pitch Perfect (2012)
  • Qismat (2018)
  • Rainbow Time (2016)
  • Sad Hill Unearthed (2017)
  • Sex and the City 2 (2010)
  • Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)
  • Solace (2015)
  • Spider-Man (2002)
  • Spider-Man 2 (2004)
  • Spider-Man 3 (2007)
  • Stuart Little (1999)
  • Stuart Little 2 (2002)
  • Superbad (2007)
  • Surf’s Up (2007)
  • Takers (2010)
  • Teefa in Trouble (2018)
the amazing spider man 2 netflix

Picture: Sony Pictures

  • The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
  • The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)
  • The Devil’s Own (1997)
  • The Guest (2018)
  • The Happytime Murders (2018)
  • The Punisher (2004)
  • Thug Life (2017)
  • Transporter 3 (2008)
  • U-Turn (2020)
  • Up in the Air (2009)
  • Vertical Limit (2000)

What are you going to be checking out before it leaves Netflix? Let us know in the comments.

Author What's on Netflix avatar

Article by

Founder of What's on Netflix and based in Norwich in the United Kingdom, Kasey has been tracking the comings and goings of the Netflix library for a decade having started the site in 2013. Kasey maintains the what's new library, keeps the coming soon lists up-to-date and writes about new and upcoming Netflix movies, series and games. Contact: kasey@whats-on-netflix.com

Newest Articles - Leaving Soon on Netflix