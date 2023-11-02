What’s Leaving Netflix in December 2023

Welcome to an early look ahead at all the removals planned for Netflix US throughout December 2023. This list will be updated over time, so keep checking back for the latest departure announcements.

You’ll note that we list slightly more titles than other outlets on different dates. That’s because we list titles for their removal day, meaning that if you want to watch any of the titles below, you’ll need to do so the day before. We also publish the most comprehensive list of removals compared to many outlets that publish the highlights given to them by Netflix.

We typically learn of removals around 30 days before their scheduled departure date.

We should also note that Miraculous: Tales of the Ladybug and Cat Noir is listed to be removed on December 1st, but given that it’s been documented to be removed for nearly every month this year since February and never came to fruition, we won’t be including it in the list below.

What’s Leaving Netflix on December 1st

A Cinderella Story: Christmas Wish (2019)

About Last Night (2014)

American Made (2017)

Arrival (2016)

Baby Dolls (2019)

Basketball Wives (Season 1-2)

Cut Bank (2014)

Dear John (2010)

Effie Gray (2014)

Fences (2016)

Groundhog Day (1993)

High End Yaariyan (2019)

Hook (1991)

Jindua (2017)

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011)

Lakeeran (2016)

LEGO: Friends: Seasons 1-4

Madagascar 3: Europe’s Most Wanted (2012)

Mahi NRI (2017)

Matilda (1996)

New in Town (2009)

Peppermint (2018)

Pitch Perfect (2012)

Qismat (2018)

Rainbow Time (2016)

Sad Hill Unearthed (2017)

Sex and the City 2 (2010)

Sex and the City: The Movie (2008)

Solace (2015)

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

Stuart Little (1999)

Stuart Little 2 (2002)

Superbad (2007)

Surf’s Up (2007)

Takers (2010)

Teefa in Trouble (2018)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The Devil’s Own (1997)

The Guest (2018)

The Happytime Murders (2018)

The Punisher (2004)

Thug Life (2017)

Transporter 3 (2008)

U-Turn (2020)

Up in the Air (2009)

Vertical Limit (2000)

