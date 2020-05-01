Ryan Murphy Series & Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

Hollywood is now on Netflix and is the first full Netflix Original project Ryan Murphy has produced for Netflix. It’s not all that’s in store, though. Here are all the projects he’s currently working on for Netflix coming to Netflix in 2019, 2020 and beyond.

As you may know, Ryan Murphy is a prolific TV executive and writer behind some of the past decade’s biggest shows. Many of his shows are streaming on Netflix but from February 2018 the writer/producer signed with Netflix has been producing new content exclusively for Netflix from July 2018.

There are also quite a few Ryan Murphy projects outside of Netflix that still come to Netflix. American Horror Story still has new seasons that arrive around the world (mostly) with season 9 expected in September. POSE and American Crime Story also get added to Netflix in a timely manner from FX too.

So far, Ryan Murphy has been involved with the following Netflix Original projects:

The Politician (Season 1)

A Secret Life (Documentary)

Hollywood (Limited Series)

Here’s every Ryan Murphy project coming to Netflix over the next few years that have been currently announced.

Please note: this is a live article and will be updated over time. Last updated: May 2020.

Upcoming Ryan Murphy Series Coming to Netflix

The Politician (Season 2)

Expected Netflix Release: June 2020

The Politician first debuted on Netflix back in late September 2019 and instantly found a passionate and loyal fanbase. The series followed Ben Platt who played a model student vying to become the President of the United States but has to first start with becoming student president.

The series was given a two-season order and will likely be coming back around the same time in 2020 but with a drastically different story as the show pivots away from being set in a high school.

The only caveat with The Politician is that it’s not technically at Netflix under the deal with Murphy but given his involvement and the fact it’s only on Netflix, it’s got a right to be here.

Ratched (TV Series)

Expected Netflix Release: September 2020

Sarah Paulson and Ryan Murphy re-unite outside of American Horror Story for a reboot of a classic movie featuring the notorious Nurse Ratched.

Alongside Murphy on the project include fellow Glee writer Ian Brennan and also Evan Romansky is involved too.

Production wrapped up in late 2019 so we’re expecting season 1 to debut at some point in early 2020. The good news too is that Ratched has already been renewed for a second season.

You can see everything else we know about Ratched coming to Netflix in our preview.

Halston Untitled Limited Series

Another limited series Ryan Murphy is working on is on the late fashion designer Roy Halston Frowick who rose to international fame during the 1970s and is still an icon to this day.

It’s not Murphy’s first venture into the world of fashion with season 2 of American Crime Story covering the late Gianni Versace.

The series is set to feature Ewan McGregor who is a well-known actor having starred in Moulin Rouge!, Star Wars, Trainspotting as well as a recent season of Fargo from FX. He will be playing the role of Halston.

Aside from Murphy’s involvement, Daniel Minahan is set to direct with Sharr White writing.

A Chorus Line (Limited Series)

A Chorus Line first debuted as a movie back in 1985 but was originally a Broadway musical. In this new limited mini-series set to consist of 10 episodes adapts it for the modern-day and age.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Centered on seventeen Broadway dancers auditioning for spots on a chorus line, set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre during an audition for a musical. Based on the Broadway musical.

If you’re looking for more information on the original Broadway musical providing some excellent context, check out TheaterMania’s article.

Marlene Dietrich Untitled Series

This series will be similar in premise to the aforementioned Halston series in being a biopic limited series based on a famous figurehead.

Jessica Lange is set to play the role of Marlene who recently featured in The Politician in its first season.

At this stage, it’s expected the series is in very early development but it’s been said that the series is set in Vegas during the early 60s at the prime of Marlene Dietrich’s career.

Consent

Announced back in May 2018, this new anthology series that will ride the wave of the #MeToo movement will examine stories of sexual harassment in the workplace specifically during the movement.

Each episode would recount a new story with a different director. One of the episodes is expected to cover an account of what happened at the Weinstein Company and one that covers the allegations against House of Card’s actor Kevin Spacey.

Untitled Andy Warhol Documentary Series

Andy Warhol was a prolific American artist and his life will be celebrated and documented in a 10-part “flashy” series.

Beyond Murphy’s involvement, that’s all we know so far.

Upcoming Ryan Murphy Movies/Documentaries Coming to Netflix

The Prom

Expected Netflix Date: 2020

Ryan Murphy constantly dips his toes into the musical space with Glee being the biggest title in the genre. This adaptation is of the hit Broadway show including songs sung by Ariana Grande, Meryl Streep, and James Corden.

Here’s the official synopsis for the show:

A troupe of hilariously self-obsessed theater stars swarm into a small conservative Indiana town in support of a high school girl who wants to take her girlfriend to the prom.

This movie already has a blockbuster cast headlined by Nicole Kidman playing the role of Angie Dickinson and Meryl Streep as Dee Dee Allen. Also featuring is Keegan-Michael Key, Kerry Washington, James Corden, Awkwafina, and Andrew Rannells.

The Boys in the Band

Expected Netflix Date: 2020

Written by Ryan Murphy this will see a movie adaptation of the Broadway musical of the same name. It’s got an all-star cast and follows a group of gay men that are partying to celebrate one of the friend’s birthday party.

Among the cast is Jim Parsons (also starring in Hollywood), Zachary Quinto, Matt Bomer, Andrew Rannells, and Charlie Carver.

Before we leave you, we just want to wrap up with some other points, rumors or projects that have been announced but we don’t know enough to feature them above.

A feature film on former first lady Betty Ford is also reportedly in active development but yet to be confirmed.

Ryan Murphy and Rob Lowe are reportedly teaming up for a feature movie on Joe Exotic who was the subject of Netflix’s Tiger King documentary series.

In 2015, One Hit Wonders was announced which sees Ryan Murphy team up with Gwyneth Paltrow for a musical dramedy. That title has gone MIA but perhaps could find its way onto Netflix.

There’s been plenty of rumors swirling about Murphy maybe bringing Scream Queens to Netflix but nothing of substance sadly.

What Ryan Murphy project are you most looking forward to on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.