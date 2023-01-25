Sci-fi Movies Coming to Netflix in 2023 and Beyond

Welcome to our extensive preview of the science fiction movies that Netflix has scheduled to release in 2023 or are in development or production for 2024 or beyond.

Unlike last year, we won’t combine our sci-fi preview with movies and series. Keep an eye out for our series preview in the coming weeks.

So without further ado, let’s get into all the new sci-fi movies Netflix has in the works.

Sci-fi Movies Confirmed to Release on Netflix in 2023

They Cloned Tyrone

Director: Juel Taylor

Writers: Tony Rettenmaier and Juel Taylor

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Kiefer Sutherland, John Boyega, Teyonah Parris

Coming to Netflix: July 21st, 2023

It feels like forever since They Cloned Tyrone was announced, and indeed, the project was filmed towards the end of 2020, so it’s been a long time coming.

Per the official description of the movie, a “series of eerie events” are what throws an unlikely trio into a nefarious government conspiracy. Beyond that, all bets are off about what antics we’ll see our protagonists getting into.

Rebel Moon

Director: Zack Snyder

Writers: Zack Snyder, Kurt Johnstad, Shay Hatten

Cast: Sofia Boutella, Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher

Coming to Netflix: December 23rd, 2023

Zack Snyder notably made the big jump to Netflix following his years on the DC universe over at Warner Bros. and made his big debut with Army of the Dead. His next project, set on a distant planet on the verge of war, is a sci-fi epic that Netflix has saved for Christmas.

A second movie, labeled part 2, will also be filmed throughout 2023 and likely be released in 2024.

Spaceman

Director: Johan Renck

Cast: Adam Sandler, Paul Dano, Carey Mulligan

Confirmed to be released in 2023 – exact date TBD

Based on the Spaceman of Bohemia book, this sci-fi movie has the potential to turn plenty of heads given the highly unusual source material on which the story is based.

Sandler, a regular at Netflix, will be playing the role of Jakub, who becomes his country’s first astronaut, but after getting stranded in space, he meets a sentient spider.

The Mothership

Director: Matt Charman

Cast: Halle Berry, Molly Parker, Omari Hardwick, Syndey Lemmon

Expected to release in 2023 but has not been confirmed

Originally announced to be released in 2022, The Mothership starring Halle Berry, was ultimately pushed back but still hasn’t been confirmed for an exact release date yet.

The family sci-fi drama movie is about a woman coming to terms with her husband mysteriously vanishing from their rural farm and discovering strange extraterrestrial objects beneath her home.

Code 8: Part II

Director: Jeff Chan

Cast: Stephen Amell, Robbie Amell, Alex Mallari Jr. and Natalie Liconti

Expected to release in 2023 but has not been confirmed

This sci-fi sequel was filmed in 2022 and had a small preview screening, too, meaning the movie shouldn’t be too far away.

The first movie was released theatrically by XYZ Films but exploded in popularity following its global licensing to Netflix, leading to an ordered sequel.

Here’s what you can expect from the second entry:

“Follows a girl fighting to get justice for her slain brother by corrupt police officers. She enlists the help of an ex-con and his former partner, they face a highly regarded and well protected police sergeant who doesn’t want to be.”

Read our full preview for the second part of Code 8 here.

Sci-fi Movies Coming Soon to Netflix in 2023 or Beyond

Atlas

Director: Brad Peyton

Cast: Jennifer Lopez, Simu Liu, Sterling K. Brown, Pana Parrilla

As part of a multi-picture with Netflix, Jennifer Lopez will star and produce this new sci-fi movie set in the far future where an AI soldier has determined that humanity is to end if war is to come to an end.

The movie was filmed for two months in the latter months of 2022 in Los Angeles and New Zealand.

BioShock

Director: Francis Lawrence

Based on the legendary video game franchise, Netflix is producing and releasing a movie adaptation that’ll be directed by the same director as I Am Legend and one of The Hunger Games movies.

The game franchise is about a man who travels deep beneath the ocean to find a seemingly abandoned civilization.

The Electric State

Director: Joe and Anthony Russo

Cast: Chris Pratt, Millie Bobby Brown, Giancarlo Esposito, Stanley Tucci, Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, Jason Alexander

Confirmed to release in 2024

Easily one of our most anticipated releases of 2024 is this Russo Brothers sci-fi movie based on the incredible book by Simon Stålenhag.

Millie Bobby Brown will headline the huge ensemble cast and play an orphaned teenager tasked with navigating a post-apocalyptic world with a robot to find her younger brother.

The Kitchen

Director: Kibwe Tavares

Cast: Kano, Henry Lawfull, Rasaq Kukoyi

This British-based production from 59% is set in London in 2040. In this future, our story takes place in a slum-like high-rise known as The Kitchen, designed for the lower classes during rising house prices, computerized labor, and the eradication of the Welfare State.

Uglies

Director: McG

Cast: Joey King, Chase Stokes, Laverne Cox, Kelly Gale

Based on the Scott Westerfeld novel, this sci-fi drama is set in a post-scarcity dystopian world where everyone is considered ugly and has to undertake extreme cosmetic surgery when they reach the age of 16.

The movie was filmed throughout the latter half of 2021 after being initially announced in 2020.

The Division

Director: Rawson Marshall Thurber

Cast: Jessica Chastain and Jake Gyllenhaal

Based on the Tom Clancy novel (and video game by Ubisoft), The Division has been in the making with both lead stars announced for the project for multiple years now, but sadly, we’ve had no word as to how far along the movie is.

The movie’s premise is that it’s set shortly when a pandemic has been spread through paper money and led to the closure of New York to try and stop the spread.

Other Netflix Sci-fi Movies In Development

In the interest of brevity, we’ll feature a few more sci-fi movies that are still in development or their status unknown at Netflix:

Blink Speed – Cynthia Erivo to star in this Sci-Fi film about a young woman plagued by a rare and mysterious savant ability after a near-death experience.

– Cynthia Erivo to star in this Sci-Fi film about a young woman plagued by a rare and mysterious savant ability after a near-death experience. Exit West – Russo Brothers and the Obamas sci-fi adaptation of the Mohsin Hamid novel with Riz Ahmed attached.

– Russo Brothers and the Obamas sci-fi adaptation of the Mohsin Hamid novel with Riz Ahmed attached. Mega Man – Live-action adaptation of the famous video game character from directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman.

– Live-action adaptation of the famous video game character from directors Henry Joost and Ariel Schulman. My Hero Academia – Live-action adaptation of the classic anime series with Legendary Entertainment producing. Joby Harold to write and Shinsuke Sato to direct.

– Live-action adaptation of the classic anime series with Legendary Entertainment producing. Joby Harold to write and Shinsuke Sato to direct. Satellite – Higher Ground Productions to produce this sci-fi feature from Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T Street

What new Netflix sci-fi movie are you most looking forward to watching on Netflix in the coming years? Let us know in the comments down below.