Sci-fi Movies & Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

Sci-fi Movies Coming Soon to Netflix

The Adam Project

Shawn Levy is directing this upcoming science-fiction movie led by Ryan Reynolds.

The movie sees a time-traveling pilot head back into the past to team up with his younger self to save the future.

Also among the cast includes Zoe Saldana, Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Catherine Keener. The Adam Project is coming to Netflix in March 11th, 2022.

The Mothership

Halle Berry will be heading up this sci-fi adventure which will also star Molly Parker, John Ortiz, Omari Hardwick and Paul Guilfoyle. Matt Charman is set to direct.

Here’s what you can expect from the movie confirmed to be coming in 2022:

“One year since her husband mysteriously vanished from their rural farm, Sara Morse discovers a strange, extraterrestrial object underneath their home, Sara and her kids embark on a race to find their husband, father, and most importantly – the truth.”

Rebel Moon

Zack Snyder will be heading up this big new project at Netflix which is being described as an epic sci-fi fantasy.

Two movies are planned at the moment which will be filmed back to back throughout 2022. Here’s what we’re expecting from the new movie:

“Events are set in motion when a peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. Desperate people dispatch a young woman with a mysterious past to seek out warriors from neighboring planets to help them make a stand”

Now let’s walk through some of the other sci-fi movies in development.

Bionicos – Portuguese sci-fi movie.

– Portuguese sci-fi movie. Blasted – Norweigen comedy sci-fi movie inspired by a UFO phenomenon in Hessdalen. Scheduled to release in 2022.

– Norweigen comedy sci-fi movie inspired by a UFO phenomenon in Hessdalen. Scheduled to release in 2022. Blink Speed – Cynthia Erivo will headline this sci-fi thriller seeing a young woman harnessing a rare ability after a near-death experience.

– Cynthia Erivo will headline this sci-fi thriller seeing a young woman harnessing a rare ability after a near-death experience. Code 8: Part II – A follow-up entry to Code 8, the low-budget sci-fi hit starring Robbie Amell.

– A follow-up entry to Code 8, the low-budget sci-fi hit starring Robbie Amell. Mega Man – A live-action adaptation of the classic Capcom game.

– A live-action adaptation of the classic Capcom game. Satellite – Details are slim on this one. Described as a science fiction feature film written by Ola Shokunbi, and produced by Kiri Hart and Stephen Feder for Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T Street.

– Details are slim on this one. Described as a science fiction feature film written by Ola Shokunbi, and produced by Kiri Hart and Stephen Feder for Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T Street. Spaceman – Based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfařby. Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, and Kunal Nayyar star.

– Based on the 2017 novel Spaceman of Bohemia by Jaroslav Kalfařby. Adam Sandler, Carey Mulligan, Paul Dano, and Kunal Nayyar star. Spiderhead – Formerly known as Escape from Spiderhead, this action thriller will have some sci-fi twists throughout. Starring Chris Hemsworth.

– Formerly known as Escape from Spiderhead, this action thriller will have some sci-fi twists throughout. Starring Chris Hemsworth. They Cloned Tyrone – Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris will star in this sci-fi comedy that sees a trio going up against a government conspiracy.

– Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyonah Parris will star in this sci-fi comedy that sees a trio going up against a government conspiracy. Where I End – Sci-fi thriller from Sophia Takal set in a world where your memories and life can be saved, uploaded to a computer and restarted in the case of your untimely demise.

Sci-fi Shows Coming Soon to Netflix

The Three-Body Problem

David Benioff and D.B. Weiss notably signed an overall deal with Netflix and their biggest project currently in development happens to be one of the most ambitious Netflix projects in history.

This series is set to adapt the novel by Liu Cixin and follows a woman attempting to aid an alien invasion to help get revenge for her father’s death.

Among the cast assembled for the series thus far includes Eiza González, Benedict Wong, Tsai Chin, John Bradley, Liam Cunningham, and Jovan Adepo.

Recursion

Shonda Rhimes and Matt Reeves are teaming up with Betsy Beers for this new sci-fi series.

The title was first announced back in October 2018 and here’s what we know so far:

“A brilliant female scientist invents a powerful technology that allows people not just to reactivate their most visceral memories but to reinvent them entirely.”

Nocterra

This sci-fi series is being adapted from the Image Comics of the same name and is being worked on by Tony S. Daniel, Scott Snyder and Robert Patino.

Nocterra will follow Val Riggs who is a ferryman who relays people and goods in a world of lasting darkness that turns the living into monstrous creatures.

James Wan is notably on board to produce.

Now let’s run through some of the other sci-fi projects on the way:

Black Knight – Korean sci-fi series starring Kim woo-bin, E Som, and Kang you-seok on Deck.

– Korean sci-fi series starring Kim woo-bin, E Som, and Kang you-seok on Deck. Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix – This animated sci-fi project is an adaptation the Ubisoft game. Medhi Leffad serves as the director of the project.

– This animated sci-fi project is an adaptation the Ubisoft game. Medhi Leffad serves as the director of the project. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners – A new anime series based in the fictional world of the video game Cyberpunk franchise.

– A new anime series based in the fictional world of the video game Cyberpunk franchise. Farzar – A new sci-fi-based animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Netflix’s Paradise PD.

– A new sci-fi-based animated series from the creators of Brickleberry and Netflix’s Paradise PD. First Kill – Teen vampire series that’s labeled to release in 2022.

– Teen vampire series that’s labeled to release in 2022. Game Changer – Announced back in 2019, Brian Yorkey is set to adapt the Neal Shusterman YA book.

– Announced back in 2019, Brian Yorkey is set to adapt the Neal Shusterman YA book. Glitch – A new Korean sci-fi series that tells the story of a girl who is trying to track down her missing boyfriend with the help of members of a UFO club.

– A new Korean sci-fi series that tells the story of a girl who is trying to track down her missing boyfriend with the help of members of a UFO club. Hummingbird Salamander – Michael Sugar is reportedly developing this sci-fi novel from Jeff VanderMeer. The story is about a security consultant receiving an envelope with a key to a storage unit that holds a taxidermied hummingbird and clues leading her to a taxidermied salamander.

– Michael Sugar is reportedly developing this sci-fi novel from Jeff VanderMeer. The story is about a security consultant receiving an envelope with a key to a storage unit that holds a taxidermied hummingbird and clues leading her to a taxidermied salamander. Midnight at the Pera Palace – Turkish series that focuses on a journalist called Estra who has to write about a hotel and while there discovers a portal to 1919.

– Turkish series that focuses on a journalist called Estra who has to write about a hotel and while there discovers a portal to 1919. Project IV – A new series from the producers of Peaky Blinders.

– A new series from the producers of Peaky Blinders. Terminator – Anime series based on the classic character with Mattson Tomlin writing.

– Anime series based on the classic character with Mattson Tomlin writing. The Imperfects – Italia Ricci will play Dr. Sydney Burke in this sci-fi fantasy show where experimental gene therapy turns people into monsters. Three people track down the doctor responsible.

– Italia Ricci will play Dr. Sydney Burke in this sci-fi fantasy show where experimental gene therapy turns people into monsters. Three people track down the doctor responsible. The Last Bus – Kids sci-fi series that tells the story of a group of mismatched school kids who band together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence.

– Kids sci-fi series that tells the story of a group of mismatched school kids who band together to face a fearsome new machine intelligence. The Murders of Molly Southbourne – A horror sci-fi series adaptation of the book trilogy by Tade Thompson. Optioned back in May 2020.

