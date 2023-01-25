‘One Piece’ Anime Seasons Leaving Netflix in February 2023

With the live-action series headed to Netflix sometime in 2023 and a healthy number of anime episodes in the US library, we’re surprised that multiple One Piece seasons are due to leave Netflix US in February 2023.

As one of the most popular anime in the world, it was a huge deal when multiple seasons of One Piece found their way to the Netflix library. Not to mention, with the live-action adaptation headed to Netflix soon, we weren’t expecting the need to report on multiple seasons of One Piece leaving.

Fans will still have access to six seasons of the anime, but rookie pirates who are thinking about starting One Piece on Netflix US will need to set sail and binge extremely soon.

When will seasons of One Piece leave Netflix US?

We can confirm that multiple seasons of One Piece will be leaving Netflix US on February 11th, 2023.

How many seasons of One Piece are leaving Netflix?

Netflix US is scheduled to lose all episodes from the start of Romance Dawn (Ep.1) to the end of the Alabasta Saga (Ep. 130).

This means Netflix will lose a total of our seasons from the US library.

Why are episodes of One Piece leaving Netflix?

The first four seasons of One Piece were added to Netflix on June 12th, 2020. This means that for just over two and a half years these episodes have been available to stream.

While it has been an extremely fast two and a half years, the license Netflix has to stream those episodes is coming to an end.

East Blue / Arabasta

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 1 East Blue 1-61 12/06/2020 2 Entering the Grand line 62-77 12/06/2020 3 Enter Chopper at the Winter Island 78-91 12/06/2020 4 Alabasta 92-130 12/06/2020

When will more episodes of One Piece leave Netflix?

Given there was a two-year gap between the first and second batches of seasons added to One Piece, we may not see seasons 5 to 10 of One Piece leave Netflix until January/February 2025.

Will these seasons return to Netflix?

With the live-action adaptation due to be released on Netflix sometime in 2023, it would be in the best interest of Netflix to try and relicense any of the seasons that have been removed.

However, as the series is extremely popular with fans around the world Netflix’s competitors Crunchyroll and FUNimation may prefer to keep the rights to the anime to themselves.

Will more seasons of One Piece be added to Netflix?

We can never say never to more of One Piece making its way to Netflix. It’s been several months since the last batch of seasons arrived, and there’s no indication whether we will receive more soon.

Seasons of One Piece were added in the months of May and June. If we’re lucky, we may see more arrive then. However, there was a two-year gap between the first and second batch, which means fans could be waiting as long as spring 2024 to see more of One Piece on Netflix.

Filler / Sky Island

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 5 Filler 131-143 22/05/2022 6 Skypiea 144-173 22/05/2022 7 The Golden Bell 174-195 22/05/2022

Filler / Water 7

Seasons Arc Episodes Added to Netflix 8 The Naval Fortress 196-207 22/06/2022 9 The Foxy Pirate Crew 208-228 22/06/2022 10 Water 7 229-263 22/06/2022

Will you be sad to see seasons of One Piece leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!