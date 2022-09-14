Sports Documentaries Coming to Netflix in 2022 and Beyond

Netflix has had some of the very best sports documentaries in recent years, thanks to the likes of The Last Dance, Drive to Survive, and Last Chance U. There are some extremely exciting new sports docs on the way covering sports such as tennis, golf, basketball, and more in 2022 and beyond.

The tide raises all boats, and between Netflix with Drive to Survive, HBO Max with The Last Dance, and Amazon with All or Nothing, it’s never been a better time to be a fan of sports documentaries.

Which streaming service takes the edge with their documentaries is completely subjective, but one thing is for certain, the ongoing competition between the streamers has seen the benefit of production companies stepping up their game tenfold.

Netflix is one such beneficiary that will see some truly incredible and exciting sports documentaries arrive soon.

The Redeem Team (2022)

Director: Jon Weinbach

Sport: Basketball | Runtime: 97 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: October 7th, 2022

Thanks to the overwhelming success of The Last Dance, Netflix has begun investing more money into sports documentaries, in particular, basketball. Teaming up with the producer behind The Last Dance, Jon Weinbach, Netflix has been given access to “unprecedented Olympic footage and behind-the-scenes material” of the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, and the journey of the USA Men’s Basketball Team.

With NBA legends LeBron James and Dwayne Wade listed as producers on the project, we expect The Redeem Team to be incredibly popular on Netflix.

Heart of Invictus (2022)

Director: Orlando von Einsiedel

Sport: Parasports | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2022

Since leaving their royal duties and moving to America, Prince Harry, and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, inked a huge deal with Netflix. The very first title coming to Netflix from the deal is an in-depth look into the Invictus Games, the Paralympics equivalent for injured former members of the armed forces, which Harry served as a founder in 2014.

The 2022 Invictus Games are taking place in the Netherlands and will be the first games attended by the couple since quitting the royal family. A documentary crew will be covering this year’s games, and will also be following Harry and Meghan throughout the event.

Last Chance U: Basketball (Season 2)

Episodes: 16 (TBA) | Seasons: 2

Sport: Basketball | Runtime: 50-61 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2022 TBA

Last Chance U began as an American Football docuseries, but given the popularity of the other US sports, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Last Chance U would spin off and explore other exciting sports.

The first season followed the exploits of the East Los Angeles College Huskies, a Basketball team filled with former D1 recruits, who were given one last chance at fulfilling their dreams of performing at the next level. We expect to see the second season return to East Los Angeles College before eventually moving on to a new campus.

At Home with the Furys (Season 1)

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: TBA

Sport: Boxing | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2023

One of the most polarising and divisive figures of boxing, two-time world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury is giving Netflix an in-depth look into his life after boxing, including life at home with his eccentric and extraordinary family.

NEWS: Netflix is in production on a multipart documentary with global boxing star Tyson Fury! — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) August 24, 2022

Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 5)

Episodes: 50 | Seasons: 5

Sport: Motor Car | Runtime: 27-51 Minutes

Netflix Release Date: 2023

One of the best sports docuseries available on any streaming platform anywhere, Drive to Survive has been the apex docuseries for one of the world’s most apex sports, Formula One.

Through backstage interviews, driver, team-specific episodes, and never before seen backstage footage, Drive to Survive adds an extremely entertaining layer of drama that you won’t see broadcast on the race weekends.

We still don’t know what’s in store for us in season 5, but a resurging Ferrari team and a struggling Red Bull will make for some fantastic viewing.

Untitled Tour de France series (Season 1)

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Sport: Cycling | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: 2023

One of the world’s biggest annual sporting events, the Tour de France is a must-watch for any avid cyclist. The details of scarce on what to expect from the series, however, we do know the documentary team will be following the journey of eight teams that are taking part in the most challenging bike race of the year. If the series is presented in the same way as Drive to Survive, then we may be in for a real treat.

Untitled ATP Tour and WTA Tour Docuseries

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Sport: Tennis | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Tennis players are some of the world’s most incredible athletes, showcasing levels of endurance on an almost superhuman level.

The trials and tribulations of the professionals of the ATP and WTA will be documented by the same incredible producers of Formula One: Drive to Survive.

Untitled PGA Tour Docuseries

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Sport: Golf | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

Just like the untitled Tennis docuseries coming to Netflix, the PGA Tour docuseries will be produced by Box to Box Films, the same production behind Drive to Survive.

Golf is a sport beloved by millions of fans worldwide, but there are definitely millions of Netflix subscribers that have never once watched any footage from a PGA Tour. While on the surface golf may not be one of the most exhilarating sports in the world, if there’s ever a crew that could add a layer of entertainment and excitement to the sport it’s definitely the producers at Box to Box Films.

Untitled Bill Russell Documentary

Director: Sam Pollard

Sport: Basketball | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

One of the most legendary figures in NBA history, Bill Russell, the center for the Boston Celtics between 1956 and 1969 was the crown jewel of the dynasty that went on to win 11 NBA Championships out of his 13-year career.

Russell is a five-time NBA MVP, a twelve-time NBA All-Star, an Olympic gold medalist, and highly regarded as one of the greatest players to ever grace the court thanks to his dominating defensive abilities.

The docuseries will explore the life and career of Russell and will feature extensive interviews and personal archives from the man himself.

Untitled David Beckham Documentary

Director: TBA

Sport: Football | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: TBA

One of the most polarising and iconic figures of modern football, there aren’t many people in the world who have never heard of the name David Beckham.

From over the past 40 years, a detailed look into the life of one of the world’s most iconic sports icons will be told through a series of personal archived footage, interviews with friends, family, and his fellow peers.

Canceled Projects

Untitled Vince McMahon Docuseries – Project Canceled

Episodes: TBA | Seasons: 1

Sport: Sports Entertainment / Pro Wrestling | Runtime: TBA

Netflix Release Date: Cancelled

Living up to his reputation as one of the most controversial figures in Wrestling, a recent scandal has reportedly led Netflix to cancel the Vince McMahon docuseries, despite the fact it was almost finished.

Which sports docuseries and documentaries are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in 2022 and beyond? Let us know in the comments below!