What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: August 21st to 27th, 2023

It’s time for another look ahead at what’s coming up on Netflix over the next seven days. This week is significantly quieter than most, but we’re expecting it to be more news-heavy. Here are our top picks and the full list of what’s coming up this week on Netflix.

This week, we suspect we’ll finally get a full look ahead at what’s scheduled to release on Netflix in September 2023. Until then, you can catch all the currently announced movies and series for the month in our ever-updating preview.

Removals from Netflix on the horizon on the next seven days include The Water Man (which featured in our top picks for the end-of-month removals), Take My Brother Away, Jobs, Disobedience, The Debt Collector 2, and Chicken Soup for the Soul’s Being Dad.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Ragnarok (Season 3)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

One the criminally overlooked titles by those in the States and in other regions is Ragnarok which will conclude with its third and final season this week.

The series has given us a unique take on Norse mythology over the past few years and will conclude with an epic showdown when an ancient enemy comes and takes a hold of the entire country.

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Netflix’s big new comedy movie for the week and the last for August before we start heading into the Fall slate is the new Adam Sandler-starring movie based on the book by Fiona Rosenbloom.

Reviews for this movie actually came out on Friday and thus far, they’ve been pretty good, with it currently carrying a 100% on RottenTomatoes, albeit only on five reviews.

Courtney Howard for Variety said that this is the daughters of Adam Sandler are the primary focus of the movie and that “what’s there is funny, lovely, and surprisingly poignant.”

Our review from Andrew Morgan will hit on Friday.

Big George Foreman (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Saturday

Coming to Netflix US from the fruitful Sony first window deal this week is Big George Foreman, the new biopic on the heavyweight boxer starring Khris Davis, Forest Whitaker, Jasmine Matthews and Sullivan Jones.

Directed by George Tillman Jr., the movie centers on one of the “greatest comebacks of all time and the transformational power of second chances.”

While the movie didn’t pick up the strongest reviews from critics (indeed, it only has a 43% on RT), audiences have been far kinder to the flick.

Full List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please Note: this list primarily covers Netflix US releases. Other countries lineups will vary.

Coming to Netflix on August 21st

Polly Pocket: Sparkle Cove Adventure (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on August 22nd

All The Queens Men (2019)

Lighthouse (Season 1) Netflix Original

Sommore: “A Queen With No Spades” (2018)

Untold: Swamp Kings (Limited Series) Netflix Original

WrestleQuest (Android and iOS) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 23rd

Destined With You (Season 1) Netflix Original

Squared Love Everlasting (2023) Netflix Original

Sausage Party (2016)

The Big Short (2015)

The Devil Judge (Season 1)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Season 2) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 24th

Baki Hanma (Season 2 – Part 2) Netflix Original

Ragnarok (Season 3) Netflix Original

Who Is Erin Carter? (Limited Series) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 25th

Killer Book Club (2023) Netflix Original

You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on August 26th

Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World (2023)

Coming to Netflix on August 27th

Can You See Us? (2022)

Don’t forget, the last few days of August will see the month’s biggest new release, One Piece, hit the platform.

What will you be checking out on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.