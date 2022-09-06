‘Dead End: Paranormal Park’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Coming in October 2022

The animated kids series Dead End: Paranormal Park is getting a second ride on Netflix with the show set to return with a new batch of episodes on Netflix in mid-October 2022.

First premiering on Netflix back in June 2022, Dead End: Paranormal Park was the new series from Hamish Steele based on the graphic novel, DeadEndia.

While the show only hit the overall TV top 10s in 3 regions worldwide, it featured in the Netflix top 10 kids’ titles in a couple of dozen regions. In the United States, the show featured in the top 10s for kids for 10 days in total before dropping out.

The show heavily features themes of LGBTQ+, representation and diversity and, as such, made it the target of several Republican lawmakers in the United States.

Given how quickly the show has seemingly been “renewed” it’s almost certainly the case that this second batch of episodes is the result of an initial upfront order instead of renewal.

The show’s second season will hit Netflix globally on October 13th, 2022.

Also set to hit Netflix in October 2022 for kids includes a brand new season (season 4) of Chip and Potato, which hits on October 3rd.

Netflix has also provided us with a brief synopsis of what we can expect from the second season:

“In Season 2, Barney, Norma and friends are now the park’s official demon cleanup crew. But are they ready to take a break and just be normal teens? Follow their delightfully supernatural adventures with a slew of strange new creatures, from angels to evil twins to deranged dolls.”

Confirmed to be returning to voice in season 2 includes Zach Barack as Barney, Kody Kavitha as Norma, Alex Brighton as Pugsley, Emily Osment as Courtney, and Kenny Tran as Logan.

Before we leave you, here are a few additional first-look images of Dead End: Paranormal Park season 2:

Are you looking forward to a new season of Dead End: Paranormal Park? Let us know in the comments down below.