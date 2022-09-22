Seasons 1-9 of ‘Naruto’ Leaving Netflix in November 2022

One of the most popular anime titles in the Netflix library, Naruto, will be leaving Netflix season. All nine seasons and 200 episodes will be leaving Netflix in November 2022.

Naruto is one of the most popular fiction franchises in the world and one of Japan’s largest exports. Generating hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue every year thanks to its manga sales, merchandise, and anime.

The anime has been one of the most popular anime titles on Netflix, and despite a brief period of time, has been ever present on the streaming service since 2013.

The mischievous ninja Naruto has dreams of one day becoming the Hokage, the leader and most powerful member of the village.

When is Naruto leaving Netflix?

We can confirm that all 9 seasons of Naruto will be leaving on November 1st, 2022.

By the 30th of September, the Netflix app will list the last day Naruto is available to watch as the 31st of October, 2022.

Why is Naruto leaving Netflix?

The license Netflix has for the nine seasons of Naruto is coming to an end after three in the Netflix library.

Naruto was first removed from Netflix on November 1st, 2018. Five seasons of the anime returned only a day later on November 2nd, 2018. Several months later, the remaining four seasons of Naruto were added on September 1st, 2019.

Will Naruto return to Netflix?

Considering this is not the first time Naruto has left Netflix, there is a chance we could see Naruto make a return in the near future.

Where can I stream Naruto?

Outside of Netflix, Naruto, including its sequels Naruto Shippuden and Boruto are available to stream on Crunchyroll.

Will you be sad to see Naruto leave Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!