First Look at What’s Coming to Netflix in April 2021

April TBD or Expected

Arlo the Aligator Boy (????) N – Rumored for release this month is the new animated feature or series.

– Rumored for release this month is the new animated feature or series. Luis Miguel: The Series (Season 2) N – The final half of the biopic series on the Mexican superstar, Luis Miguel.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 1st

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009) – Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams feature in this sci-fi romance about a librarian who goes backward in time to various points in his lover’s life.

White Boy (2017) – Documentary on a white teenager who was charged with running an inner-city drug operation.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 2nd

Just Say Yes (2021) N – Dutch romantic comedy movie.

– Dutch romantic comedy movie. The Serpent (Limited Series) N – BBC/Netflix co-production starring Jenna Colman based on the true story of the notorious killer during the 70s who became the world’s most wanted man.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 7th

Snabba Cash (Season 1) N – Swedish thriller series based on the movie trilogy about a woman playing in the high stakes criminal world of entrepreneurship.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 8th

The Way of the Househusband (Season 1) N – Japanese anime that premiered late last year to rave reviews.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 9th

Night in Paradise (2021) N – Korean gangster movie about a man who is being targeted by a criminal organization.

– Korean gangster movie about a man who is being targeted by a criminal organization. Thunder Force (2021) N – Superhero movie starring Melissa McCarthy and

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 14th

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Season 1) N – New sitcom starring Jamie Foxx.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 15th

Ride or Die (2021) N – Japanese thriller based on Ching Nakamura’s comic “Gunjo”.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 21st

Zero (Season 1) N – Italian superhero series about a young boy who can turn invisible and teams up with friends to save his neighborhood.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 23rd

Shadow and Bone (Season 1) N – One of Netflix’s biggest series debuts of 2021 is the new Shawn Levy produced Shadow and Bone set in the Grishaverse.

What’s Coming to Netflix on April 30th

Things Heard and Seen (2021) N – Horror feature starring Amanda Seyfried and James Norton based on the novel All Things Cease to Appear.

